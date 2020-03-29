borussia-dortmund-is-training-again

The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic next year the mood of the majority of the “Team Germany”. Like the German Olympic Sports Association on Sunday at the request of the German press agency said, they talked about 95 percent of athletes shortly before the decision of the International Olympic Committee for a Postponement of the summer games. Scarce 70 percent of athletes working for the Tokyo games are qualified or still have a chance, preferred that Year 2021. Were interviewed 1409 athletes, of whom 808 out 35 sports

The question of whether they would like to participate in the games on the scheduled date of 24. July to 9 August 2020 would have taken part, according to the DOSB announcement 43, 4 percent. Additionally confirmed 20, 6 percent that they only under certain Conditions in Tokyo, for example, if the World Health Organization would have given the “green light”.

As another The athletes named a prerequisite for resumption worldwide in the survey Doping controls, a sufficient preparation time with appropriate Training conditions to maintain equal opportunities and an adjustment the qualification options.

All questions are different Estimates depending on the qualification status were to be determined. Already qualified athletes or those who are relatively certain to have a quota place of their association would definitely have, for example, in larger numbers participated in the games.

“With a little time interval of one Week shows how important our open exchange with the athletes from Team D really was in this crisis situation, ”said DOSB President Alfons Hörmann. “The broad survey result that is now available also clearly confirms our clear positioning towards the IOC at the beginning of the week. ”This Partnership bundling of opinions and forces should also with others Topics continue actively. (dpa)