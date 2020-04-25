Science
Blog archive from April 17th to April 24th
RKI: Everyone with respiratory infection should be tested
Always a topic : Why aren't as many people tested for the virus as possible? The RKI is aware of the situation and, according to Vice President Schaade, has since adjusted its recommendation: “We strongly recommend that everyone who has a respiratory infection also a light, is being tested. ”
At the moment this is possible due to the capacities. The RKI therefore removed the addition “if there is enough capacity” from the recommendation.
That was a professional recommendation , you could not instruct a doctor.
Three reasons played here a role, says Schaade: test capacities are available. In addition, the cold season is over, so you have a higher hit rate. And the third reason is that the policy eases the measures, now it is particularly important, Covid – 19 – Detect cases particularly early in order to identify the contacts.
Whether the number of reproductions R drops, “we all have it in our own hands”
When asked whether the reproduction number R at 0.9 is still not too high, Schaade says: “The lower the R value, the better it is for us” – especially if you take the protective measures want to go back.
“The fewer cases the easier it will be to follow up. ” The goal, of course, is for this value to decrease further, “and we all have it in our own hands through our behavior,” said Schaade.
It should be clear to everyone that the number of contagions could increase when the schools opened again. But there was no guarantee that they would increase very strongly, and measures could also be taken to counteract this. But you have to be prepared to take back openings if the contagion really increases again.
RKI appeal: Help to keep the virus at bay
The RKI – Vice President insisted that it would now be a mistake to be neglectful in protecting against the virus.
The fact that the numbers in Germany are relatively good would be taken as a reason for many to think: “It wasn't like that bad.” One should not forget that precisely because of the restrictions it did not get as bad as in other countries.
Schaade reminds of the necessary measures: Stay at home as much as possible, keep hygiene measures, keep a distance – better than 2 meters – wear additional mouth protection in shops.
RKI: The pandemic kills more people than severe flu waves.
Some countries in Europe currently have a significantly higher mortality rate than usual, as Schaade says. He speaks of the so-called “mortality”. The number is rising especially in Spain and Italy and is also higher than usual for severe flu waves.
In Germany, however, there is currently no widespread increase in the numbers. This is also because there are no comprehensive measurements, but above all because of the early implementation of containment measures and because the health system could be prepared in good time.
“We must not be careless now,” said Schaade.
Almost a third of Germans think it was “loosened too much”
A majority of Germans consider the easing of the corona protective measures decided by the federal and state governments to be correct. In the ZDF “Politbarometer” published on Friday gave 55 percent of respondents said that they consider this to be “really” . Almost a third (30 percent) of the Germans is of the opinion that “too much loosened” was . In contrast, only wish 13 percent more loosening.
With individual measures the following picture emerges: The gradual opening of the schools finds more than half of the respondents (53 percent) correct. Just under a third (32 percent) is, however, for that Schools continue to be closed. Only twelve percent of citizens think that schools should open again more students.
The opening of shops and stores with a sales area of up to 800 square meters welcome 46 percent of respondents. Approximately a third (34 percent) of them would have liked to see larger shops and stores now allowed to do so. For By contrast, percent would continue to do business should remain closed.
The ban on major events is met with great approval . That these remain prohibited until the end of August, find 94 percent of Germans correct . More than two thirds ( 68 percent ) of the respondents also support the decision, restaurants and cafes not open for now. Also show 60 Percent understanding that there are still no services with visitors.
The exit restrictions and the ban on contact of more than two people in public hold 87 Percentage of respondents considered appropriate. A clear majority of 81 percent is also of the opinion that enough is being done in Germany to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.
However, they are worried about an economic downturn big. Almost three quarters (73 percent) of the respondents believe that the economy in Germany is going downwards. Only 18 percent of Germans do not expect any major changes , seven percent expect a positive development.
For the “Politbarometer”, the research group polled elections from Monday to Thursday 1323 randomly selected voters. (AFP)
Spahn advertises trust in Corona app
Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) speaks out again for a corona tracking app with central data storage . He takes worries about it very seriously , says Spahn on ZDF. After all, it is about sensitive and personal data, about data security and the question of who has access to it.
But the goal is that it should be possible “within hours” to identify contact persons for infected people. That is one of the most important keys on the way to a new everyday life. “This basic belief that data held by Apple and Google by American corporations is better protected than data that in Germany are also state-controlled on servers, (…) I sometimes don't understand this belief. “
On the subject Mouth-nose protection Spahn said, important is the correct handling with such everyday masks made of fabric, such as correct and regular disinfection. Otherwise, the medical benefits, namely preventing droplet infections, are in question. He does not see bottlenecks: According to his impression, the offer for such everyday masks is good, both online and in normal trade. (Reuters / dpa)
“We will live in a new normal”
The regional director of WHO for Europe, Hans Kluge, has asked the countries in which the number of new infections with the corona virus is currently declining to keep the health system ready for a possible second wave. In the ZDF morning magazine, Kluge said you could see one Decline in Western Europe , but still an exponential increase in Eastern Europe.
“What we are seeing is that the health systems that were best positioned before the pandemic are now best able to cope with them,” he said with a look also in Germany. But the population as a whole must recognize “ that they will live with the pandemic for a longer period of time . “
The loosening would have to proceed step by step , according to the WHO regional head, so that the health systems could cope with possible new outbreaks.
When asked that the WHO is accused, not least by the US, of being too close to China, says Kluge: “First of all, WHO is a member organization. That means we work with all member states.” Since then 31. December they let China keep them up to date on the development of the new virus every day.
“Everyone should be honest and say that the world as a whole was surprised at the magnitude of the pandemic. It is wreaking havoc that we never knew before ” Kluge.
The WHO is not an organization that acts as a police force. “ We are there to exchange practical know-how.” China, like everyone, is more than 190 Member States always asked to validate the information it provides.
It is difficult that the USA is now ending its support and the time is not right for such debates. “We learned in this pandemic that we have to show solidarity,” says Kluge. “The United States, especially the population, has supported WHO for a very long time and I hope that this will continue.” It is important to have a strong WHO, said the Regional Director for Europe. “We will live in a new normal.”
Tourism Representative: Holidays, especially within Germany
The Federal Government is dampening hopes for holidays in classic foreign holiday destinations this year. It is rather unlikely that travelers can come back to Spain, Greece or Turkey relatively quickly, says the Federal Government's Tourism Commissioner, Thomas Bareiß (CDU), on ZDF.
The countries are currently trying together to develop protection concepts and travel standards. This also applies to business trips. Long-distance travel would probably be largely canceled, because there are still many travel restrictions worldwide. Germans are therefore likely to go on holiday to Germany.
He therefore hopes for a strong summer for the German travel industry. However, the topic of health protection is also at the forefront there. In addition, one is currently in talks with the industry. (Reuters)
Scholz pleads for increased European integration
According to Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Corona crisis will bring the European Union closer together. Now is the time to take integration a step forward, says the Federal Minister of Finance on Deutschlandfunk. The planned reconstruction fund first had to clarify how much money was really needed.
At the same time, he excluded applying for state aid and added: ” We don't think any airline should get government support. ” It doesn't make sense to him why an airline still needs state aid if you can use short-time work.
Airlines worldwide are struggling to survive because air travel has largely come to a standstill as a result of entry stops and a slump in demand in the coronavirus pandemic. Ryanair currently only has about 20 flights per day on the schedule.
Lufthansa is therefore negotiating an aid package, which, according to insiders, will amount to almost ten billion euros for the entire group. O'Leary said: “I think airlines like Lufthansa and Air France are using the Covid crisis to deal with incredible to enrich large sums of money from the state. “
In view of the crisis, the Ryanair boss announced a job cuts:” I think a job cut in winter from ten to 20 Percentage is almost inevitable. “(Reuters)
Commercial vehicle market slumped
The European commercial vehicle market is almost over due to the coronavirus pandemic in March half broke in. With 105 196 vehicles are 47, 3 percent less approved than in the same month last year, the responsible industry association Acea announced on Friday in Brussels.
The number of registrations had already declined in January and February, but the decline in March was again considerably greater.
The falls were most severe in the particularly difficult of the Covid – 19 – Pandemic-stricken countries Italy (minus 66, 1 percent), Spain (min us 64, 4 percent) and France (minus 63, 1 percent).
All commercial vehicle segments are due to the Corona crisis been hit hard, and all 27 EU markets would have had a clear decline, said it further. Due to the measures against the virus , several retailers had to close their doors.
In the first quarter of the year, the drop in new registrations was reported to be 23, 2 percent, a total of 413. 327 Commercial vehicles approved . The four largest markets, Spain, France, Italy and Germany, had all reported double-digit declines so far this year. (dpa)
“For r needy children too little “
The President of the Social Association VdK, Verena Bentele, has announced the 150 Euro for pupils in need of digital equipment criticized as “too little” “There is no notebook or tablet for this “Said Bentele of Düsseldorf's” Rheinische Post “.
The state must ensure that all children in need could take part in digital lessons. “It would make more sense to provide children in need with a digital device on loan instead of a grant that does not cover the front and rear”, said Bentele. (KNA)
Children stay at home alone
Every sixth child of working parents is left alone, like a representative survey by the polling institute Civey for that Business magazine “Business Insider” revealed. When asked who on the child under 12 years while working, replied 17, 3 percent of the parents surveyed: “Nobody”.
Almost two thirds of the parents (64, 1 percent) take care of their child themselves, it went on. 10, 8 percent said they also used grandparents to look after their children – although older people are considered a corona risk group.
According to the information, 3 took part in the survey. 211 working parents with children under 12 years part. (KNA)
Temporarily more than three million unemployed?
The Institute for Labor Market and Occupational Research (IAB) considers an increase in the number of unemployed to over three million possible. “The next few months will be very difficult”, says IAB chief of analysis Enzo Weber of the magazine “WirtschaftsWoche”. “If things go badly, unemployment figures 2020 temporarily exceed the three million mark again. ” (Reuters)
Municipalities demand aid worth billions
The association of cities and municipalities demands aid worth billions from the federal government. A “high double-digit billion amount” will be missing this year alone, says Gerd Landsberg, general manager of the association, on the ARD. “Municipalities cannot do this on their own. (…) That is why a rescue package from the federal and state governments is needed so that the municipalities remain able to act.”
So far, the federal government has offered the municipalities “nothing”. Landsberg is sure to show that the problem has been recognized and the federal and state governments will not let the municipalities down. (Reuters)
Fatigue, coughing or pneumonia are among the typical symptoms of a Covid – 19-Illness. But they are far from the only ones. While some people have little discomfort and do not even notice their illness, others experience a heart attack, the next lose their sense of smell and still others cannot breathe without help.
mirror | Heike Le Ker, THE MIRROR
Muezzine should call “Pray at home” – Muslim Central Council suggests adjustment of prayer call to Corona crisis
The Central Council of Muslims in Germany proposed Ramadan at the beginning of Lent to temporarily adapt the muezzin reputation to the corona crisis. He thinks it is conceivable that the muezzine in Germany would call “Pray at home” instead of “Come here for prayer”, said Central Council Chairman Aiman Mazyek of Düsseldorf's “Rheinische Post”. It is currently practiced in many parts of the Islamic world. (AFP)
First machine of the “Corona Airlift” started
A good five weeks after the Federal Government's return campaign for Germans stranded abroad because of the corona pandemic is the last one for the time being Flight started. A machine chartered by the Federal Foreign Office raised around late Thursday evening in Cape Town, South Africa. Passengers on board towards Germany.
This is the largest part of the most extensive return campaign in the history of the Federal Republic after the return of a total of around 240. 000 People closed. The German embassies worldwide are now taking care of the remaining individual cases in a second phase. (dpa)