Science
Brazil's president encourages supporters to protest against corona rules
Government supporters in Brazil call for intervention of the military
in conflict Numerous government supporters have taken to the streets in Brazil to handle the new type of corona virus correctly and have called for intervention by the armed forces.
The protests on Sunday in the capital Brasília were directed against the exit restrictions imposed by several provincial governors to contain the disease . “Everyone in Brazil has to understand that he has to submit to the will of the Brazilian people,” right-wing populist President Jair Bolsonaro called to his supporters from the back of an off-road vehicle .
The ex-military has repeatedly referred to the coronavirus as “light flu” and has spoken out against a restriction of public life. Above all, Bolsonaro fears that the lockdown could harm the Brazilian economy.
There were also protests against Corona measures at the weekend in the USA, also encouraged by the President, Donald Trump.
Because of disagreement about the correct handling of the Coronavirus pandemic had Brazil's President Bo lsonaro last dismissed his Minister of Health. He had recently campaigned for restrictions in public life, far-reaching protective measures and the limitation of social contacts.
Bolsonaro also clashed with the governors of the major states of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo and with President Rodrigo Maia. Even with the numerous military members represented in the cabinet, such as Vice President General Hamilton Mourão , Bolsonaro caused horror with his lax approach.
In the largest country in Latin America so far 37. 437 People demonstrably infected with Sars-CoV-2, 2388 patients are related to the lung disease Covid – 19 died. In the metropolitan areas, the clinics are increasingly reaching their capacity limits.
In the state of São Paulo with over 600 confirmed deaths related with the lung disease Covid – 19 the intensive care units of at least five clinics were busy, like the Nac news portal G1 reported on Saturday. In Rio de Janeiro, there were no more free beds in the intensive care units in the four largest hospitals and in Fortaleza the number of artificially ventilated patients recently doubled . In Manaus in the Amazon region, a refrigerated container was set up in front of a large hospital to store the bodies. (dpa)
More than 2000 Corona dead in Turkey
The total number of corona deaths in Turkey is more than 2000 gone up. In 24 hours are 127 people succumbed to the disease , Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Sunday via Twitter with. All in all, in Turkey 2017 Deaths from Covid – 19 reported.
In 24 hours are also 3977 People have been tested positive for the coronavirus. The total number of coronavirus cases in Turkey rose to 86. 306.
In the country with its around 83 Millions of inhabitants have so far around 634. 00 0 tests carried out. According to data from Johns Hopkins University in the USA, Turkey is now in eighth place the countries most severely affected by infections and thus just before Iran.
The Turkish government has so far refrained from imposing a country-wide curfew – also, so as not to affect the already stricken economy. However, she has 48 – hourly curfews over the weekend in 31 Cities and provinces introduced, including in Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir. The measure ends at midnight.
On Saturday, Turkey had travel restrictions for the same 31 Cities and provinces extended by two weeks. The boundaries of the regions concerned remain closed for travel by land, air and sea – with the exception of the transport of indispensable goods. The affected cities have been largely isolated for two weeks.
In addition, there is a nationwide curfew for people from 65 years, chronically ill and – with exceptions – for people under 20 years. Schools and universities, cafes and bars are closed, major events and common prayers forbidden in mosques. A mask requirement applies in supermarkets and other busy places.
I will do everything I can to get this free society back, which we were all used to. You can rely on it.
Federal Minister of Justice Christine Lambrecht (SPD) on ZDF
First quick licking on one Ice cream scoop is allowed, but only if you move quickly away from the ice cream parlor
The State of Lower Saxony frequently answers questions about the Corona rules on its website. For example, that takeaway is not within a radius of 50 Meters to the restaurant may be consumed. Does that also apply to ice cream? There was obviously a need for clarification. The country continues to help:
“Bei The application of the regulation may be used pragmatically in that the first quick licking of an ice ball while quickly moving away from the ice cream parlor may prevent the ice from dripping onto clothing or the floor “, it says in the answer. “However, the distance from applies to the consumption of the remaining ice cream Meters. “
France again allows visits to old people's and nursing homes
In France, as part of the relaxation of the coronavirus restrictions, visits to old people's and nursing homes should be allowed again. From Monday there will be another right to visit, with restrictions, the French health minister Olivier Véran shared on Sunday evening at a press conference with Prime Minister Édouard Philippe With. No more than two relatives should visit a resident in a senior or social care facility. In addition, physical contact is still prohibited, explained Véran. The ban on visits had been in effect since mid-March.
The situation regarding the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 virus in France had mainly in recent weeks sharpened in the care facilities. 45 Percent of all facilities nationwide would have “signaled” at least one case that tested positive for the coronavirus, Véran explained. In the past week alone, there were around 50. 00 0 tests have been performed.
France has had strict exit restrictions since mid-March. They should still be until 11. May last. From then on, schools and kindergartens should gradually open again, but the universities should not open before summer. Restaurants, cafes or hotels should remain closed for the time being. “Our life from 11. May will not be the life of before, “emphasized Prime Minister Philippe. The health crisis continues. The French could “not immediately” go back to everyday life.
For seniors or Chronic sufferers who are considered more susceptible to the virus should have no special rules for easing the restrictions. He wanted to avoid discrimination against certain groups of citizens, declared President Emmanuel Macron on Friday. But he appealed to the “individual responsibility” of the people. Speculations had previously increased whether particularly vulnerable people had to stay at home longer . (dpa)
VAT cut for restaurateurs? Behavioral reactions
The demand of the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) for a value added tax reduction for the gastronomy plagued by the Corona crisis encounters restrained reactions. SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich said on Sunday evening in the ARD program “Report from Berlin”: “First of all will not be the decisive key However, Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) has announced that there may be further help for this area.
Schleswig-Holstein's Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) said on the show: “We should not promise too much in these times.” It is about current help, not about relief in the distant future.
Mützenich suggested – just like his SPD party friend, Social Minister Hubertus Heil – to readjust on short-time work benefits. “Of course there are billions ( cost), but in the other areas there are billions. ”He accused the Union of hindering this:“ The Union is braking. ”
It go about having planning security for the next few months also for those who would be in financial need due to loss of income. Other countries financed short-time work much stronger. (dpa)
Concept of German aviation: mask requirement on board and more open switches
Looking at a restart of flight operations wants German aviation has reportedly caused passengers to wear respirators. “When boarding, on the plane for the duration of the flight and when disembarking” care should be taken “that every passenger wears a protective mask”, quotes the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” from a concept paper with more than 20 points. It was agreed under the guidance of German airlines and airports.
“There is a corresponding obligation on the passenger to carry and wear a protective mask “, according to” FAZ “, is one of the proposed regulations that should be coordinated at European level. Special measures “in the interest of health protection for a resumption phase to be defined” could “initially be set for a period of six weeks”.
According to the report, the changes should take effect before travelers reach the airport. For example, passengers should confirm their health when checking in online , especially that they are not infected with the coronavirus. To ensure that distances are maintained, the industry relies on more announcements, markings, more open switches and a timed stretch of entry and exit. “Where possible and expedient”, “temperature screening”, fever measurement using special probes, should take place.
The possibility of releasing middle seats in rows of three on the aircraft is not included in the proposed catalog of measures. (AFP)
Fewer new virus deaths in Italy and France
The number of new virus deaths in Italy is falling, according to the authorities to its lowest level in a week . For Sunday the civil defense authority 433 dead, after 482 on Saturday and 575 on Friday. Overall, the number is thus 23. 660. The number of newly infected is on 3047 increased, after 3491 on Saturday. It is now total 178. 972.
According to the Ministry of Health, the number of virus deaths increased in France 395 . On Saturday she still had 642 located. In total, so far in France 19. 718 People died from the virus consequences. The number of Covid – 19 – Patients in the intensive care unit had dropped for the eleventh day in a row and is currently at 5744. (Reuters)
“I mean, to be honest, Mother Nature gave us a big kick in the butt.”
The Jordanian King Abdullah II on Sunday in an interview with the US TV station CBS
Lessons in pandemic times: parents and teachers require clear rules
Before the planned gradual opening of schools, parents and teachers demand clear rules for school operations during the corona Pandemic. “Politicians have overslept a lot in the past few weeks,” said the chairman of the Federal Parents' Council, Stephan Wassmuth, of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”.
First of all politics and administration plans for hygiene measures as well as risk assessments submit and regulate problems such as teacher supply and student transport. Only then can one talk about such advances as shortening the summer vacation . Everything else is irresponsible to the students, the teachers, the other school staff and also to the parents.
In an interview with the Catholic News Agency (KNA), the President of the German Teachers' Association, Heinz-Peter Meidinger, requested respiratory masks especially for older teachers. “While employers in supermarkets or the interior ministries also provide respiratory masks for police officers, so far, even for older teachers, there are hardly any signals from the school authorities for this risk group Provide breathing masks at the beginning of the lesson, ”said Meidinger. “This is sad and scandalous.”
special bonuses for that Meidinger said that teaching and support staff, who may expose themselves to an increased risk of infection when the students returned, was not very effective. “I would be more comfortable , if the state and the school authorities were more concerned about our health protection. ”In addition to respiratory masks, this included the provision of sufficient soap, washing facilities and disinfectant dispensers and closely timed cleaning cycles of the classrooms.
The schools will be nationwide no earlier than May 4 2020 step by step again opens. However, students of the final classes should be able to come back to school in the next few days .
Until 29. April, the ministers of culture want to present a concept, “like teaching under special hygiene and protective measures, especially taking into account the distance requirement due to reduced learning group sizes , overall can be resumed “. (KNA)
“Technical change”: No new RKI numbers on the infection rate on Sunday
The Robert Koch Institute does not provide a new figure for the infection rate in Germany for Sunday. The reason is a “technical change”, the RKI announced. On Saturday, the rate had risen to 0.8 after having stood at 0.7 in the two days before. This means that the number of new cases will decrease slightly overall. RKI boss Lothar Wieler has repeatedly stated that the goal is to reduce the rate if possible to press below 1.0. Chancellor Angela Merkel had emphasized that the brand was also an important criterion when it came to relaxing the corona requirements. (Reuters)
Until now, intubation was rather early to prevent oxygen deficiency at Covid – 19 – patients to prevent. But this treatment practice is criticized.
Daily mirror | Hinnerk Feldwisch-Drentrup
Conte demands “extraordinary effort” from the EU
Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has once again campaigned for Eurobonds in the fight against the economic consequences of the pandemic. “We are experiencing the greatest shock since the last war, which is why Europe has to give an answer,” says Conte of the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”. The EU now needs “all the firepower”, “through the issuance of joint bonds”. Conte emphasizes that it is not about “communalizing past or future debts, but only that we are all making this extraordinary effort together”. (Reuters)
Laschet: “We need an auto summit soon”
According to a newspaper report, the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Armin Laschet wants to help the auto industry in the corona crisis with comprehensive measures. “Our automotive industry quickly needs prospects for sales, liquidity and growth,” says the CDU politician to the “Handelsblatt” according to the preliminary report. “We will have to talk about intelligent investment stimuli very soon.” Hundreds of thousands of jobs, especially at the suppliers, are at stake. “We need an auto summit soon.” (dpa)
At least 15 Search companies in German-speaking countries Corona means
At least 15 Companies in the German-speaking countries are working on drugs against the new corona virus, 7 on vaccines. This emerges from a message from the three pharmaceutical associations vfa, Bio Deutschland and Pharmig on Sunday. The associations made no claim to completeness.
With an interactive map, they show where in Germany, Austria and Switzerland research is being done on the corona virus and what exactly the companies are doing. The map is constantly updated. The companies would cooperate intensively with each other and with other companies. (dpa)
Relief for insured persons who drive less
The alliance wants to relieve car insurance customers in the Corona crisis: Who drives less, also has to pay less premium accordingly Europe's largest insurer clear on Sunday. Customers who drive significantly less than planned this year due to corona should get money back at the end of their insurance year , as Frank Sommerfeld, the head of property insurance at Allianz Germany, said.
In the past few days the HUK Coburg signaled accommodation . The insurers are thus responding to the corresponding inquiries from their customers. Due to the restrictions on going out in many countries, car traffic has declined – with the result that there are fewer accidents.
The annual mileage is an integral part of the motor vehicle insurance tariffs, but not all drivers are aware that they have to pay less or more if they drive more or less than specified. (dpa)
Corona concert with rare insights
The three mega-stars were among dozens of artists who had a virtual concert at the many in the night to Sunday Wanted to thank helpers in the corona pandemic. Lady Gaga, co-organizer of the two-hour highlight show “One World: Together at Home” kicked off the song classic “Smile”. At least tonight, for a moment, she would like to make everyone smile, said the singer.
Together with the Global Citizen aid movement Lady Gaga had drummed up an unprecedented star cast in a very short time , including Stevie Wonder, the Rolling Stones, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Sam Smith, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. No light shows and costumes, no perfect sound or makeup , but there was rare insight into the living room, gardens and the wardrobe of the show sizes.
The Rolling Stones were only on Friday announced as the last line-up highlight. The legendary rockers around Mick Jagger were on a four-part screen, everyone at home for himself. “You Can't Always Get What You Want” enthusiastically started, Keith Richards and Ron Wood jamming on their instruments. Only drummer Charlie Watts drummed with a sly smile, there was no drum set for his living room use.
The British “Telegraph” wrote on Sunday from the “largest Megastar gathering” since the legendary Live Aid concert 1985 – and noted as an additional plus the wonderful voyeuristic possibility to take a look at the villas of the superstars to be able to. But not only that there was Mick Jagger's art on the walls and Keith Richard's sofa – many who find it difficult to stay at home and are worried should have felt a comforting feeling: We're all sitting in the same boat. (dpa)
Amazon logistics warehouse in France still closed for days
In France, six Amazon logistics centers will remain closed at least until Wednesday, according to the US group . On Tuesday, a court near Paris deals with the appeal of the world's largest online retailer against restrictions on its work in the coronavirus crisis .
“We are waiting with interest for the hearing in our appointment process,” said Amazon on Sunday. The employees would have to stay at home until at least Wednesday. So far, Amazon had promised to reopen Monday.
unions had Amazon due to lack of hygiene measures during the coronavirus crisis and sued against the US company.
A French court ordered last week that Amazon would deliver restrict to important goods such as food and medical consumables and security measures. Otherwise there is a fine of one million euros per day . Amazon subsequently ceased operations in the logistics centers and explained that the definition of important goods was not clear and the risk of a penalty was too great .
Amazon is also in the US under pressure. From more than 50 Coronavirus cases have been reported to Amazon warehouses in the United States, whereupon workers' representatives called for facilities to be closed. Amazon employees now use thermal imaging cameras to identify feverish employees. (Reuters)
Giffey: Parents need perspective for daycare opening
Family Minister Franziska Giffey calls for a quick solution for families with children in the corona crisis. “For me it is very clear that the well-being of families must have a high priority in the gradual reopening,” said the SPD politician to the German Press Agency. “A blanket statement that the daycare centers stay closed until summer leads to even more stress for many families and cannot be the only answer.” Parents, children, educators needed a perspective – of course, weighed against the background of the infection.
Starting Monday, a working group of countries , Federal government and experts develop guidelines on how a gradual re-opening of daycare centers can look . “It is a matter of carefully considered steps without neglecting the success in fighting the spread of the virus,” emphasized Giffey.
Families are currently reaching their limits , Parents – especially women and single parents – are “burdened beyond the reasonable level” . “It goes well for a while, but the situation becomes intolerable with increasing duration,” warned Giffey. (dpa)
Union faction vice calls for open Sundays
In order to strengthen the retail sector, which was weakened by the corona crisis, the deputy chairman of the CDU / CSU parliamentary group, Carsten Linnemann, is calling for Sunday shopping. “We must immediately relax the ban on Sunday opening for shops,” says Linnemann of the “Rheinische Post”, referring to the limited options available so far, especially for grocery stores for sale on Sundays.
It was necessary to use an additional day to sell the goods, “so that the retailer can absorb some of the losses,” says Linnemann according to the preliminary report. (dpa)
FDP: 800 – Square meter limit “contradictory and arbitrary”
The FDP has called for a more generous practice when reopening shops . Unfortunately, there is no clear and uniform strategy for the upcoming openings in the retail trade, said faction vice Michal Theurer of the Tagesspiegel.
Just the 800 – The square meter limit is “contradictory and arbitrary”. In fact, it is not the size of a store that is decisive, but comprehensible rules, such as what concerns hygiene, distance requirements, contact limits or the number of square meters per customer.
It not only distorts the market, if some are allowed to open stores and others are not, the FDP Presidium member warned: “It is also causing increasing incomprehension among the population.” Restrictions in retailing and interference with the rights of liberty should be better explained.
Many companies are despite government aid threatened in their existence. “We must not waste time now, we have to prevent the impending wave of bankruptcies, ”said Theurer. (Hans Monath)