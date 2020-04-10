bruno-labbadia-is-introduced-on-easter-monday

Labbadia will be presented on Easter Monday

Bundesliga club Hertha BSC will officially introduce the new head coach Bruno Labbadia on Easter Monday at a press conference. The start of the event, which must take place under very special conditions due to the current restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, is at 10. 30 clock in the media room of the club on the Berlin Olympic site.

The number of people participating in the press will be significantly reduced, it said in the invitation of the club on Friday. Accordingly, only “some representatives of the print media” are admitted. Hertha listed that a total of only seven editors from various media can attend the event.

In addition to the 54) year old Labbadia, who took over from Alexander Nouri on Thursday, also managing director Michael Preetz. The press conference will also be broadcast on YouTube at Hertha TV. Journalists who are not allowed to be present should be given the opportunity to submit questions in writing beforehand.

The first training session of Labbadia on Monday is due to the official Conditions are closed to the public, as Hertha announced. This also applies to all other currently planned units. Since neither photographers nor camera teams are admitted to Labbadia's first activities, the capital club will provide material itself. (dpa)