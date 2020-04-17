blog-archive-from-april-8th-to-april-17th

Science
Saxony introduces a mandatory mask
Saxony is the first federal state for the public Local transport as well as for retailers decided to wear a mask . The regulation applies from Monday , said Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) on Friday after a meeting of the State Cabinet in Dresden. The head of government emphasized that it does not have to be an expensive FFP2 mask to cover the nose and mouth; a simple cloth or scarf is also sufficient. (dpa)
Sea lions populate Argentina city in the Corona crisis
Every second medium-sized company sees the existence of a corona pandemic
Every second medium-sized company is about to end, the “shutdown” of the economy should continue for another four weeks . That says middle class president Mario Ohoven and refers to a survey of his association. “If the distance and hygiene rules are observed, the companies must also be allowed to work.” (Reuters)
Germans buy more wine and spirits in corona crisis
Intoxicated by the corona crisis? From the end of February to the end of March the Germans apparently bought significantly more alcoholic beverages in retail stores than in the same period 2019 . This emerges from the data of the GfK consumer researchers. First, the “mirror” reported about it. The Germans bought around a third more wine compared to the same period last year. Gin and grain were also bought in around a third more . The demand for beer increased with 11, 5 percent a little less. Scan for the GfK examination 30. 000 households regularly take their enemas.
The drug commissioner of the federal government Daniela Ludwig (CDU) is concerned: “Corona drives many addicts even more into isolation. Bars and restaurants are closed, so this form of public consumption is no longer necessary. We drink behind closed doors. ”
UN feared because of pandemic 88 millions more hungry people
The United Nations has warned of a sharp rise in global hunger as a result of the corona pandemic . In the worst case, the number of starving people threatens to 88 million, the chief economist of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Maximo Torero, said in a video conference on Friday in genf. In the year According to the FAO, had around 820 Millions of people suffered from hunger.
The effects of the pandemic on children could be particularly bad , the aid agency Unicef warned. Hundreds of thousands of children could die, many as a result of malnutrition.
Poor countries in particular would be exacerbated affected by the global food crisis , emphasized the FAO chief economist. Many people would have already lost their jobs due to the onset of the severe economic crisis.
They would no longer have the financial means to purchase food. It can be expected that the number of job losses will continue to increase. In addition, the severe restrictions affected the production and delivery of food. (epd)
Federal government warns of nationalism in the corona crisis
The federal government has in the Corona crisis warned of nationalism in the EU . Government spokesman Steffen Seibert did not go into detail on Friday in Berlin on warnings from French President Emmanuel Macron that a lack of solidarity in the EU could help populists in Italy, Spain and perhaps France to win.
Chancellor Angela Merkel has repeatedly expressed that Germany, located in the middle of Europe and internationally networked, does not look good economically or humanly this crisis will come out, if this does not succeed in all of Europe . “I think it is always necessary, and this is particularly the case in the corona pandemic, to show citizens that a multilateral, common, solidarity-based, European approach is better than any relapse into nationalisms,” continued Seibert.
Macron sees the coronavirus crisis as a danger to the European Union if richer countries fail to show solidarity. For Europe, the crisis is a “moment of truth,” Macron told the Financial Times on Thursday (online). The richer countries have a special responsibility. “We need financial transfers and solidarity, if only to keep Europe going,” he said. (dpa)
No new infection in Jena for eight days
Has been valid for almost two weeks in Jena a mask requirement in public transport and in the supermarket . About a week ago, the regulations were tightened and the obligation for the workplace expanded. The measure seems to be working: Jena has not had any new infections for eight days. In Jena are from 108. 000 inhabitants 155 People infected with the corona virus. 103 have already recovered.
Galeria Kaufhof is suing the closure of the department stores
The Ailing department store giant Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof is taking legal action against the closure of its branches in the Corona crisis . The group has filed a lawsuit against the Münster Higher Administrative Court that the department stores in North Rhine-Westphalia may not open . According to the court, the country has now been given the opportunity to comment. A decision could be issued in the coming week . A group spokesman initially did not want to comment. The chain with their over 28. 000 employees break sales in the face of closed branches. (Reuters)
Everything closed? Here are our tips for digital flaneurs: a ballet classic from Stuttgart, a photo letter from the Cevennes and musical spring greetings.
Clinical vaccine testing in Germany should start soon
The President of the Paul Ehrlich Institute, Klaus Cichutek , explained that soon the clinical in Germany too Testing of a vaccine will begin. So far four clinical trials have been started worldwide. “I am very confident that we will also show progress in Germany in the near future,” said Cichutek at the federal press conference on Friday morning. Cichutek also emphasized that several vaccines are required to respond to global demand.
Spahn speaks out against nationwide mask requirement
Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn spoke on Friday morning against a nationwide mask requirement . The most citizens and citizens would be “very responsible” with the current situation said Spahn. In conclusion, and therefore fundamentally, he put on Voluntary participation, participation and acceptance . The “correct use” of the mask is also important. It must be washed at the appropriate temperature, including proper wear be decisive. “Incorrectly used everyday masks increase the infection risk, “said Spahn. The handling of masks must therefore be learned .
RKI President warns to be careful with the number of reproductions
Currently the Reproduction number in Germany on average at 0.7 . This means that an infected person infects less than another person on average. RKI President Lothar Wieler emphasized that this goal should be treated with caution. It is a “ snapshot “. In addition, the value alone is not decisive. It also depends on the number of infections per day. “The R value is an important measure, but it is not the only value that we can rely on”, said Wieler. There are also regions in Germany where the value is still over 1.
Spahn continues to focus on targeted tests
In Germany according to Spahn 1.7 million tests have been carried out so far . This corresponds to around a week 350 . 000 Testing. There is a theoretical capacity in the laboratories of up to 700. 000 Testing. “Comprehensive tests make little sense,” said Spahn . It is only a snapshot. Therefore, further targeted testing is carried out according to the recommendations of the Robert Koch Institute. Especially with regard to nursing homes and health facilities, one wants to carry out more targeted tests in the future.
Also Lothar Wieler, President of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) emphasized that the use of tests will be “even more strategic” in the future should take place. At the moment around nine percent of the tests are positive . In the future will be increasingly tested in old people's homes and nursing homes to add another Detect outbreak there in time.
Spahn: Humble but not high-spirited
According to Jens Spahn's assessments Germany in international comparison “good from” . “That makes us humble, but not cocky,” said Spahn . It was right to only loosen existing measures carefully. International colleagues would ask why Germany is so successful in the fight against the coronavirus.
Federal Minister of Health Spahn referred to “numerous factors”. The German health care system is in “good shape” . According to Spahn, the close-knit network of family and specialist doctors is important. Currently six out of seven would be Covid – 19 – Patients are treated and accompanied on an outpatient basis. The hospitals could thus concentrate on the difficult course . The interplay between outpatient and inpatient treatment is of great importance.
Medicinal product of the US group Gilead shows success at Covid according to media report – 19
A drug from the US pharmaceutical company Gilead Science shows a media report according to success in the treatment of Covid – 19 – patients. In a study by the Un University Clinic in Chicago led Remdesivir , which was originally developed against Ebola, to a rapid lowering of fever and a decrease in the symptoms of lung disease , so that almost all Patients could be discharged in less than a week, according to a report released on Thursday by the online medical news platform, STAT. The company's shares rose after the US market closed 16 percent.
Gilead explained that the data still had to be analyzed in order to to draw conclusions from it . The university clinic indicated in an email that partial data from an ongoing study should not be used to derive results. Information from an internal forum for scientists was published without permission.
The pharmaceutical company expects to be able to announce the first results from the ongoing phase 3 study at the end of the month . The University Clinic in Chicago is one of 152 Hospitals participating in the Gileads study with seriously ill Covid – 19 – patients participate. According to the STAT news platform, in Chicago 113 people treated as part of the study. (Reuters)
Worldwide travel warning will probably continue
The worldwide Travel warning issued by the Federal Foreign Office on 17. March to for the end of April 2020 had pronounced, will probably continue last for. Maas announced this at a press conference in Berlin on Friday morning. The federal government wants to advise on the further procedure in late April or early May . At the current time, it was not foreseeable when international air traffic would normalize again, Maas explained. In addition, there are strict exit restrictions in many countries. The risk of not coming back is just as great ,
as was the case two or three weeks ago. “As long as this does not change, there is no reason to withdraw the travel warning,” said Maas.
Travel warning: From now on we have decided to warn against all unnecessary tourist trips abroad. Hence the urgent request: stay at home. You are helping yourself and others! This travel warning for tourist trips applies worldwide. #COVID 19
– Heiko Maas 🇪🇺 on Twitter (@heikomaas) https://twitter.com/HeikoMaas/status/1239827229036761090
Thousands more Germans in South Africa
Especially in South Africa there are still thousands of Germans, according to Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas . According to Maas, Germans will continue to be flown out of South Africa over the next few days. It was because of the strict exit restrictions for many people in South Africa “very difficult” to get to the airport at all . “The curfews are essentially the problem,” said Maas. That is why they are in close contact with the South African government.
New Zealand is also developing the return campaign is difficult due to the closed airports and there are also Germans who would be in places that are difficult to reach, such as in the Colombian jungle.
