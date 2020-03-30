Science
Blog archive from March 24th to 30th
Doctor-President: keep schools and universities closed
Medical President Frank Ulrich Montgomery considers a gradual lifting of the comprehensive closure of schools and universities in May at the earliest possible . “If the numbers continue to develop as they do now, we should be able to expect schools to reopen in regions that are not extremely stressed in May,” says the President of the German Medical Association “Bild”. But you also have to be prepared to close regional schools again if the situation changes.
Also the end of the economic timeout sees Montgomery not coming so quickly: “My position is clear: we can only do that again Open contact gates if we are sure that this will not result in one Rise in death comes. “The period of time within which the number of the new infections doubled, in his estimation must be on 14 days increase. Chancellor's office head Helge Braun (CDU) had in the ZDF broadcast “Berlin direct” said, currently the number doubles every six Days. (Reuters, dpa)
“We need all measures undiminished”
Government spokesman Steffen Seibert spoke about the current situation in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic. The infection numbers are still too high to relax initial restrictions. “We need all measures undiminished,” said Seibert, who spoke on behalf of the federal government.
On Wednesday there will be a conference call by Chancellor Angela Merkel with the Prime Ministers of the federal states, in which A possible expansion of the measures from April 6 is being discussed. The Federal Government had assumed that Bavaria is based on what Austria decides due to its geographical proximity. Therefore, the government is not surprised that Bavaria is already exiting the exit restrictions by 19. April has extended, said Seibert.
Bavaria extends exit restrictions
Bavaria extends the exit restrictions until 19. April. Prime Minister Markus Söder announced on Monday. The restrictions apply since 14. March. Söder emphasized that he had consciously campaigned for an extension of the measures and not for any further tightening.
This means that Bavarian citizens may continue to visit the doctor, go to work or for justified reasons such as urgent purchases leave the place of residence. So far, the restrictions were limited until next Friday.
Low death rates due to many tests?
Health Minister Jens Spahn believes that the low death rates in Germany compared to Spain or Italy are mainly due to the many tests. That reports the “picture”. This makes it possible to detect an infection with the virus early on , said Spahn Chancellor Angela Merkel and the CDU – Prime Ministers and Ministers explained in a video slot on Monday.
Merkel herself also spoke and warned against publicly discussing exit strategies because it was difficult enough to maintain the discipline of the population. “We have to think about it, but don't have to communicate about it,” Merkel is said to have said according to the “picture”.
Olympia will be on 23. July 2021 opened
The on 2021 should be held in Tokyo Olympic Games at the 23. July will be opened and end on August 8th . The International Olympic Committee announced this new date almost exactly one year after the planned opening ceremony on Monday.
Hope in Great Britain
There is one in Great Britain According to leading epidemiologists, hope of a slowdown in the coronavirus epidemic . “We believe the UK epidemic is currently slowing,” said government college expert Neil Ferguson, who advises the government, on BBC radio. There are first signs of this. A third or even 40 In addition, percent of people would not have any symptoms. Newly developed antibody tests could be ready for use in a few days. (with Reuters)
The air in Germany is getting cleaner – the reason is the few flights
The air pollution in German cities has in the course of the Corona exit restrictions already significantly decreased. This shows a comparison of satellite images from the past few days with those from a year earlier, which the European Alliance for Public Health EPHA published on Monday. This is an alliance of non-governmental organizations for health and environmental protection.
The images of the “Sentinel-5” satellite from the 5th to 25. March 2019 and the same time 2020 show drastic differences for big cities like Düsseldorf, Essen, Cologne or Frankfurt. The European agency ESA published pictures for Europe last week. Now the EPHA has provided comparative data for individual cities.
“The long-term inhalation of dirty air may have weakened the health of those which she is now fighting in life and death against Covid – 19 invest, ”said EPHA general secretary Sascha Marschang. After the Corona crisis , resolute action against air pollution must be taken. (dpa)
BAP honors “heroes” of the corona crisis
BAP singer Wolfgang Niedecken honors the “heroes of everyday life” in the corona crisis with a song. “It is a deep bow to everything those who save our ass now “, said the Kölsch rocker of the German Press Agency.
The song “Huh the glasses, huh the cup” (up the glasses, up the cups) is now available on various Internet sites Platforms are accessed. “We plan to replace this video in the coming weeks with one that recognizes the many heroes of our daily crises,” said Niedecken. “So we like to send us photos of these people in landscape format from everywhere. In our final video we would like to give a face to as many as possible, who often accompany us with their commitment to the point of exhaustion through this difficult time. ”
Actually Niedecken wanted to take his ship tour on Monday 69. To celebrate birthday. But instead of having himself given presents, he would now like to send a small thank you to others. He wrote the song a year ago. “The idea was to celebrate all those people who sometimes keep our society poorly paid or even unpaid volunteering.” The song was to be released on a new album in autumn. But now the song had received an unprecedented topicality through the corona pandemic, and that's why he had published it in advance.
” It is important to join forces to win the fight against the new virus, ”said Niedecken. “What we can contribute as BAP is our music. Hoping that it will reach everyday heroes and give them strength. ”
Photos / videos can be found at https://contest.universal-music.de/huh-die-jlaeser-huh-die-tasse/ uploaded will. (dpa)
British government advisor Cummings in isolation
Also the controversial British government advisor Dominic Cummings may have been infected with the corona virus. He suffers from corresponding symptoms and has gone into self-isolation , British media reported on Monday in London. A government spokeswoman did not want to comment on the request of the German Press Agency. The campaign strategist Cummings is considered an unpredictable string puller, which has a significant impact on the politics of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. 2 had infected. At the beginning of March, Johnson boasted that he had people in a hospital, including Covid – 19 – patient shaking hands. He would continue to do that, he said at the time. (dpa)
Again more than 800 Dead people in Spain
In Spain severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic are within 24 hours 812 new fatalities have been counted. This was announced by the Ministry of Health in Madrid on Monday. This means that for the third day in a row more than 800 to mourn the dead. The number of documents recorded was more than 85 000 – Well 6000 more than the previous day. (dpa)
“Virtual Hospital” started
NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet gave the starting signal for the “Virtual Hospital” in Aachen. The expertise of the University Hospitals of Aachen and Münster should be available to smaller hospitals across the country in the treatment of coronavirus patients.
The nationwide around 200 Basic and standard care hospitals should be open from Monday the use of tele-intensive care can benefit from the expertise of university clinics in the treatment of coronavirus patients. All in all 30 additional doctors should be accessible day and night for the hospitals.
In the event of serious illnesses the treatment level in every hospital in the country should be the same as that of a maximum care provider, the NRW Ministry of Health had justified the step . By using the knowledge in the university hospitals in Aachen and Münster, the number of intensive care beds with appropriate medical expertise could be increased. (dpa)
175. 000 stranded Germans back home
Of the approximately 200 . 000 Germans stranded abroad because of the coronavirus crisis are 175. 000 back home. “Those who are still abroad, please continue to be patient,” Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas wrote on Twitter on Monday.
He had started a return campaign two weeks ago to work with tour operators and Lufthansa to bring German travelers back from countries where regular flights no longer exist. The Federal Foreign Office has chartered planes for this purpose, which meanwhile 145 Have completed special flights . “The staff of the Federal Foreign Office work around the clock – it's our turn!”, Wrote Maas.
We are happy with the 175. 000 which again too Are at home. We ask those who are still abroad to be patient. The staff at @AuswaertigesAmt work around the clock – it's our turn! #Corona crisis
– Heiko Maas 🇪🇺 on Twitter (@heikomaas) https://twitter.com/HeikoMaas/status/1244547542702075905
Spanish “hibernation” postponed
In Spain the same occurs drastically How controversial tightening of the curfew to combat the coronavirus pandemic only fully in effect on Tuesday . On Monday, the people and companies concerned should do “the last essential work” to stop activities, according to the decree published in the Official Journal on Monday night. The “hibernation”, as the finance minister and spokeswoman for the left-wing government María Jesús Montero put it, should originally begin on Monday.
According to the order, which, according to Montero, is unique worldwide, everyone must Workers working in non-essential sectors stay at home until April 9th . The construction sector and large parts of industry are particularly affected. The employees concerned should continue to receive their salary and make up for the hours not worked at a later date. So far, all citizens who could not work in their home office were allowed to drive to work. The tightening of the ban on going out has been sharply criticized by many entrepreneurs and regional presidents. (dpa)
Austria decides to wear protective masks
Austria is tightening the measures to contain the virus. From Wednesday , all supermarket chains will distribute protective masks at the entrance , which must then be worn, says Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. In the medium term This mouth and nose protection raid will be worn wherever people go by. (Reuters)
Bayer wants to help with virus diagnostics
Bayer wants to help at several locations in Germany about 40 devices for virus diagnosis from his own research . So that the Covid – 19 – Analysis capacity nationwide the pharmaceutical and agrochemical company announced that several thousand tests would be increased each day. Specially trained specialists from Bayer are also to be made available. In Berlin alone, this could up to 1000 additional tests can be made. In the past few days there had been more than 140 Employees voluntarily reported for work in the new test laboratory . “If more tests are carried out, fewer infections remain undetected,” said Head of Research and Development at Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Jörg Möller. “It helps to slow the outbreak.” (with Reuters)
Economy fear economic downturn
The German economy is likely to slow down View of economic practices due to the corona virus not collapse as much as in the financial crisis year 2009. The economists and government advisors say for 2020 however one strong recession ahead . A strong downward vortex is unavoidable, especially in the first half of the year, the Expert Council said on Monday.
The experts play through three variants . In the baseline scenario – and currently the most likely case – the economy shrinks by 2.8 percent and will rise by 3.7 percent next year. In the worst case, the gross domestic product would shrink by 4.5 percent this year and 2021 only very slowly by 1.0 Percent grow. The recovery would then have the course of a long “U”.
According to the three economies, this could happen if the health policy measures continue beyond the summer and the economy only 2021 recovered again. The government would then have to put together new aid packages . “The policy measures taken may then not be enough to prevent profound damage to the economic structure.”
Worsened financing conditions and a consolidated uncertainty could also slow down investments and lead to consumer reluctance to buy. In another risk scenario, large-scale production shutdowns and longer-term health policy measures would result in an economic downturn of 5.4 percent . With a comparatively quick recovery (“V” shape) it could 2021 but with 4.9 percent growth again go uphill. (Reuters)
“It's not about banning going out”
Burkhard Jung, President of the German Association of Cities, demands a differentiated interpretation of the exit restriction . “For example, we could reopen amusement parks, playgrounds and cinemas so that people can do more again,” says Jung in an interview with “Spiegel”.
He sees no contradiction to the regulations that the federal government has made. “It depends on how you interpret it. It is not specifically an exit restriction, the Chancellor speaks of a contact block . It's not about forbidding people to go out, but rather being close to each other to protect the community, “says Jung.
The city president has understanding for the assessment of the Chancellery, the restrictions before the 20. April not to loosen up. “However, we also need answers to questions in the population about the duration of the measures and a gradual return to normality “Says Jung.
MS Artania: First German passengers back
Die first passengers of the German cruise ship MS Artania are back in Germany. According to the suspected coronavirus of 46 People on the ship off Australia, the return campaign of hundreds of passengers had started on Sunday. The first landed on Monday morning in Frankfurt am Main . Previously, nine people were on board the ship with a total of 832 Passengers a Covid – 19 – infection has been confirmed. The people affected are treated in hospitals in Perth.
Three of the sick are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, the health minister had of the State of Western Australia Roger Cook. A “crisis point” had been reached on the ship when numerous passengers complained about coronavirus symptoms on Friday . The German cruise ship has been in Freemantle, south of Perth, since Thursday. Most of the passengers are German. There are more than 230 crew members.
All who were not tested positive and showed no symptoms of illness were allowed to fly home, according to the Bonn tour operator Phoenix. In the four chartered machines there should also be 40 German vacationers stranded due to the coronavirus crisis are brought to Frankfurt. How many passengers were actually allowed to go home is not known.
“We are waiting for the test results” said the managing director of the tour operator, Benjamin Krumpen. Overall, for the campaign with 860 people calculated – in addition to ship travelers, crew members and the stranded holidaymakers. Those who test positive and people who feel unwell should remain in quarantine in Australia on request from the authorities . (with dpa)
In Israel there are exit restrictions in the corona crisis, tens of thousands are in quarantine. A sketch by Loriot in the Hebrew version will cheer you up.
Daily mirror
Johnson: “We will do it together”
The one at Covid – 19 diseased British Prime Minister Boris Johnson logs out via Twitter with a video 10 Downing Street. He calls to stick together in the corona crisis .
“We will do it, we will do it together” says Johnson. “The corona crisis has already proven one thing: there is actually something like a society .”
The “Guardian” notes that Johnson's reference to the existence of a society is in contrast to an expression of the then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher from 1987, which emphasized individuality. “There is no such thing as a society,” said Thatcher at the time.
Johnson did not mention Thatcher by name, but he did will trigger his remark “frown”, writes the “Guardian”.
Thanks to everyone who has been staying at home. By delaying the spread of the disease we can reduce the pressure on our NHS, and that's how we hope to save many thousands of lives. #StayHomeSaveLives
– Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives on Twitter (@borisjohnson) https://twitter.com/BorisJohnson/status/1244339182690066433
Easyjet stops flight operations
The British airline Easyjet has been dropping due to the coronavirus pandemic since Monday their entire fleet with 300 machines on the ground . The airline had previously severely restricted its air traffic due to border closures and travel restrictions. According to its own statements, Easyjet continued until Sunday via 650 return flights and brought more than 45 000 according to customers Home. “We will continue to work with government agencies to conduct additional return flights as needed,” the company said.
In order to keep the impact on the balance sheet as low as possible, costs would be reduced. A holiday arrangement for cabin crew has been made with the union, which will apply for two months from April 1. During the time the crew received 80 Percent of their average wages. When the commercial flights can be resumed is not yet foreseeable .
Entry restrictions from countries around the world and falling demand are driving airlines to drastically reduce flight operations . For example, Lufthansa has reduced its flight operations to less than five percent because of the corona crisis, according to Group CEO Carsten Spohr. About 700 the round 760 Lufthansa aircraft are on the ground and 31. 000 Employees of the core Lufthansa brand will go on short-time work until the end of August. (with dpa, Reuters)
“Currently have intensive capacities”
The medical union Marburger Bund still sees Germany in the coronavirus crisis clearly away from conditions like in Italy or Spain . “At the moment we still have intensive capacities and also plenty of capacities on the normal wards,” said chairwoman Susanne Johna to SWR2. However, if the numbers continue to rise unabated, the capacities in Germany will be exhausted at some point.
sees problems Johna currently mainly in protective clothing. “We have seen this problem of tight protective clothing and tight breathing masks that have been coming to us for four weeks now.” They had relied on the fact that they were being supplied with plenty. “Unfortunately, this has not yet happened. There were a lot of drops on the hot stone. ”The only solution was that the protective clothing was produced in Germany . (dpa)
Chief of the Washington Institute reports breakthrough at home
Robert Satloff , author and head of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy (WINEP), has time at home with his three Sons used to build an impressive ball track through the house. After four days, he now announces “a historic breakthrough”.
I am breaking my usual all-business twitter to report this historic breakthrough by my 3 sons: After 4 days, a thousand attempts, a lot of swearing and a few scotches (by me), we did it! Not since Wilbur & Orville have brothers (with a little help from dad) had such a success!
– Robert satloff on twitter (@robsatloff) https://twitter.com/robsatloff/status/1244075864469504000