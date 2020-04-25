blog-archive-from-april-17th-to-april-24th

Almost a third of Germans think it was “loosened too much”

A majority of Germans consider the easing of the corona protective measures decided by the federal and state governments to be correct. In the ZDF “Politbarometer” published on Friday gave 55 percent of respondents said that they consider this to be “really” . Almost a third (30 percent) of the Germans is of the opinion that “too much loosened” was . In contrast, only wish 13 percent more loosening.

With individual measures the following picture emerges: The gradual opening of the schools finds more than half of the respondents (53 percent) correct. Just under a third (32 percent) is, however, for that Schools continue to be closed. Only twelve percent of citizens think that schools should open again more students.

The opening of shops and stores with a sales area of ​​up to 800 square meters welcome 46 percent of respondents. Approximately a third (34 percent) of them would have liked to see larger shops and stores now allowed to do so. For By contrast, percent would continue to do business should remain closed.

The ban on major events is met with great approval . That these remain prohibited until the end of August, find 94 percent of Germans correct . More than two thirds ( 68 percent ) of the respondents also support the decision, restaurants and cafes not open for now. Also show 60 Percent understanding that there are still no services with visitors.

The exit restrictions and the ban on contact of more than two people in public hold 87 Percentage of respondents considered appropriate. A clear majority of 81 percent is also of the opinion that enough is being done in Germany to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

However, they are worried about an economic downturn big. Almost three quarters (73 percent) of the respondents believe that the economy in Germany is going downwards. Only 18 percent of Germans do not expect any major changes , seven percent expect a positive development.

For the “Politbarometer”, the research group polled elections from Monday to Thursday 1323 randomly selected voters. (AFP)