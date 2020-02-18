“brussels-may-stay-out-of-where-everything-works-in-the-member-states”

Mr Kramer, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has promised a European minimum wage. The Commission has already taken the first step. What do employers think of it?

Brussels is simply not responsible for this. Because minimum wages clearly fall within the policy areas that the Member States regulate so far. The Commission does not have to interfere in the wage setting of the individual countries. With very few exceptions, almost all EU countries have a minimum wage. So you cannot say that Brussels is needed in this matter. I therefore have serious concerns as to whether it is wise for the EU Commission to push this issue forward. It starts with the lack of competence.

The Commission is careful. It is said that it is neither a uniform European minimum wage amount nor a harmonization of the national minimum wage systems, but only criteria for adequate minimum wages. Could you live with it?

That sounds good at first sight and the German one Employers are of course willing to talk. I just believe that it is not possible in practice. We have extremely different structures for general wage setting from country to country. With us, this is regulated solely by the social partners, i.e. employers and unions. The wage tax systems differ between the member states, as do the transfer benefits, particularly in the low wage sector. Finding a key that fits all 27 member states is one thing the impossibility.

Already in Germany we have to keep the state in its place and insist on tariff autonomy. Trade unions and employers now know better where the right wages for an industry and region are. If this applies to Germany, then the regional principle always applies to the EU. My appeal is: The EU should take care of where it knows its way and the pooling of strengths strengthens us all. We need more EU in trade, foreign and security policy. But it should stay out of the areas that do not belong in its area of ​​competence. This is clearly social policy.

When the legal minimum wage was introduced in Germany years ago, employers warned of job losses. None of this has happened…

We employers had great concerns. Yes that's true. And with today's knowledge, I can see that the minimum wage has hardly cost us any jobs. So far, at least. We must not forget that we have had a very good economy over the years, the job market has boomed. Above all, customers have accepted the higher prices that the minimum wage made necessary. It remains to be seen whether this will be the case in a downturn. For the time being, we have made our peace with the statutory minimum wage, although we still have the greatest regulatory concerns. In addition: A major reason why the minimum wage does no harm in Germany can be found with the minimum wage commission, which sets its level and where employers and unions sit around a table and do not follow political campaign tactical wishes.

Don't you have any legal concerns? Is Brussels even allowed to regulate the minimum wage across Europe?

Of course, we always point this out indicates that Brussels has no legislative responsibility in social policy through the EU treaties. The European treaties only stipulate that the EU can provide support and supplementary work in selected areas of social policy. Even individual areas are explicitly excluded: among them are wages. The minimum wage also falls within this range. The Commission may be looking for a crutch to avoid these legal problems. We employers will closely monitor this and hope not to have to take legal action.

The employers are not yet working on the application ?

No. A lawsuit can only be the last resort. We now have to deal with the project politically. And I recommend not forgetting one thought: there were reasonable reasons why the founders of European unification have left social policy and wage determination in their national competence. Anyone who wants to change this now must have very good arguments in order to achieve the unanimity required for the contract change. I do not see her.

BDA President Ingo Kramer puts EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (CDU) in its place. Photo: picture alliance / dpa

Compared to France, the German minimum wage is low. Germany has a higher economic output. So there is room for improvement?

No. The statutory minimum wage is only a part of the overall system, including taxes, transfer payments, etc. In Germany, it is set by employers and unions in the minimum wage commission according to principles that have now become established. For example, it ensures that the statutory minimum wage follows collective wages and not vice versa. It has to stay that way. If we were to politicize the statutory minimum wage, for example in such a way that demands by individual parties for arbitrary minimum wages would have to be followed, then German collective bargaining can wrap up.

The unions are aiming as a guideline for the amount of a national minimum wage 60 percent of the average hourly wages, the so-called median wages. In Germany, we are currently with our minimum wage 45 percent. Does Germany have a lot of catching up to do?

Not at all, Germany is at the top in Europe in terms of wages and Social benefits and is generally considered a high-wage country. The demand for 60 percent of the median is absurd. According to this statistic, if every employee in Germany receives double salaries in euros and cents tomorrow, the same people will still be just as poor afterwards. I stick to the fact that, in accordance with the European treaties, the wage setting principles and their scope are and must remain a national task in the different countries. Otherwise, all building blocks of social systems would have to be standardized beforehand regardless of the cultural differences in Europe, which is illusory. Europe knows God has other, more pressing common tasks and should be careful not to heat the centrifugal forces without need.

The EU does not want regulate only a minimum wage, it also plans European unemployment reinsurance. What do employers think about it?

This would result in massive false incentives and necessary structural reforms procrastinate. You can only reinsure if all national unemployment insurance systems work according to the same principles. Again, we see a wide range of systems and principles within the EU. The social security systems and labor law are different degrees. This would make the architecture of joint reinsurance very difficult. I also have considerable doubts as to whether all 27 Member States can agree that they want to do everything possible to exclude an insurance claim, so that there are no permanent transfer payments in the event of a lack of personal effort.