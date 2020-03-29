World
Borussia Dortmund is training again
95 percent of athletes for Olympic relocation
The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic next year the mood of the majority of the “Team Germany”. Like the German Olympic Sports Association on Sunday at the request of the German press agency said, they talked about 95 percent of athletes shortly before the decision of the International Olympic Committee for a Postponement of the summer games. Scarce 70 percent of athletes working for the Tokyo games are qualified or still have a chance, preferred that Year 2021. Were interviewed 1409 athletes, of whom 808 out 35 sports
The question of whether they would like to participate in the games on the scheduled date of 24. July to 9 August 2020 would have taken part, according to the DOSB announcement 43, 4 percent. Additionally confirmed 20, 6 percent that they only under certain Conditions in Tokyo, for example, if the World Health Organization would have given the “green light”.
As another The athletes named a prerequisite for resumption worldwide in the survey Doping controls, a sufficient preparation time with appropriate Training conditions to maintain equal opportunities and an adjustment the qualification options.
All questions are different Estimates depending on the qualification status were to be determined. Already qualified athletes or those who are relatively certain to have a quota place of their association would definitely have, for example, in larger numbers participated in the games.
“With a little time interval of one Week shows how important our open exchange with the athletes from Team D really was in this crisis situation, ”said DOSB President Alfons Hörmann. “The broad survey result that is now available also clearly confirms our clear positioning towards the IOC at the beginning of the week. ”This Partnership bundling of opinions and forces should also with others Topics continue actively. (dpa)
Short-time work at Fortuna Düsseldorf
Bundesliga soccer club Fortuna Düsseldorf sends part of its employees short-time work from the beginning of April because of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the entire club board waived part of its remuneration and agreed to defer further claims. The pros are said to have their own solidarity campaign. Fortuna announced on Sunday. The club did not want to give any details yet.
“We are doing everything we can to avoid the negative effects that the coronavirus has on football and the fortuna has to keep it as low as possible. None of the scenarios for Fortuna will endanger our existence if we implement our measures consistently and we all make our corresponding contribution. As a result, this means that there are no jobs at risk, ”said club manager Thomas Röttgermann. (dpa)
Lukashenko: “Ice sports are the best antivirus medicine”
The sports world is largely at rest due to the corona pandemic – but Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is completely unimpressed by it. In the capital Minsk, he played ice hockey on Saturday, as reported by the State Agency Belta. He minimized the risk of infection: “There are no viruses here.” He didn't notice that they were flying around. “This is a refrigerator. (…) Sport, especially ice sport, is the best anti-virus medicine. ”
The President's team won the tournament. In pictures you could see how spectators stood close together in the stands.
In the country between Russia and Poland the also pauses Soccer not. The game was also played on Sunday. The women's championship should begin in the afternoon. Former national team coach Anatoli Baidatschni told local media: “The whole world is watching the Belarusian championship. This is the best advertisement for our league. “
The president criticized as” the last dictator of Europe “recently saw no reason for” draconian measures ”against the highly contagious disease. “With this psychosis, we have brought the economy to a standstill almost all over the world today,” said Lukashenko on Friday. In Belarus, according to official information, more than 85 people infected with the coronavirus. (dpa)
Uefa President: Ball must roll again by the end of June – otherwise season cannot continue
The extension of the Bundesliga break until 30. April is only a matter of form – at Uefa Because of the dramatic expansion of the corona crisis, the business games go far beyond this date. Because it is currently not foreseeable that – with the exception of Belarus – game operations will be suspended throughout Europe, Uefa – Boss Aleksander Ceferin brought a general expansion of the current season into the summer for the first time.
At the same time, the 52 – Year-olds a deadline when the ball must roll again at the latest to match the playing time 2019 / 20 still to be saved. “We could start in mid-May, early June or late June. If we don't make any of it, we probably won't be able to finish the season, “said the Slovenian to the Italian newspaper” La Repubblica “(Saturday).
Behind the scenes, the European football team Union already with the national leagues on an adjustment of the game calendar. If agreed, this season could end “at the beginning of the coming” season. That would only be in August – and would inevitably have the consequence that the series 2020 / 21 should start “a little later”, according to Ceferin.
However, the appointment options are due the postponement of the European Championship in the summer 2021 very limited. The EURO should be from 11. June to 11. July next year. A final decision about an extension of this season has therefore not yet been made, especially since, in addition to the national leagues, the Champions League and Europa League are also suspended for an indefinite period.
The 36 German professional clubs want to vote on the next steps at the general meeting of the German Football League on Tuesday. The suspension of the season until the end of April, which the DFL Presidium had recommended, is considered certain. “This is a formal act that corresponds to logic. That is with 36: 0 happen, ”said Eintracht Frankfurt sports director Fredi Bobic on Sunday at the pay-TV channel Sky. (dpa)
Haie-Coach Krupp: “Only with a face mask in front of the door”
Uwe Krupp cares the upcoming season in the German Ice Hockey League. “Of course we are in contact, but at the moment nobody knows whether there will really be a new season,” said the coach and sports director of the Kölner Haie in the “Express” interview (Sunday).
The former national coach nevertheless uses the early termination of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic to plan the upcoming season. “We keep in touch with player advisors and players who are on the market, but we are also somehow on hold when it comes to new commitments. Now we have to wait and see how this wave of impairments due to the spread of the coronavirus develops, ”said Krupp. “There is no certainty at the moment, nobody can look into the crystal ball. One can only hope that we can somehow get a grip on the overall situation with common sense and responsibility. ”
The 54 – year-old is currently in the Czech capital Prague, where he worked at HC Sparta until the beginning of the year. He was “okay”. The contact restrictions are “similar to those in Cologne, but somewhat stricter”. You could “only wear a face mask at the door. Who is checked without paying 800 Euro fine . “(Dpa)
BVB is training again from Monday – in small groups
Borussia Dortmund's football professionals take a first step out of isolation back into normality in the corona crisis. From this Monday, the team of coach Lucien Favre should return to the training ground in small groups. “Tomorrow we go. We want to start again slowly, in very small groups with two players, ”midfielder Emre Can announced on Sunday in the Sport1 program“ Doppelpass ”, to which he was added by video. In the past two weeks with the severely limited starting and contact options, the Dortmund professionals were on their own with their training plan in the home office, running and cycling. The biggest problem is “uncertainty,” said Can.
“You just don't know when to play again. Prefer tomorrow. But that is not possible. That's why you have to try to keep your feet up somehow, ”added the international. It is “nice to do something again and have tasks again. It is important that we go back to the square. ”
Of the 26 – year-old emphasized that he missed social contact with fellow players and friends. “This is missing in everyday life, of course I also miss football.” His training partner on Monday was Mahmoud Dahoud, Can continued: “It doesn't get boring.”
Can hopes that the Bundesliga season can still be played to the end. Whether the title win for the runners-up can still be realized when the game is played again? “It will be very, very difficult. We still have direct duels with Bayern and Leipzig. We have a good squad, it won't be easy. But I do believe that it is still possible. “ (dpa)
“We kick Corona”: Already 3.6 million euros and over 30 Aid projects
The German soccer player Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich have already raised 3.6 million euros with their aid campaign “We kick Corona” after just over a week. Bayern pro Goretzka called this donation on Sunday on the TV station “Sport1”. “We wanted to help quickly, and I think we've succeeded quite well so far,” said his club colleague Kimmich, who was also on the show “Doppelpass”.
The two 25 year-old professionals from FC Bayern Munich donated a starting amount of one million euros. Numerous soccer stars such as Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Leroy Sané (Manchester City) or Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) joined as supporters, as well as top athletes from other sports such as tennis ace Alexander Zverev or basketball player Dennis Schröder. “We don't just focus on celebrities,” emphasized Goretzka. On the homepage www.wekickcorona.com is from 2000 donors speech.
Over 30 social projects have already been supported, as Kimmich reported. These are listed on the homepage. Further 40 are in Preparation. The two Munich professionals check the inquiries and participate actively. Since the Bundesliga pauses at least until May due to the Corona crisis, they just have more time for it.
“The initiative determines the Everyday life. We go through the projects ourselves, ”said Goretzka, who made it clear once again:“ You can register as a donor or apply for help. ”Both are possible on the website that has been set up. (dpa)
It can start again with the sport!
With some restrictions, however, one Gloss on the subject of who could play again soon. With a wink, of course:
The professional sport is now locked away worldwide. If you want to enjoy gates, you have to escape into the virtual world. If you are not a fan of electronic sports, you only have canned food. It can be very exciting to discuss Wembleytor again, but the canned food is like the many pasta we hoard at home.
Daily mirror | Claus Vetter
Rosberg does without his smartphone
Former Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg (34) relies on an old cell phone in the corona crisis. “I removed my smartphone from my life,” he said on Sunday at a virtual meeting of the founders' festival “Bits & Pretzels”. “Otherwise you would go crazy at the moment.” News, stock market crashes – he didn't want to be constantly confronted with all of that. He started to meditate again, said Rosberg, who reported from the basement of his house in Spain. “It's the safest place to be if you have two children in the house.” He tries to structure his day, does sports regularly, and only reads his emails twice a day. (dpa)
Kaymer and Europe's golf stars in WHO campaign: “I am not your Hero”
Martin Kaymer and the best golfers in Europe supported the World Health Organization (WHO) in the fight against the corona virus with a video. In the article, which runs in the social networks, Germany's top golfers include the world rankings first Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), Sergio Garcia (Spain) and the Ryder Cup heroes Francesco Molinari (Italy) and Tommy Fleetwood ( England) clearly: “I am not your hero”.
“Your heroes are the same as our heroes,” says Europe's Ryder Cup Captain Padraig Harrington. They are the ones who help to get the virus under control every day: doctors, nurses, supermarket employees, street cleaners. “Please help our heroes. Observe the advice of the WHO and the guidelines of the governments all over the world ”, Fleetwood appeals. “If we do that, we can save lives and become heroes,” explains McIlroy. (dpa)
NBA professional Maxi Kleber for the end of the season
Basketball professional Maxi Kleber has given the global corona virus crisis for a season end in the NBA and also pronounced in the Bundesliga. “If there is no potential danger and you can continue the season somehow, you could also represent that. But I just don't see the situation personally right now, ”said the 28 – Year-olds from the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday evening in the “Current Sports Studio” of ZDF with a view of the NBA. That is why it is “realistic and could happen that the season is simply canceled – which I think would be morally the right way.”
The professional league NBA had in mid-March a game break of “at least 30 days ”announced. This corresponds approximately to the rest of the regular season, which runs until 15. April is scheduled. From 18. The playoffs are scheduled for April, the finals should begin on June 4.
It should also be in the German basketball Bundesliga Season ends, says Kleber, who calls his family in Würzburg every day and closely monitors the situation at home. “In Germany it would be better to cancel the season,” said the international. “A lot of players have already left, and the small clubs cannot afford that at the moment. It is a kind of distortion of competition, ”said the NBA professional. He believes “that the season cannot be continued realistically.”
The corona crisis is a big worry for Kleber, although he is himself and his family are healthy. “We have more cases here in the US than in China and Italy. So that's scary, ”said Kleber, who has been 2017 for the Mavericks on the ball. “The numbers are jumping up here in the USA.”
At the moment he can only deal with strength and keep a little fitness training fit. “I haven't had a ball in my hand for over two weeks and haven't thrown it anymore.” This is probably “the longest time in my life – since I've been playing basketball”. (dpa)
Knicks owner Dolan tested positive
The owner of the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), James Dolan , has been tested positive for the corona virus. The club told the North American basketball league NBA on Sunday via Twitter. Of the 64 – year-olds have gone into self-isolation and show little to no symptoms. Dolan runs the business from home. (dpa)
Watzke says “Mea culpa”
Borussia Dortmund's managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke has Part of his expression in the controversial appearance in the ARD “sports show” regrets. “I looked at this program again carefully and have to say that every sentence that I said was correct in terms of content. However, I could have expressed it in a friendlier and more empathetic way. Mea culpa! ”Said Watzke in an interview with“ Bild am Sonntag ”. His employees knew “that I can sometimes get impulsive,” said Watzke.
Two weeks ago, the 60 – yearlings at a joint appearance with North Rhine-Westphalia's Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) in the “Sports Show” on the consequences The coronavirus pandemic for football caused irritation and financial aid for smaller clubs was refused. “And honestly, we're also competitors. And then you have to balance very precisely what is still competition and what is no longer competition, ”Watzke had said.
“In the end, the clubs that have a bit of padding can't do it have in the past years, in principle, rewarding the clubs that did not do this. ”
The decisive factor for him is “ultimately not how friendly you say something, but whether the content is correct. We cannot ignore the fact that the Bundesliga clubs are and will remain competitors. And yet, of course, we show solidarity if someone has got into an imbalance through no fault of their own. That is not mutually exclusive, ”said Watzke of the“ BamS ”. (dpa)
New opening date for Olympia 2021
According to reports from Japan and the USA, the Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo canceled for this year are expected to be on 23. July 2021 can be opened. The closing ceremony is said to increase on August 8th. The games canceled because of the corona virus pandemic were originally for the 24. July to 9 August 2020 provided.
The International The Olympic Committee and the organizers in Tokyo had agreed on this date, the New York Times wrote. The Japanese television broadcaster NHK cited information from the organizing committee that the summer date is preferred as an option. The Paralympics would therefore be from 24. August to September 5. However, there was no official confirmation.
“The games are to take place in the summer, so we should take a time between June and think September, “the Japanese news agency Kyodo of Japan quoted former Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori, President of the Organizing Committee.
According to the report by Japanese TV broadcaster NHK hopes that the Tokyo Organizing Committee, after consulting the IOC and the Metropolitan Government in Tokyo, will be able to make a decision by the end of the week.
The IOC had a conference call on Thursday with the 33 international sports associations, among other things, about a new date for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The newly founded task force also started work on Thursday. The working group with the official name “Tokyo 2020 Restart Task Force “is round 30 Members tall and is run by Mori.
Some sports associations had proposed to hold the Olympics in spring to avoid the summer heat. (dpa)
Agreement with Juventus
Unlike for example at FC Barcelona, the professionals have each other Juventus Turin can agree to a waiver of the salary with the club. And it turns out so rich that Juve 90 saves millions of euros. Between March and June, no wages are paid to the players and coaches.
Turin, 28 March 2020 – Juventus Football Club SpA announces that, due to the current global health emergency is preventing the performance of the sporting activity, it has reached an understanding with the players and the coach of the First Team regarding their compensation for the residual portion of the current sport season.
Juventus.com
Uefa: Re-start of football operations in June necessary
Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin is convinced that play in the European football leagues must begin again at the end of June at the latest – otherwise the season will be lost. “We could start in mid-May, early June or late June. If we don't make any of it, we probably won't finish the season, ”said the 52 Years old Slovenian of the Italian newspaper “La Repubblica” (Saturday).
Discussions are currently being held with the leagues about an adjustment of the game calendar instead, said the head of the European Football Union. So the current season could be ended “at the beginning of the coming”. However, this would have the consequence that the next season (2020 / 21) could start “a little later”. A final decision had not yet been made.
UEFA had the European Championship 2020 postponed to the next year (11. June to 11. July 2021) in order to give the leagues more time in the coronavirus crisis to resume play this season. With the exception of the Belarusian league, game operations in Europe are suspended due to the global pandemic. (dpa)
Bundesliga Home Challenge – how was it?
We took a look at it:
The real Maximilian Mittelstädt sent the virtual one to the square. Both of them had put on their jerseys, one sat at the console at home and let the other play football. The German Football League (DFL) had given some thought to this weekend because the professionals cannot do their job in times of coronavirus and stay at home in an exemplary manner.
Daily mirror | Jörg Leopold
Bundesliga Home Challenge starts
26 teams of 1. and 2. Bundesliga play Fifa today and tomorrow 2020 from EA Sports. For each club there is a professional and one from the club environment. The following games are on the plan:
100 million euro emergency aid?
The President of Sport Austria has requested financial support from the Austrian Minister of Sport Werner Kogler. “The hardship fund for sports must at least with 100 million euros in emergency aid, ”said Hans Niessl, the president of the sports umbrella organization, after a video conference with Kogler. It is about financial support for damage “which clubs and associations have incurred as a result of the necessary measures taken by the government in the fight against Corona”. As in Switzerland, the money should benefit mass and top-class sport. (dpa)