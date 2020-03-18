bmw-also-closes-its-motorcycle-plant-in-berlin

BMW wants to cope with the coronavirus crisis without state aid and without weakening the CO2 emission limits in Europe. The automaker had already weathered the financial crisis with a positive result and since then has improved liquidity management and other processes, CFO Nicolas Peter said on Wednesday at the online balance sheet press conference. “That is why I am very confident that we will also be able to cope well with this crisis on our own.”

First, however, the effects of the corona virus are also evident at the plant in Spandau. The BMW motorcycle plant in Berlin will be closed for the time being, according to Tagesspiegel information. 2000 employees in short-time work. This threatens a loss of production immediately before the two-wheeler season in summer.

Like other manufacturers, BMW had announced in the morning that its plants in Europe and South Africa would be closed, initially until 19. April. A total of around 30. 000 employees are affected, said Production Director Milan Nedeljkovic. Production at the US plant in Spartanburg will be maintained at least in the coming days.

Most of the affected 30. 000 According to a spokeswoman, the employee is employed in Germany. How many employees BMW is sending in short-time work is still open, said personnel director Ilka Horstmeier. In Munich and Dingolfing, the closure overlaps with planned operational interruptions for converting production to electric vehicles.

CEO Oliver Zipse confirmed that the group will meet the strict CO2 limits in Europe this and in reach next year. In doing so, he made it clear that the possibility of shifting the political requirements for BMW that was being discussed in the industry was not in focus. (mot, with rtr)