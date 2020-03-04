The fact that Germany is not progressing at maximum speed when expanding its network is often and often accused by Federal Minister of Transport Andreas Scheuer (CSU). But at least for the stuttering expansion of future-proof gigabit infrastructure, the minister does not want to take sole responsibility. Compared to Tagesspiegel Background Digitisierung & KI, he criticizes the EU Commission, which is currently blocking important BMVI projects: “Germany wants to be gigabit and get out of the copper cable age. Brussels is on the line! ”, The minister is annoyed.

At the center of the dispute is a funding program of the BMVI, which the Commission has for review. “We want to expand digital infrastructure in Germany with all our might. That is why we urgently need the approval of the EU Commission for our glass fiber support program, ”Scheuer demands. With the program, the ministry wants to promote the expansion into so-called gray spots. Gray spots are regions in which an internet connection is offered, but not a gigabit connection.

Since May 2019 the EU Commission should have all the necessary information, according to the Ministry of Transport. Since then, the Commission has apparently blocked the draft from Germany. A three-month period is common for EU notification procedures. The process has now taken nine months.

Controversy about “thresholds of pick-up”: When can the state help?

A spokeswoman for the EU Commission referred to ongoing talks between Germany and the EU. A decision had not yet been made. In general, she pointed out that it was the task of the Commission to minimize distortion of competition through state intervention. Private and government investments should complement each other and not compete, she said to Tagesspiegel Background.

In comparison with other funding programs, it becomes clear what the competition authorities in the EU Commission most likely dislike about the Scheuer draft . Just three months ago, they approved the gigabit directive of the Free State of Bavaria. Since then, Munich has also been able to subsidize the expansion in partially supplied regions.

When deciding on the Bavarian gigabit directive, Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager had the threshold for state funding activities at 100 Mbit / s fixed. This means that expansion can only be promoted by the state where no private sector provider offers an Internet connection with more than 100 Mbit / s. This is to prevent private sector-driven investments from being slowed down by state competition.

“Massive expansion acceleration” instead of just plugging holes

But the Scheuer Ministry is this limit set too low: The controversial draft envisages completely ignoring thresholds. Instead of just plugging holes in the network where the market has failed, the BMVI is aiming for gigabit funding with the watering can: Every region should always be eligible for funding, unless fiber optic cables have already been laid.

Apart from that, the ministry is closely based on the Bavarian draft: market investigation procedures and protection for private-sector investments are intended to ensure that state money does not slow anyone down. Old copper networks are excluded from protection – even if they have recently been expanded to up to 250 Mbit / s with vectoring, as at Telekom. This is the only way to achieve not only the expansion of uneconomic areas, but also a “massive acceleration of the gigabit networks in Germany,” the draft says.

This is too fast for the German business associations: Both the association of providers of Telecommunications and value-added services (Vatm) and the Federal Association for Broadband Communication (Breko) emphasized at the beginning of February that the expansion of the private sector must always have priority. You see the danger that the fiber-optic market will not only bring new competition into the market from the state's subsidies, but also that the very limited capacities of civil engineering companies will be further reduced due to additional expansion in uneconomical areas.

Scheuer: EU data strategy is not a “courageous digital deal”

That the EU Commission Scheuer is unlikely to like the dispute about pick-up thresholds and expansion speed in the recently presented digital strategy. His assessment is correspondingly cool: “The EU digital strategy falls short of expectations.”

In the EU paper, it is only stated in a footnote that the expansion of digital infrastructure will take until the year 2025 aimed at a comprehensive Internet connection of 100 Mbit / s. According to the EU Commission, the leap to a gigabit network should take place by 2030.

For the German Minister of Transport, this is thought too cautiously. Europe not only needs a green deal, “but also a bold digital deal,” says Scheuer. And that also includes allowing the state to intervene more than before in the expansion of the gigabit infrastructure. “This EU strategy is only credible if the member states are given approval for the expansion – now.”