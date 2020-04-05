breweries-face-financial-problems

The shutters of the brewery in the south of Cologne are lowered down to the sidewalk. On normal evenings, there is a lot of activity here, regular guests meet for an after-work Kölsch, tourists enjoy the brewhouse flair. But the “Früh em Veedel” is dense – like all pubs, bars and restaurants these days. People are still drinking – but not in public anymore. The new corona virus has brought the Republic's taps to a standstill.

This is devastating for small breweries that cannot rely on large sales in the supermarket. “Like the entire brewing industry, we face major challenges that we are facing,” says a spokeswoman for Schlösser Alt, who is part of the Radeberger Group. It doesn't help if more beer is sold in retail stores or in beverage markets.

Colleagues in the big city share the worries of brewers in the big city. Werner Scharpf sits alone in his brewery inn in Heilgersdorf in Upper Franconia. Scharpf operates one of 626 breweries in Bavaria, 90 percent of which are small family businesses with an annual output of less than 30 000 hectoliters per year. For 105 years the Scharpf brewery in Heilgersdorf has been owned by his family – one of those breweries with a straight line once 1000 hectoliters of emissions per year, which had been a shadowy existence for decades, but meanwhile benefit from the general land beer boom.

Werner Scharpf currently has the dining room to himself. Photo: dpa

Usually the workers come to his inn for lunch or after work, have a snack and have a beer. Young people get the party kegs, the beer is drunk on the dance floor as well as for the church consecration. In the nearby towns of Coburg and Lichtenfels, Scharpf also supplies three other restaurants with his amber-colored march, which is popular in the region – normally.

The wife is already in short-time work

“The main turnover has broken down,” says the 52 – year-olds. He sent his wife, who usually works in the restaurant and brewery, on short-time work – she is now an assistant teacher for the three children. Sharp does 80 to 90 percent draft beer.

This makes him like no other beer Corona crisis hit. Anyone who sells bottled beer has at least the supermarket as a source of sales. A small consolation: For some time now, the small brewery has been offering “mason bottles” – draft beer in one-liter bottles with a snap closure. “People come and pick up their six-bearer from us” – a kind of walk-in system born out of necessity in the 450 – Soul Village.

“We currently live from the substance,” says Scharpf. It is crucial how long the crisis lasts. “A healthy company can last four to six weeks – then it is no worse than long company holidays,” says the brewer. But from May on the beer garden business is coming up, many village and sports festivals in the area usually rely on his beer.

Regional businesses are under financial pressure

Destiny connects him with other regional breweries, the Bamberg Mahrs- Brew for example: The traditional brewery, with an annual output of 23 000 hectoliters still one of the little ones, though The Erlanger Bergkirchweih was supposed to provide much more than Scharpf, among other things – a lavish folk festival, in which the barley juice flows in torrents first into the stone pitches and then into the throats of locals, students and visitors. “If the festivals are canceled, it will tear a hole,” says Georg Rittmayer, President of the Association of Private Breweries in Bavaria.

The German Brewers' Association has recently carried out a survey among its own Members started. 87 percent of companies expect to send their employees on short-time work, percent even assume layoffs. Almost 100 percent of breweries agree that the crisis will open up sales gaps.

Beer gardens are currently closed. Photo: imago images / Olaf Döring

This applies to the little ones as well as the big ones of the brewer's guild. Pubs, restaurants, beer gardens and cultural events are extremely important sales channels, says Uwe Gelmich, managing director of the Radeberger subsidiary Hövels and the Dortmund breweries. “We can feel that clearly at Hövels.” One should still advise whether government aid could be a solution.

The catering trade accounts for the majority of the turnover

Thea Ungermann, the managing director of the old brewery Schumacher is in view of the crisis got creative. “This is a violent and dramatic situation for us,” she says. The turnover in the catering trade is the main part for the brewery. “We fight every day anew so that we can continue to employ our employees.”

In order not to completely forego income, Schumacher now offers every Friday a “drive-in”. Altbier fans can then drive up to the brewery in their car and pick up their weekend beer with potato salad and meatballs. Ungermann has also started a delivery service with her team.

Meanwhile, the Kölsch brewery Gaffel is trying to use a campaign to remind them that their own beer cannot just be drunk in the pub . “By far the best Kölsch”, says the advertising poster, on which two neighbors toast themselves – each on his balcony, on opposite sides of the street. dpa