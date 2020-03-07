borussia-dortmund-wins-chase-duel

Borussia Dortmund shot a happy victory in the Bundesliga chase duel Borussia Mönchengladbach for the time being from the title race. Achraf Hakimi (71. Minute) scored the winning goal on Saturday night for BVB's eleventh competitive win against Gladbach. The defense of the Borussia from the Lower Rhine slept because the hosts thought the game had been interrupted. Previously, ex-Gladbacher Thorgan Hazard (8th) had met for Dortmund and Lars Stindl (50.) For Mönchengladbach.

With the victory at the beginning of an eminently important week, the Westphalia remain in the title race. With 51 points, the Dortmund team is now second behind FC Bayern Munich. The long-considered Gladbachers initially fell out of the Champions League positions, but with a win on Wednesday in the catch-up game against 1. FC Köln they can again go past Bayer Leverkusen.

To make matters worse, the Gladbachers lost her midfield strategist Denis Zakaria early on. The Swiss was in the 30. Minute in a daring rescue operation by his compatriot Yann Sommer was hit on the right leg by his own goalkeeper.

The duel of the Borussias kept from the beginning what it had promised. Both teams were poisonous, fought for every inch and offered spectacles. In the first round the Gladbachers were stronger and above all had more and better chances. The Dortmund leadership was happy. Bitter from Gladbach's point of view was the stroke of genius of her former attacker Hazard, who, after a mistake by Gladbach captain Stindl in the build-up game in Zakaria, Matthias Ginter and Nico Elvedi, danced out three opponents and took a good look into the far corner.

Jadon Sancho initially on the bench

His goal “celebrated” Hazard silently at the old place of work. For the 26 year old Belgian international, it was the first appearance at Borussia-Park in a black and yellow jersey. It was surprising that Hazard played from the start: BVB coach Lucien Favre had initially dispensed with Dortmund's most successful goal scorer Jadon Sancho. The Englishman had been sick in the past few days.

The tour made the impetuous start in Gladbach slowed down somewhat. Dortmund defended clarified and got more calm in their own actions. Little did move forward. The new wonder striker Erling Haaland, who was once trained in Salzburg by today's Gladbach coach Marco Rose, was not a factor this time.

It is also possible without violent insults. The Dortmund fans protested against the DFB and club officials. Photo: SASCHA SCHUERMANN / AFP

However, BVB could not completely eliminate the Gladbach attack. The Westphalians were very lucky shortly before the break – especially Dan-Axel Zagadou, who first took Jonas Hofmann off his feet in the penalty area and then rammed Christoph Kramer's elbow in the face. In both situations, referee Sascha Stegemann closed one eye, gave no penalty and showed only yellow. The overdue compensation fell immediately after the restart. Only then did the BVB wake up and take a quick sprint. The guests became more dominant. The renewed leadership was nevertheless happy.

Dortmund's next round of 16 in the Champions League at Paris St. Germain with ex-coach Thomas Tuchel is on Wednesday. On Saturday the Revier Derby against FC Schalke 04.

Despite some Both fan groups held back fears in the run-up to violent abuse. The supporters of both Borussias left it in the wording somewhat harmless, but clear criticism of the unloved DFB.