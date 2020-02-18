british-cayman-islands-on-the-eu-black-list

The EU Finance Ministers put Panama, the Seychelles, Palau and the British Cayman Islands on the blacklist of tax havens . This was announced by the EU Commission and the Council of EU countries on Tuesday. The countries and regions had failed to meet the required standards in the fight against tax evasion on time.

So far, eight countries or regions outside the EU were on the list, namely American Samoa, Fiji, Guam , Oman, Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Vanuatu. Ultimately, the list is a kind of pillory to persuade tax havens to give in.

This will bring real improvements, said EU Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni. The EU has so far examined tax systems in 95 countries. Most adhered to standards of good governance. In this way, more than 120 harmful tax regulations worldwide were eliminated, Gentiloni emphasized.

The Austrian finance minister Gernot Blümel also demanded that Turkey be targeted to take. All countries would have to abide by international commitments, which Turkey does not do. If this continues, Austria will work to ensure that Turkey is blacklisted. This will be observed until the end of the year, said Blümel.

CSU European politician Markus Ferber took the fact that the British overseas region Cayman Islands was put on the list as a warning to the UK. “The dream of some Brexit supporters to make the United Kingdom a tax haven off the European coast will not work,” said Ferber. “If the British government wants to make the UK a tax haven, the British will also end up on the black list.” ( dpa )