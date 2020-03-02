british-financial-regulator-reprimands-deutsche-bank

The UK financial regulator has reportedly criticized Deutsche Bank for its money laundering controls. The supervisors warned the bank that it could be denied access to the UK market after Britain's exit from the European Union, the Financial Times reported on Monday without specific sources.

The Bank of England asked for a monthly report on how the Frankfurt money house wanted to improve its internal reviews. A quarterly exchange of information was previously planned.

Deutsche Bank did not want to comment on the report, but said it had tripled the number of employees in the division since 2015 .

“Risk and controls are an area that all institutions focus on. We continue to invest heavily in these areas.” The British supervisory authority FCA and the Bank of England were initially unable to be reached for comment.

Investigations into money laundering

Deutsche Bank has been standing for several years due to gaps in anti-money laundering and other controls being increasingly targeted by regulators in the United States, Germany and other countries. In previous proceedings against money laundering violations, Deutsche Bank has already paid fines of around 700 million US and UK fines.

Also in the context of the world's largest money laundering Scandal at Danske Bank is being investigated against Deutsche Bank. For years she was the correspondent bank for the Danish institute. Last year, prosecutors and officials from the Federal Criminal Police Office secured documents on the premises of Deutsche Bank. In the years 2007 to 2015, suspicious payments of 200 were made through the branch of Danske Bank in Estonia. Billion euros run. Deutsche Bank handled most of it. (Reuters)