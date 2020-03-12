Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics Market 2020 Will Register a CAGR of +81% by 2025 & Top Key Players- IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Tata Consultancy Services

BaaS is a service in which vendors set up the blockchain connected nodes on the enterprise’s behalf and manage the back-end. The growing demand for BaaS is encouraging vendors such as IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, and Amazon to invest in this technology by launching new products. Moreover, enterprises are experiencing the growing need to adopt BaaS, as it helps them in reducing fraud, increasing transparency, and providing secure record keeping. BaaS is slowly gaining ground in diverse fields such as insurance, cybercity, and supply chain management. This will lead to an increase in the adoption of BaaS in the transportation and logistics industry, thereby helping the market to grow during the forecast period.

The global blockchain technology in transportation and logistics market which projected a CAGR of approximately +81% in the midst of the estimate time span of 2020-2025.

The Global Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics Market report comprises the current scenario of the market by using efficient and accurate historical data in various market segments. Different case studies from various industry experts are included in the report to shape the businesses. Additionally, the report also has a SWOT that regulates the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats that impact the different segments of the Global Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics Market.

Top Key Players:

IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Tata Consultancy Services.

The major players of Global Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics Market Report have also been discussed in great detail, which presents a comprehensive study of the several collaborative activities that are undertaken by them. North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are some of the key regions that are being highlighted in the geographical segments. The growth drivers, limitations, and future prospects of this market have been discussed in the report, along with the prevalent trends this Global Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics Market is offering.

Application type, products, technology, end-users and some of the other segmentations that have been modeled and explained in depth. Also, the segments generating the highest market share and the one which is anticipated to be the fastest-growing in the forthcoming years.

This research report gives a clear picture of the Global Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics Market to give the readers a better understanding of the market. Our in-depth analysis focusing on market dynamics; displays growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends. The impact analysis helps in gathering information on the future development of the market. All the market attractiveness has been well-drafted to give the reader a total insight related to the industry so that one can determine the existing hierarchy in the Global Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics Market and understand the key strategies to help market players, consultants, and stakeholders to expand their businesses.

Segment By Regions/Countries, This Blockchain Technology In Transportation And Logistics Market Report Covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Table Of Content:

The Global Blockchain Technology In Transportation And Logistics Market Report Contains:

Global market overview Global market competition by manufacturers, type and application USA/China/Japan/Europe/India and Southeast Asia are the regional analysis of blockchain technology in transportation and logistics (volume, value and sales price) Analysis of the global market by the manufacturer Blockchain technology in transportation and logistics manufacturing cost analysis Industrial chain, sourcing strategy, and downstream buyers Marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders Market effect factors analysis Global market forecast (2020-2025) Conclusion of the global blockchain technology in transportation and logistics market Appendix

