bob-hanning-hopes-to-get-“over-the-summer”-with-the-foxes

Formula 1: rule reform is postponed by one year

At the urging of the teams, Formula 1 postpones the for 2021 planned rule revolution by one year. Because of the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, this was a unanimous decision of all decision-makers in the racing series, the world association Fia announced on Thursday. For the coming year, the cars in the racing series should actually change massively to ensure more equal opportunities and more exciting races. “Because of the currently explosive financial situation, it was decided that the teams should remove their chassis from 2020 also for 2021 will be used ”, it was said now.

Under the shifted rules, the cars should be heavier and somewhat slower, the aerodynamics will also be changed . In this way, the rule-keepers of Formula 1 want to ensure more overtaking. The development of the new cars should have been vigorously pushed forward for all teams this year. Due to the enormous consequences of the Corona crisis, many racing teams, especially economically, are hardly able to do this if they are also supposed to secure the ongoing PS operation.

Whether in addition to the chassis, other central components of the cars for the next season will be frozen, should still be discussed.

In contrast, the long controversial budget limit of 175 Million US dollars (157 million euros) per season as planned in the coming year. This also alleviates the concern of smaller racing teams that the top teams Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull are already investing heavily in the development of the new cars this year without any cost limits and will thus again have a great advantage on the track next year. (dpa)