british-motorsport-legend-sir-stirling-moss-dies

A crash on the earth wall, then a coma for weeks – the glamorous racing career of the Stirling Moss was over. The British motorsport legend was considered one of the best Formula 1 drivers, but the deserved crowning achievement as world champion was denied to the PS knight. Four times World Cup second, three times third – again and again the Briton was so close to fulfilling his lifelong dream before he gave it after the horror accident by Goodwood 1962 had to give up.

Sir Stirling Moss now died on Sunday at the age of 90 years. According to the English Daily Mail, his wife Lady Moss said: “He died the way he lived: wonderfully looking.” Mercedes, for whom Moss had previously been active, wrote: “The sports world is not just a true icon and Legend lost, but also a gentleman. ”Formula 1 published an obituary on its homepage. The world-famous racing driver leaves behind his third wife Susie.

The later Sir Stirling was on 17. September 1929 born in London. He fell for the frenzy of speed as a teenager. His father was a hobby racing driver, his mother made a name for himself as a rally driver. “It is difficult to negotiate a curve at full throttle. But taking the same curve at full throttle when there is a wall on one side and an abyss on the other is a real achievement, ”Moss said later. Even with 15 he was able to get a driver's license thanks to a special permit, which he later had to give up again several times because of his fast driving style.

His lead foot made him famous on the racetrack as well. Tactical driving was not the thing of the Stirling Moss, instead the impetuous dentist son always went to the limit with passion. After many victories in lower classes 1951 the Formula 1 debut in Switzerland followed. However, Moss initially had no chance in inferior British cars. It was only after he switched to Maserati that he 1954 got his first points at a Grand Prix before he was in the Mercedes 1955 celebrated its victory premiere at the home race in Aintree.

After three runner-up championships behind Juan Manuel Fangio in series, Moss went after the Argentinian's resignation 1958 as a favorite in the title race. Until the penultimate Grand Prix of the season, he led the championship standings. At the final in Portugal, he gave stumbling rival Mike Hawthorn tips on how to get his racing car up and running again. Hawthorn was still in the points and became champion ahead of Moss by one point.

Lead foot: Stirling Moss always went full throttle. Photo: dpa

The call of the “eternal second” was not really correct. In 66 Grand Prix Moss crossed 16 First time the finish line. From 529 races in all classes he won 212. But then the Fordwater curve in Goodwood and the fatal crash came into an earth wall. “I thought I could still race 20 years. I was really at the height of my career, ”said Moss in memory of the accident.

A comeback attempt a year later failed, so the gosh plunged himself into life according to Formula 1. He became a successful real estate agent “because you don't have to be able to do anything for it”. But Moss couldn't do without motors and fast cars. In a James Bond film, he drove the villains' getaway car. He lent his voice to “Roary, the racing car” for a cartoon series. In old-timer races, he was at the start until old age. “In motion I come to rest,” reveals Moss, who was knighted in March 2000.

Even at the motorsport festivals in Goodwood, the PS senior was a regular guest for a long time – and raced through the Fordwater curve without soul pain. “When I get there, I realize how much faster I drove when I was young,” said Moss. (dpa)