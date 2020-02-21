borussia-dortmund-has-to-do-without-fans-in-hoffenheim-for-three-years

Borussia Dortmund is dear to the persistent misconduct of its own fans when playing away games in Hoffenheim. In the next three seasons, the guest block for games between the two Bundesliga teams in Sinsheim will remain empty. In addition, a fine of 60 000 euros is due.

According to information from the German Press Agency, BVB will agree to a request from the DFB Control Committee to suspend the suspended sentence in November 2018. The ARD's “sports show” and the “Ruhr Nachrichten” reported about it first.

BVB's objection is not to be expected

Accordingly, the corresponding criminal complaint before the BVB. An objection cannot be expected due to the overwhelming burden of proof. However, the DFB has not yet received an answer from Dortmund as of Thursday. The judgment in the single judge proceedings is expected in the next few days.

The collective penalty not only damages the image of the district club, but also affects it financially. Because the DFB ruling at the time stipulated, in addition to the fine, that “the TSG … should be compensated for the financial loss”. Borussia still sees a need for clarification on this point. Until the final judgment, it remains open whether the Hoffenheim team may occupy the stadium block with their own fans.

Regardless of the collective penalty, BVB reserves the right to identify individual offenders and to be held liable for the damage incurred. Other clubs had already acted similarly in cases similar to the burning of pyrotechnics.

Dortmund had 2018 got around points deduction

At the end of December, BVB fans had once again become noticeable in the 1: 2 defeat of the runner-up with abuse against Hoffenheim's majority owner and patron Dietmar Hopp. For such a recurrence, the sports court of the German Football Association (DFB) had promised an outlaw.

The Dortmund team was at the trial on November 2 2018 after the failures of their own supporters in the away game in Sinsheim from 22. September 2018 got around a point deduction. Instead, the DFB sports court had imposed a three-year suspended probation. The probation period runs until 30. June 2022.

In September 2018 Dortmund fans once again had an approximately ten by ten meter large one Rolled out the banner, which showed the portrait of Hopp behind a crosshair. At the 20. December 2019 the banners were smaller, but not less insulting. Hopp had already obtained house bans against BVB supporters. (AP)