brazil's-president-encourages-supporters-to-protest-against-corona-rules

Lessons in pandemic times: parents and teachers require clear rules

Before the planned gradual opening of schools, parents and teachers demand clear rules for school operations during the corona Pandemic. “Politicians have overslept a lot in the past few weeks,” said the chairman of the Federal Parents' Council, Stephan Wassmuth, of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”.

First of all politics and administration plans for hygiene measures as well as risk assessments submit and regulate problems such as teacher supply and student transport. Only then can one talk about such advances as shortening the summer vacation . Everything else is irresponsible to the students, the teachers, the other school staff and also to the parents.

In an interview with the Catholic News Agency (KNA), the President of the German Teachers' Association, Heinz-Peter Meidinger, requested respiratory masks especially for older teachers. “While employers in supermarkets or the interior ministries also provide respiratory masks for police officers, so far, even for older teachers, there are hardly any signals from the school authorities for this risk group Provide breathing masks at the beginning of the lesson, ”said Meidinger. “This is sad and scandalous.”

special bonuses for that Meidinger said that teaching and support staff, who may expose themselves to an increased risk of infection when the students returned, was not very effective. “I would be more comfortable , if the state and the school authorities were more concerned about our health protection. ”In addition to respiratory masks, this included the provision of sufficient soap, washing facilities and disinfectant dispensers and closely timed cleaning cycles of the classrooms.

The schools will be nationwide no earlier than May 4 2020 step by step again opens. However, students of the final classes should be able to come back to school in the next few days .

Until 29. April, the ministers of culture want to present a concept, “like teaching under special hygiene and protective measures, especially taking into account the distance requirement due to reduced learning group sizes , overall can be resumed “. (KNA)

