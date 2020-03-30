blog-archive-from-march-24th-to-30th

BAP honors “heroes” of the corona crisis

BAP singer Wolfgang Niedecken honors the “heroes of everyday life” in the corona crisis with a song. “It is a deep bow to everything those who save our ass now “, said the Kölsch rocker of the German Press Agency.

The song “Huh the glasses, huh the cup” (up the glasses, up the cups) is now available on various Internet sites Platforms are accessed. “We plan to replace this video in the coming weeks with one that recognizes the many heroes of our daily crises,” said Niedecken. “So we like to send us photos of these people in landscape format from everywhere. In our final video we would like to give a face to as many as possible, who often accompany us with their commitment to the point of exhaustion through this difficult time. ”

Actually Niedecken wanted to take his ship tour on Monday 69. To celebrate birthday. But instead of having himself given presents, he would now like to send a small thank you to others. He wrote the song a year ago. “The idea was to celebrate all those people who sometimes keep our society poorly paid or even unpaid volunteering.” The song was to be released on a new album in autumn. But now the song had received an unprecedented topicality through the corona pandemic, and that's why he had published it in advance.

” It is important to join forces to win the fight against the new virus, ”said Niedecken. “What we can contribute as BAP is our music. Hoping that it will reach everyday heroes and give them strength. ”

Photos / videos can be found at https://contest.universal-music.de/huh-die-jlaeser-huh-die-tasse/ uploaded will. (dpa)

