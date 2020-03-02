“bronze-feels-like-gold”

Born in Berlin, Eric Franke starts for SC Potsdam. At the World Cup in Altenberg, he won the bronze medal in four-man bobsleigh. In the interview, the 30 year old speaks about the difficult conditions, the resignation of pilot Nico Walther and his own sporting future.

Mr. Franke, a week ago in a two-man bobsleigh, you and the pilot Nico Walther in Altenberg lost the medal in the last run. Did that come up on Sunday before the fourth World Cup run in a four-man bob?

The weather went crazy. Rain, snow, sun, rain and then also wind, everything was there within 20 minutes. I had to think of the two of them. But this time it was dry at the end and everyone had the same conditions.

Was the memory a burden?

It motivated me. I said to myself that I do everything I can to prevent it from happening again. Because that was, clearly said, crappy.

It didn't happen again. In the end, the bronze medal for your team in Francesco Friedrich's World Cup triumph. Was this the optimum?

With the optimum we would have become world champions , But we arrived at the finish line with a good feeling because we knew we had a medal. After this season …

… in which the Walther-Bob had a bad fall during training …

… the bronze medal feels like gold. It's great that we could say goodbye.

Walther then announced his resignation. Do you understand his decision?

I know Nico very well after five seasons Good. I had noticed that the fall had changed him. After that, caution against the will to win prevailed. I can understand his decision and fully respect it. As a pilot, he is responsible. If he was only minimally at a loss, mistakes would quickly occur. So it is absolutely right to stop before he may risk his and our health.

When did you find out?

He told our team member Paul Krenz after a TV interview. I saw Paul's emotional reaction and just thought: all right. Nico then confirmed it to me with a nod. We didn't need words for that. We won silver at the Olympics and two World Cup medals. I am very grateful to him for the years together.

How are things going with you?

As I said, the resignation did not hit me out of the blue. So I took precautions that I can't go into in detail yet. But for me it definitely goes on.

And your direct plans?

First of all I am happy to see my son again. During my absence around the World Cup, he was definitely half a head taller. And I'm studying sports science. There will be exams this week.