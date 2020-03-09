Breaking into the Green Vault – Investigation into four security guards

After the spectacular theft of jewels in the Dresden Green Vault, several security guards came under investigation. “There are investigations against four security guards,” said Attorney General Jürgen Schmidt on Monday.

Two security guards who were on duty on the morning of the break-in are accused of not responding appropriately and of not preventing the theft. According to the information, a private person had reported the matter. The “Bild” newspaper had previously reported.

Investigations are also underway against two other guards. One became according to the prosecutor's office on 29. November – four days after the spectacular theft – temporarily arrested. He is accused of having supported the perpetrators by “handing over documents on the premises of the Green Vault and on the security systems,” as it was said.

However, nothing suspicious was found during an apartment search, so that the man was released. Both guards are also concerned with “acts related to the alarm system” that could have contributed to the theft. The public prosecutor did not give details.

Two unknown persons were on 25. November 2019 entered the green vault under the protection of the darkness through one of the barred windows and had axed a showcase in the jewel room. After a short time, they were able to escape with invaluable diamonds and diamonds. A reward of half a million euros is available for tips on how to catch the perpetrators. (dpa)