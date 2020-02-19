boeing-finds-foreign-objects-in-fuel-tanks-on-737-max-crisis-jets

The ailing US aviation group Boeing encountered a new problem with its crisis jet 737, which was banned from flying after two crashes.

During the maintenance work, foreign bodies were found in the fuel tanks of some machines that are currently being temporarily stored, Boeing said. This led to a comprehensive internal investigation and immediate corrections in the production system.

Boeing had produced numerous 737 – Max-Jets on stockpile which so far could not be delivered due to the flight ban. However, despite the inspections that have now been announced, the group continues to expect that the 737 Max will be approved for flight operations again in the middle of the year.

The best-selling aircraft type of the American Airbus rival may since May 2019 because of the crashes with a total of 346 Do not take the dead off. The decisive cause of the accidents is a faulty automatic control of the aircraft. Boeing actually wanted to have solved this problem long ago by means of a software update, but approval by the supervisory authorities is still not available.

Boeings referred to in a memo to the employees 737 – Production Manager Mark Jenks found the finding of the parts in the fuel tanks of the temporarily stored aircraft as “absolutely unacceptable”.

The new problem: foreign bodies in fuel tanks

At Boeing's Renton plant near Seattle, new workflows have already been introduced with updated instructions and additional checks to address the problem. The parts found were referred to as “foreign object debris” – therefore it could be rubbish such as remnants of components or tools left behind by workers. Boeing had this problem in the past with other models such as the tanker aircraft KC – 46.

Reports of such production defects had already put the aircraft manufacturer under pressure last year with regard to the long-haul jet 787 “Dreamliner”.

The “New York Times” reported about security risks at the Boeing plant in North Charleston, and foreign bodies were said to have been found on airplanes. For example, metal shavings were not properly removed and defective parts were installed on the planes.

The newspaper cited hundreds of pages of internal e-mails, company documents and documents from authorities as well as interviews with over one Dozen employees. Boeing had the allegations at the time however decisively rejected. (AP)