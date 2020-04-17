Block chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market is Thriving | OriginTrail, Ripe Technology INC, VeChain Foundation, Project Provenance Ltd., Chainvine Limited, and More

The most up-to-date market exploration report on the Block chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market performs industry diagnostic as a way to accumulate valuable data into the business environment of the Block chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market for the forecast period 2020–2026.

The subject matter experts behind the research have collected vital statistics on the market share, size and growth as a way to help stakeholders, business owners and field marketing personnel identify the areas to reduce costs, improve sales, explore new opportunities and streamline their processes. The different areas covered in the report are Block chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market size, drivers and restraints, segment analysis, geographic outlook, major Companies in the market, and competitive landscape. Some of the Leading key Company’s Covered for this Research are IBM Corporation, Microsoft, SAP SE, Ambrosus, arc-net, OriginTrail, Ripe Technology INC, VeChain Foundation, Project Provenance Ltd., Chainvine Limited, and Full Profile.

Large-scale implantation and awareness about the benefits of block chain is expected to drive the market growth and hence, the initial estimated market value is expected to rise from USD 58.4 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1375.3 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 48.4% in the forecast period to 2026.

Top Major Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the block chain in agriculture and food supply chain market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft, SAP SE, Ambrosus, arc-net, OriginTrail, Ripe Technology INC, VeChain Foundation, Project Provenance Ltd., Chainvine Limited, and Full Profile.

The global block chain in agriculture and food supply chain market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of block chain in agriculture and food supply chain market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers:

Growing environmental concerns about the wastage of resources and food, the implementation of block chain in agriculture is expected to rise due to its various benefits

Transparency in cases of food supply chain is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Implementation of digital connectivity in the developing regions is one of the major market restraint

Vulnerability in relation to hackers and privacy threats is also one of the market restraint

Scope of the report

Years Considered: – 2020–2026

Base year: – 2019

Forecast period: – 2020–2026 (Value (USD Million))

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automated Material Handling Systems in these regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze Block chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Block chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

