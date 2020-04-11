bruno-labbadia-is-more-than-a-fireman

Bruno Labbadia will be officially introduced as the new coach Hertha BSC on Monday. For the 54- The Berlin soccer Bundesliga club is the seventh club with whom he works as head coach. An overview of how it went for Labbadia at his previous stations.

DARMSTADT 98), 2003 to 2006

Labbadia's coaching career begins exactly where his profile career as a player began : at SV Darmstadt 98. When he signs his contract in May 2003, the team is still fighting against relegation from the regional league. In vain. This is how Labbadia begins as a coach in the fourth-class league. He confidently managed to get back up and came fifth in the following year. Just like in the season after, his last in Darmstadt. When he feels he is being shown off by the top of the club, he declares his farewell at the end of the season.

Balance: 102 league games, 196 points, 1, 92 points on average.

GREUTHER FÜRTH, 2007 / 08

At the beginning of his coaching career goes it is steadily uphill for Labbadia: with Darmstadt from the upper to the regional league. And from there to Fürth and thus into the second division. Labbadia takes over a team in transition – and still plays along for a long time. In the end it will be sixth. In front of him, among other things, seasoned Bundesliga clubs such as Cologne and Gladbach, the newly rich upstart Hoffenheim and Mainz 05 with a certain Jürgen Klopp as trainer. While Fürth remains second division, the season for Labbadia ends with a personal promotion: He is recruited by Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen.

Balance: 34 League games, 52 Points, 1, 52 on average.

BAYER LEVERKUSEN, 2008 / 09

Quickly up – and then quickly down again. The fact that Bruno Labbadia adheres to this reputation is not least due to his involvement in Leverkusen. In the first half of the season, the team convinced with brave offensive football and was even at the top of the table for two games; in the second half of the season come to the 32 points from the preliminary round only 17 so that at the end only ninth place jumps out. Labbadia's relationship with the team is not trouble-free, he is accused of being too hard in training and speech. “I really wanted too much too quickly,” he later said himself. Immediately before the season climax there is a scandal. Past the club, Labbadia gave the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” an interview in which he expresses clear criticism. It appears on the day of the DFB Cup final that Leverkusen lose 0-1 to Werder Bremen. Labbadia then submits his resignation. Otherwise he would probably have been released.

Balance: 34 league games, 49 points, 1, 44 on average.

HAMBURGER SV, 2009 until April 2010

Labbadia's reputation has not suffered sustainably due to the circumstances of his farewell in Leverkusen. Just a few days later, he succeeds Martin Jol at HSV. And in Hamburg, too, things are going well at first. From the fourth to the eighth matchday, Labbadia and his team are leaders in the Bundesliga. Only on 11. Matchday they conceded the first defeat of the season against Borussia Mönchengladbach. Nevertheless, HSV's commitment to Labbadia comes to an end with his first dismissal as a trainer. After a 1: 5 loss in Hoffenheim, in total 51. Competitive game of the season, he has to go – three days before the semi-final second leg in the Europa League against FC Fulham.

Record: 32 League games, 48 points, 1.5 points on average.

That's it. After an unfortunate 0-1 loss to Bayern, Bruno Labbadia becomes HSV coach for the second time … Photo: imago / Oliver Ruhnke

VFB STUTTGART, December 2010 until August 2013

At VfB Stuttgart, Labbadia made his debut as a fireman. For the first time, he started a job in the middle of the season. The VfB is shortly before the winter break on the penultimate place in the table, but Labbadia leads him with an average of 1, 66 points still in twelfth place. In the second year the team qualified sixth for the Europa League, the following season they made it to the DFB Cup final (2: 3 against Bayern) – although the club was forced to save due to financial problems. This does not prevent Labbadia from being released quickly when he started the new season with three defeats a few weeks later.

Record: 89 league games, 126 points, 1, 41 points on average.

HAMBURGER SV, April 2015 until September 2016

The situation is considered hopeless. HSV is bottom of the table, the first relegation in club history is almost certain – but then comes Labbadia. With ten points from the last six games, he saved the team in the relegation, in which they finally, with a lot of luck, prevailed against Karlsruher SC. The following season with rank 10 is one of the rare in the recent club history of the HSV without major relegation worries. Nevertheless, at the beginning of September 2016 Labbadia has to go again after only one point from five games. Since the choice of hamburger of the year 2015 no longer helps.

Balance: 45 games, 52 points, 1, 15 points in the cut t.

VFL WOLFSBURG, February 2018 until June 2019

Particularly friendly the reception in Wolfsburg is not enough. “We descend. We never come back. We have Bruno Labbadia, ”sing the VfL fans after Labbadia's first home game. On place 14 the team lies when the new coach starts, and as in Hamburg, Labbadia only saves the team in relegation (against Kiel) from relegation. Given the bumpy start, what happens next season is considered a medium wonder. For the first time since 2015 VfL qualifies again for the European Cup. But Labbadia and sports director Jörg Schmadtke never really get together. After all, it is the coach who declares that he will not renew his expiring contract. His tenure in Wolfsburg ended with an 8-1 win over Augsburg, VfL's highest Bundesliga win. To say goodbye, there is a banner on the VfL training grounds with the inscription: “We stayed inside. We came back. We thank Bruno Labbadia. “

Balance: 45 league games, 64 points, 1, 42 points on average.