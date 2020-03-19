Bone and Joint Health Ingredients Market analysis report by future prediction report 2020-2026 | Rousselot,  Waitaki Bio,  DSM, DuPont. , Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE

Bone and Joint Health Ingredients Market Overview:

Global Bone and Joint Health Ingredients Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2455.5 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4033.4 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising need of plant protein amid rising amount of health concerns and veganism worldwide. Data Bridge Market Research recently added “Bone and Joint Health Ingredients Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026” in his database.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Synutra, Inc.., Rousselot, Waitaki Bio, DSM, DuPont. , Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, BIOIBERICA, Stratum Nutrition, Bergstorm Nutrition., Cargill, Incorporated, NutraCeutical Ingredients Pte. Ltd.Peptan, biosciencenutrionireland.com, Holista Colltech Limited., GELITA AG and Glanbia plc.

By Type (Glucosamine and Chondroitin, Calcium, Others),

By Applications (Dietary Supplements, Functional Food and Beverages),

Bone and joint health ingredients are the sources that provide soy isoflavones, prebiotic fibre, , calcium and vitamins like vitamin K and vitamin D for reducing the pain and strengthening the bone and joint health. Whereas bone and joint problem seem to be a common problem in the increasing aging population which is driving the global market of bone and joint health ingredients.

The Bone and Joint Health Ingredients Market report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to supply specific and reliable analysis. The report also provides an in depth Market share perspective also as strategic recommendations, manufacturers supported the emerging segments.

Assessment of key market trends having a positive impact on the market over subsequent two years, including an in-depth report analysis of market segmentation, including sub-markets, on a regional and global basis. The research provides Bone and Joint Health Ingredients Market dynamics, including business growth drivers, potential opportunities, constraints, threats, challenges and other market current trends.

Based on regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Growing bone and joint health issues

Large range of application

Market Restraints:

Strict Laws And Regulations

Allopathic alternate & Surgeries

Key questions answered in the report:

How was the performance of developing regional markets in the past five years?

What are the key features of products attracting high consumer demand in the Bone and Joint Health Ingredients Market?

Which factors will be responsible for market growth in the near future?

What will be the size of the market in terms of value and volume?

Which players are expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2017, in order to increase regional research and development activities, BASF, opened ‘Newtrition Lab’ in Singapore. This will help them to provide and promote product development support and analytical services for their customers across the region.

In May 2014, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) intent to drive the European market with non-GMO options, however the company serve one of the world’s largest soy isoflavone facilities, for the manufacturing quality isoflavone products sources from non-GMO soybean varieties.



