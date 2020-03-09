brazil's-threatened-researchers

“Democracy and science are at risk in Brazil. I have no doubt about that, ”says Débora Diniz. For security reasons, the anthropologist and legal scientist, who actually works as a professor at the University of Brasília, would rather not tell where she is currently.

Mitte 2018 the researcher, who is also employed at the Anis Bioethics Institute, has left Brazil – after death threats against her and her family, many of whom have meanwhile Colleagues and even the dean of the university are affected.

But even after their “escape”, the attacks did not stop.

She is researching Abortion and received death threats

The professor does research primarily on the subject of abortion. She says she doesn't feel safe abroad. The social scientist belongs to a new generation of Brazilian exiles that includes politicians, writers, scientists and other professionals. They all turned their backs on Brazil because of death threats.

The exile of parts of the Brazilian intelligentsia is a reaction to the land gains of the extreme right. Parts of President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters are becoming increasingly radical and intolerant – especially on the Internet.

The persecuted group includes not only those who have gone into exile, but also those who remain in Brazil and have to live in fear in their homeland. Since 2017 have at least 41 Brazilian scientists who feel insecure get help from the nonprofit organization Scholars at Risk (SAR) based in New York University wanted. Between September 2019 and today there were six listed cases.

The director of the network, Robert Quinn, says the number of scientists under pressure in Brazil is significantly higher. “We know that the number of people who come to us is always just a sample.” The network he represents, which is represented by more than 500 Universities from different countries should promote academic freedom and support threatened professors by helping them to temporarily leave their country.

Scholars at Risk report an increase in attacks in Brazil

End 2019 a report from Scholars at Risk indicated an increase in attacks Brazilian scientists and condemned them. The government should create adequate security conditions for academics and universities and not incite hatred against them. Nevertheless, the president and other government members continue to attack Brazilian universities with negative comments.

The Brazilian Ministry of Education was asked in the report to counter the threats to academics. However, that declared itself not responsible and delegated responsibility for the issue to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security. The latter, in turn, advised to contact the Brazilian federal police and thus also declared that it was not responsible. The Brazilian federal police did not want to comment on the request of the daily mirror.

Hatred of right-wing extremists against universities

Scholars at Risk expected from the authorities a sensitive language in view of the university environment – to protect scientists instead of poisoning the social climate and making academics the target of attacks. “The rhetoric that we see in Brazil does not meet these criteria,” says Robert Quinn. According to Quinn, such a dramatic brutalization of the discourse since the end of the military dictatorship in the year 1985 was no longer observable.

According to the people concerned, the rhetorical invectives against various higher education institutions fuel the hatred of the right-wing extremists. Débora Diniz explains that it is no coincidence that women scientists like her and Márcia Tiburi – a university professor of philosophy who killed Brazil due to death threats in the year 2019 has been intimidated by well-organized right-wing groups. “It is no coincidence that the attacks against the scientific community have increased massively since Bolsonaro took office, even if he personally has not threatened anyone.”

Germany has become a prominent destination for scientists who have left their home countries because of the diverse threat situations. The situation for academics in Germany is generally seen as positive, explains Robert Quinn.

Scientists from Brazil are increasingly coming to Germany

” We are very pleased that German higher education institutions have accepted a large number of foreign academics who were unsure in their own country and provided them with temporary positions ”. He expects Germany to have taken on around 500 in recent years

After Jean Wyllys, the first openly gay parliamentarian in Brazil, had already immigrated to Germany, there are now more and more members of the scientific community.

For example, the queer young scientist Roberta (name changed by the editors), who does research at a postdoc position in Berlin. She is 30 years old and prefers her identity not to surrender because she fears the long arm of the Brazilian president. The researcher first studied social communication at the Federal University of Ceará in Brazil. Afterwards she did her master's degree at the Free University, where she also did her doctorate.

“As an LGBT, I always felt discriminated against in Brazil, which is why it was liberating to leave the country,” says she. Roberta saw himself above all as “exposed to the daily hostility to LGBT people, from which almost all members of the community suffer in one way or another.”

A professor doesn't know when he is may return to his home country

Roberta supports the work of Scholars at Risk. Although she feels safe in the German capital, she is concerned about the upturn in right-wing extremism here. “As an anti-fascist, I observe the movement of the extreme right very closely here, especially since the continuous growth of the AfD in recent years.”

Scientist David Nemer also had to flee from Brazil after he was increasingly threatened. Nemer is a professor at the Department of Media Studies at the University of Virginia and researches groups that support Bolsonaro on WhatsApp. Since 2010 the social scientist and media researcher has lived in the USA, but has been in Brazil for a long time researched. He doesn't know how long it will be before he can return to his home country.

In addition to studying online groups, Nemer conducts field studies, mainly in the slums of Vitória, the capital of the Brazilian state of Espírito Santo. When he was in São Paulo at the end of last year, he was massively threatened on the Internet. A police officer instructed him to leave the country better. “I felt privileged to be able to take the first plane, but I keep thinking about the vast majority of people who don't have this privilege and who have to live with the threats,” he says.

In the US, Nemer believes it is safe. After he started analyzing Pro-Bolsonaro WhatsApp groups in March 2018 , every time he published an article or interviewed, intimidation emails flickered on his screen.

“Radicalization Platforms” on WhatsApp

The results from Nemer's research show that right-wing WhatsApp groups “after the spread of fake news that contributed to the election of Bolsonaro” are still very active and act as “radicalization platforms”.

Débora Diniz has meanwhile been included in the Federal Government's program for the protection of human rights defenders. The lecturer remains active in social networks. “That is what I have left in political participation,” she explains.

Many of the colleagues who are still in Brazil are frightened: “I have colleagues who are on leave of absence asked because they were intimidated and threatened. Fear has a demobilizing effect, ”says Diniz. “Many professors fear punishment. That is why some have started to change their research plans and ways of working. ”It was a form of self-censorship.

Débora Diniz tells that humanities scholars and philosophers, as well as anyone dealing with gender issues and sexuality and question the heteronormative family picture, are particularly at risk. Robert Quinn also considers certain fields and people to be particularly at risk. But science as a whole is also threatened, he warns: “The task of academics is to develop new ideas and to share them with the public. If political power clings to traditional ideas, this necessarily leads to a conflict with the progressive forces. ”

The author is a fellow of the International Journalist- Program (IJP).