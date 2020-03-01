british-prime-minister-boris-johnson-becomes-a-father-again

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson got engaged – and becomes a father again. Johnson's girlfriend Carrie Symonds is expecting the baby in early summer, a couple spokesman told the British media over the weekend. The 55 year old Prime Minister and the 31 year old Symonds were public for the first time last year occurred together. Johnson would be the first prime minister to marry in office in 250 years.

Johnson's eldest daughter is five years younger than Symonds

“The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds are very happy to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in early summer,” said the couple's spokesman. According to a Daily Mail report, Symonds announced the joyful news on her private Instagram account. “Many of you already know it, but for my friends who don't yet: We got engaged at the end of last year … and we'll have a baby in early summer,” it said.

The last prime minister to become a father was Johnson's party colleague David Cameron. 2010 his wife Samantha gave birth to a girl named Florence Rose Endellion.

Johnson had already been married twice by his second wife, lawyer Marina Wheeler, he separated 2018 after 26 years of marriage. This month it was announced that Johnson and Wheeler had reached a financial settlement for their upcoming divorce.

With Wheeler, Boris Johnson already has four children – his eldest daughter is only five years younger than Symonds. The Tory politician has another daughter from an affair; she was born 2009. A lawsuit over this child also said Johnson had another illegitimate child. The politician did not want to comment on this.

Johnson and Symonds are the first unmarried couple in the British Prime Minister's official residence in Downing Street. Symonds worked for Johnson during his campaign for his re-election as Mayor of London 2012, later she became communications manager of the Tories. Since a loud dispute with Johnson in June, Britain's “First Girlfriend” has hardly appeared in public. During Johnson's campaign for the December general election, she stayed in the background and worked for a marine organization. (AFP)