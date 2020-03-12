borussia-dortmund-is-bleak-in-paris

Empty ranks, little passion: Borussia Dortmund lost the courage of days gone by in Paris' ghost game against ex-coach Thomas Tuchel. In the spookily silent Prinzenpark, the disappointing Bundesliga second lost the chance for the first quarter-final move to the Champions League in three years in the 0-2 (0-2) against Paris Saint-Germain and gave his former coach a long-awaited triumph.

Unlike the 1: 2 three weeks ago in the first leg, the French did justice to their favorite role this time and came to goals from Neymar on Wednesday (28. Minute) and Juan Bernat (45. + 1) to deserved victory. The star ensemble was thus spared the fourth knockout in the round of sixteen and Tuchel was spared further discussion about his job for the time being. The Brazilian Neymar cheered his goal in a similar Buddha pose to Erling Haaland's goal in the first leg and thus provoked the guest from Dortmund after half an hour.

That was 2-1 from the first leg too small a cushion for Dortmund

In the hectic final phase with pack formation and heated arguments on the sidelines, BVB professional Emre Can saw the red card after a foul on Neymar (89.).

Even the exclusion of spectators ordered by the Paris police prefecture two days before did not keep around 300 PSG fans from it to cheer their team's arrival in front of the stadium with the team bus. In the Prinzenpark, however, the Tuchel team had to do without the support of their home fans.

BVB coach Lucien Favre's view of the empty ranks took a little bit of anticipation away. “You have no ambience, no noise – very funny,” he commented shortly before the kick-off at Sky.

An attempt by the hosts to create the atmosphere via loudspeakers was apparently already few by UEFA Minutes after kick-off. In the now desolate silence, Paris initially came into play better because the Dortmund revealed massive problems in the construction. Nevertheless, they had the first chance as Haaland in the 18. Minute missed a cross from Achraf Hakimi and Jadon Sancho then shot the ball from just under 20 meters next to the goal.

Emre Can saw the red card shortly before the end

Nevertheless, the Tuchel team kept without their top striker Kylian Mbappé, who initially only sat on the bench because of a cold and in the 64. Minute was replaced, the control and was in the 25. Minute close to the tour. But BVB keeper Roman Bürki parried the shot of Edinson Cavani with his foot in extreme need.

The Swiss goalkeeper was beaten only three minutes later. After the corner of Angel di Maria, Neymar was penalized and punished BVB with his header from close range to 1-0 for his excessive passivity. Despite the early deficit, the Dortmund team held on to their reserved gait and repeatedly put themselves at risk due to bad passes. Paris took advantage of this weakness before the break, without having to shine.

First Bernat initiated a counterattack after a ball win against Thorgan Hazard, which the left-back after Pablo Sarabia put in a little later himself refined to 2: 0. After the change, di Maria could have increased the free kick from 25 to 3: 0, but Bürki parried no less spectacularly (54.).

Favre tried to liven up the offensive game, brought international Julian Brandt (69. ) and the 17 year old US teenager Giovanni Reyna (71.). The Dortmund game was now better, the BVB intensified engagement and attack efforts. Brandt's deflected shot landed on the net, but the overall impact was lacking. Even Haaland, who was still a two-goal scorer in the first leg, could not make a decisive appearance. (dpa)