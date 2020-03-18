bmw-and-daimler-close-plants-in-berlin-brandenburg

BMW wants to tackle the coronavirus crisis without government aid and without weakening CO2 emissions limits in Europe. The automaker has already weathered the financial crisis with a positive result and since then has improved liquidity management and other processes, CFO Nicolas Peter said on Wednesday at the online financial press conference. “That is why I am very confident that we will also be able to cope well with this crisis on our own.”

First, however, the effects of the corona virus are also evident at the plant in Spandau. The BMW motorcycle plant in Berlin is temporarily closed according to Tagesspiegel information. 2000 Employees face short-time work. The loss of production affects BMW immediately before the two-wheeler season in summer.

Competitor Daimler announced production interruptions in German and European plants on Tuesday. This also affects the engine plant in Marienfelde with 2500 employees and the transporter factory in Ludwigsfelde (2000 employees).

Like other manufacturers BMW had also announced the closure of its plants in Europe and South Africa in the morning, initially until 19. April. A total of around 30. 000 employees are affected, said Production Director Milan Nedeljkovic. Production at the US plant in Spartanburg will be maintained at least in the coming days.

Most of the affected 30. 000 According to a spokeswoman, the employee is employed in Germany. How many employees BMW is sending in short-time work is still open, said personnel director Ilka Horstmeier. In Munich and Dingolfing, the closure overlaps with planned interruptions to convert production to electric vehicles.

CEO Oliver Zipse confirmed that the group will meet the strict CO2 limits in Europe this year and next to reach. In doing so, he made it clear that the possibility discussed in the industry of shifting the political requirements for BMW was not in focus. (mot, with rtr)