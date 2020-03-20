World
Bob Hanning hopes to get “over the summer” with the foxes
Rasenballsport Leipzig trains without physical contact
The professionals of Bundesliga soccer team Rasenballsport Leipzig decided after a few days Break on Friday found again in the training center on Cottaweg. Because of the coronavirus pandemic was on team training however waived. “We offer individual ball training,” said Sports director Markus Krösche at Sky. As the specialist magazine “Kicker” reports, the players were divided into three groups on three training grounds and had to do various exercises there. “It is individual training with ball, where the goal shot or passing game is with it, without it there There is physical contact, ”explained Kroesche.
According to “Kicker”, the head coach wanted to Julian Nagelsmann will maintain this form of training for the time being. Even before and After the unit, contact between the players was kept to a minimum shutdown. So the pros didn't dress in the team cabin, but in their single rooms on the training grounds. Toads explained to other sports directors about the current situation exchange regularly. “There is a great deal of solidarity with one another. Ultimately, we are all in the same boat and want to finish the season and offer football to viewers again. Because football connects scary, ”said the sports director. (dpa)
DFB enables more flexible payments
With more flexible payments to the member associations, the German Football Association wants the amateur football from economic difficulties in the course of the corona virus Preserve pandemic. “The money is paid out in two installments each year, in May and November. We have saved this for this year. A national association that can no longer pay the salaries of its employees can now call up these funds flexibly, ”DFB treasurer Stephan Osnabrügge is quoted on the association's homepage. The DFB invests 120 million euros a year in amateur football. The grants per regional association are based on a key that is based on the number of members and registered teams. Direct payments to the clubs are not possible for tax and legal reasons. (dpa)
BVB handball players criticize the end of the season
Leader Borussia Dortmund has been upset with the decision to immediately end the season in the handball Bundesliga due to the Corona crisis reacts. “Health – we do not have to emphasize this in these times – is an absolute priority. However, we were completely surprised by the time and the way in which the demolition was communicated. We have not been spoken to, ”complained board member Andreas Heiermann on Friday. BVB keeps the table with 17 wins from 18 Play on and was on a good one Way to her first championship title. “Maybe it's the right decision. But she shouldn't have been hit yesterday or today. You could have stayed at least four weeks and then looked to see if you could finish the season by the end of June, ”said Heiermann. “We are completely upset and fear lasting damage for the entire league.” The mood within the team is on the ground: “For an athlete, this is a difficult to cope with. You are playing an outstanding season, you have only lost one game, otherwise you have not given a point and you get – nothing, ”complained Heiermann. The board and coaches nevertheless assume that the team for the Champions League 2020 / 21 is qualified. (dpa)
Jovic justifies himself
Former Bundesliga professional Luka Jovic from Real Madrid has become social Networks justified in his home country against Serbia Having violated quarantine rules. “I'm very sorry that some people their work was not done professionally and gave me no specific instructions gave how I should behave during my isolation, ”wrote the former striker of Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday on his Instagram page. But he is also “sorry that constantly about me and not the main actors in the fight against the crisis is written, namely the doctors and everyone who works in healthcare. ”
The 22 year old Jovic was a week after the suspension of gaming operations in Spain to Serbia flown to where he will go into quarantine at home for two weeks should. According to media reports, the national team should last Weekend celebrations in the capital Belgrade have gone for what he is now under others face criminal charges. “In Spain you can shop in pharmacies, which is not the case here, ”wrote Jovic. “I apologize to everyone if I put myself in any danger. I hope we together can overcome all of this. All my support for Serbia! ” (dpa)
Bob Hanning fears economic problems for Füchse Berlin
Bob Hanning, managing director by handball Bundesliga club Füchse Berlin, has appealed to players, fans and sponsors to stick together in times of the coronavirus crisis. “We are still optimistic, but we will all have to stretch ourselves a lot to get through the summer,” said Hanning in a video on the club's Facebook page on Friday.
Overall, there was a “considerable amount”, so that the association would also face economic problems. Eventually, they had planned audience revenue for the Bundesliga and sponsorship revenue that could not now be realized, said the 52 – year-olds.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Bundesliga will pause until 22. April. International games will be until 12. April do not give. “I would like to make the forecast that handball will not be played in the next few weeks and months. And therefore the finals are not taking place, just like the qualification for the Olympic Games, ”said Hanning. The qualification for the games in Tokyo should be from 17. to 19 April in Berlin. (dpa)
Swimming EM is also being postponed
The European Swimming Championships are due to the effects of the corona virus been postponed. Instead of 11. until 24. May the competitions in Budapest may now take place from 17. until 30. August take place, as the European association Len announced on Friday.
at the end of May or In early June, those responsible want to advise again. Should the situation in the Corona crisis has not improved or is foreseeable to improve by then a shift to the coming year is also conceivable. In addition to the pool swimmers are also the open water swimmers, water jumpers and synchronized swimmers of affected by the laying. (dpa)
Football ultras do something for your image
Even if you don't care about it yourself is:
Errands, shopping aids, sidekicks – soccer Germany is experiencing a wave of solidarity. Above all, the ultras criticized just a few weeks ago after sometimes violent protests against club investors such as Hoffenheim's Dietmar Hopp and the DFL prove to be helpful in the Corona crisis in need.
Daily mirror
Negative messages from Hertha
And this is meant positively in this case. Everything else in our blog about Hertha BSC:
Ingo Schiller and Michael Preetz inform about the situation at Hertha. After all: there are no other players infected with the corona virus. The Berliners reported on Friday.
Daily mirror | Michael Rosentritt
Waiver of salary in football: always stay nice and objective
Managing Director Ulf Baranowsky from the players union “Vereinigung der Contract Soccer Player ”(VDV) has opted for the factual handling of the Demand for waiver of the Bundesliga professionals. “Lots Players have already met the clubs and some have donations announced for the needy. I promote objectivity because it is about one Defeat pandemic while solving economic problems, ”said Baranowsky of the “Mitteldeutsche Zeitung” (Friday).
Be a solution not to create public pressure on certain professional groups, emphasized the unionist. There would have to be serious help scenarios through sensible ones Conversations are developed. “Everyone has to decide for themselves what they can do can and wants. But it would be totally inappropriate if someone pretends what to whom has to do, ”said Baranowsky. For him it is understandable if Willingness to help is not hung on the big bell. “A lot happens a lot much good in silence. Therefore, a public discussion brings us over No waiver of individual salaries, “said Baranowsky.
The VDV's managing director also stated that clubs do not have arbitrary salaries can shorten their players. A termination of limited contracts is also not possible. “The clubs rely on friendly solutions Find. If clubs represent the problem properly, it is something whole different than acting with questionable threats, ”said Baranowsky. (dpa)
Snooker World Cup will be postponed
on 18. April should start in Sheffield, the qualification should have started on April 8th. Because of the Corona crisis nothing will come of it, the tournament should be made up for in July or August if possible.
Alba Berlin allows foreign professionals to return home
basketball Bundesliga team Alba Berlin has its foreign professionals optional to travel to their home country during the coronavirus crisis. “Thank you Alba, that you allow me and my family to return during this time, ” tweeted the American construction player Peyton Siva from the USA. “I Realize how important it is that you are not only physically, but also MENTAL feels good. I can't wait for it to stop and for me to Return work. ”Icelandic professional Martin Hermannsson also traveled initially to his home country.
The German international and Alba captain Niels Giffey welcomed his club's move. “That also strengthens loyalty towards the club, ”said the Berlin native of the Germans Press agency. Giffey does not like to continue the season at the moment think. “There are more important things right now. It doesn't make sense either to philosophize about it, we all don't know what to do next, ”he said. “The uncertainty is actually the most difficult at the moment.” Men's basketball Bundesliga had their game operations because of Coronavirus pandemic suspended a week ago until further notice. (dpa)
DOG for Olympic cancellation
The German Olympic Society has the international Olympic Committee asked to act. “The IOC should have the courage to host the Olympic Games from Tokyo 2020 and the people, the athletes, the sports world not leave in the dark longer, ”said DOG Vice President Hans-Joachim Lorenz aloud a message on Friday. It is no longer about the decision of the World Health Organization, according to IOC President Thomas Bach to be seen.
“It's about your own determination! It's also about Fairness, ”said Lorenz. “The athletes from all over the world have long been able to don't prepare seriously under the same conditions. ”Continents, states would isolate themselves from fear of the invisible danger. “How is one supposed to look reasonable preparation? Qualifications are still pending. When how, Where? It would be unreasonable to carry them out under these conditions! Olympic Games are a great asset! ”Said Lorenz. (dpa)
You can watch football
In view of the football-free time, the world association FIFA has Pandemic started a new campaign and opened parts of its video archive with classics from World Cup history. FIFA wanted to “bring football into people's homes,” FIFA said on Friday. As of this Saturday, the #WorldCupAtHome campaign will “complete recordings of more than 30 unforgettable games “in the history of the World Championships for men and women on the website www.fifa.com, the You-Tube FIFA channel and made accessible to Weibo in China, the release said. Documentation and interviews with players and coaches would also be provided as a supplement. (dpa)
Further fundraiser
Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich start the fundraising campaign “We kick Corona”. The two international players provide one million euros of emergency aid for charitable organizations and social projects so that they remain able to act. The pros tell themselves more here:
We have to help each other. With deeds, with gestures, with responsibility and reason. We are a company! With #WEKICKCORONA @leongoretzka_ and I want to help those who are particularly hard hit during this difficult time. https://t.co/kSyDDfFvxd
– Joshua kimmich on twitter (@joshuakimmich) https://twitter.com/JoshuaKimmich/status/1240929556149571584
We can beat anyone on the pitch. But we only beat Corona together! That is why Joshua Kimmich and I found the initiative “WE KICK CORONA” and donate 1 million euros privately to social and charitable organizations. Join https://t.co/qYai1pYawh https://t.co/ZVdnAgamCS
– Leon Goretzka on Twitter (@leongoretzka_) https://twitter.com/leongoretzka_/status/1240936217270718464
No more football 2020? If it really were …
We have taken this further in the comment linked below:
Football comes at the very end, says virologist Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit and firmly believes that it will only be possible to play again next year. At the moment, the German Football League (DFL) hopes that the Bundesliga can continue in a few weeks in May. If necessary, without a spectator or in tournament form.
Daily mirror | Jörg Leopold
Tommasi: “Football at the lowest level”
Up to normality in Italian football or at all Resumption of Serie A it is for the boss of the football union of the Landes still a long way. The country is the strongest in Europe Coronavirus pandemic affected and now has more deaths than China.
“Now to turn off a doctor for a soccer player while in the Hospitals everything collapses? To let the soccer ball roll again would mean to signal to society: normalcy is close again. And this is not yet, “said Damiano Tommasi (45) in an interview with the “Süddeutsche Newspaper ”(Friday). “Football is on the scale of important things right now at the lowest level ever. ”
In China on 22. May again be played. “If we break this down to our situation, I can think of myself not imagine that we can really resume football in May, how it aspire league and association, “said the former international. “I I'm afraid we stopped ten days late – also because UEFA was through Postponement of the European Championship has only now created space on the calendar Has. Doing this earlier would have saved valuable time. But it has now no sense to polemize. “ (dpa)
Continuation of the season in the Bundesliga “not realistic”
The virologist Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit does not expect that because of the corona pandemic more professional football is played this year. “I firmly assume that it will only be possible to the extent that it will take place again next year,” said the doctor at the Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine in Hamburg in the “sports club” of NDR television.
The German Football League has temporarily suspended the 1st and 2nd Bundesliga until April 2nd. However, it is expected that the season with games without spectators could be continued in May at the earliest. “I think it is not realistic that the season can end,” said Schmidt-Chanasit. “We see how the situation is in Europe and what is still to come.”
Even if Germany should not be hit so badly like Italy, “we can do it through these measures, which keep the number of cases at a level that Germany can tolerate, what we can treat in the intensive care units”, that does not mean that football should start again. “That would mean that the situation would become much worse again.” Football would only come to the very end, “because it has a strong influence on the dynamics of this expansion.” (dpa)
⚽️⛔️ Was that it? No more Bundesliga soccer this year – believes virologist Professor Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit. ➡️ https://t.co/bLt7tqMGBC #coronavirus #bundesliga https://t.co/nXTjxEo6Nh
– NDR Sport on Twitter (@ndrsport) https://twitter.com/NDRsport/status/1240710959590789120
What happened in the night
With a brief overview we start into Friday. At Eintracht Frankfurt a player became infected , the team now goes into self-quarantine . “Unfortunately, it was probably just a matter of time. But we will also survive this difficult situation, ”said sports director Fredi Bobic.
In the NBA the number of coronavirus diseases among professionals has increased to ten players. Most recently, Philadelphia and Boston issued related reports. In the NFL Saints trainer Sean Payton is infected, it is the first Case in the American Football League.
Also IOC President Thomas Bach spoke up again and confirmed in an interview with the New York Times his stance on the organization of the Olympic Games in Tokyo: ” Of course, we are considering different scenarios, but unlike many other sports associations or professional leagues, we are still four and a half months away from the games. ”It doesn't sound like a quick postponement of Olympia.
What's next in the Formula 1 (if it continues)? The scenarios are being run through there, it is clear that no race will be held before June. The number of 22 Grand Prix should be utopian. This is also confirmed by Helmut Marko from Red Bull: “The plan now looks so that the races that have now been canceled will then be made up for in an intensive program over the summer and into December, so that a racing calendar of around 18 events will come “.
But that was just one of three possible scenarios for a quick execution of the remaining nine game days. It is also conceivable that the playing time with games in very short succession within just 16 days will be completed, the report says. Also a series of English weeks with only a few days break between the games is one of the options.
The Bundesliga teams want the season currently interrupted, if somehow possible to play to the end in order to continue to build on TV revenues and sponsorship money. In all likelihood, resumption of play will initially only be possible in empty stadiums. DFL managing director Christian Seifert had recently spoken of ghost games as the only “chance of survival”. At the 31. In March, the DFL will discuss the possible models to continue the season, the “Sportbuzzer” reported. (dpa)
Formula 1: rule reform is postponed by one year
At the urging of the teams, Formula 1 postpones the for 2021 planned rule revolution by one year. Because of the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, this was a unanimous decision of all decision-makers in the racing series, the world association Fia announced on Thursday. For the coming year, the cars in the racing series should actually change massively to ensure more equal opportunities and more exciting races. “Because of the currently explosive financial situation, it was decided that the teams should remove their chassis from 2020 also for 2021 will be used ”, it was said now.
Under the shifted rules, the cars should be heavier and somewhat slower, the aerodynamics will also be changed . In this way, the rule-keepers of Formula 1 want to ensure more overtaking. The development of the new cars should have been vigorously pushed forward for all teams this year. Due to the enormous consequences of the Corona crisis, many racing teams, especially economically, are hardly able to do this if they are also supposed to secure the ongoing PS operation.
Whether in addition to the chassis, other central components of the cars for the next season will be frozen, should still be discussed.
In contrast, the long controversial budget limit of 175 Million US dollars (157 million euros) per season as planned in the coming year. This also alleviates the concern of smaller racing teams that the top teams Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull are already investing heavily in the development of the new cars this year without any cost limits and will thus again have a great advantage on the track next year. (dpa)