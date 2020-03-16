Bismuth Oxychloride Market is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Bismuth Oxychloride Market Analysis 2020

Garner insights has published an analytical study titled as global Bismuth Oxychloride Market 2020. This statistical data focuses on the performance of both historical records along with the recent trends. It includes a complete analysis of different attributes such as manufacturing base, type, and size. This report evaluates the market segmentation along with the competitive landscape at global as well as domestic level.

Bismuth oxychloride, usually used as a type of white pearlescent pigments, is an inorganic compound of bismuth with the formula BiOCl. Light wave interference from its plate-like structure gives a pearly iridescent light reflectivity similar to nacre.

Europe is the largest consumption and export region of bismuth oxychloride in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The European consumption took up about 38% the global market in 2015, followed by China with the share of about 22%. North America added up about 18% of the global market.

The global Bismuth Oxychloride market was 31 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 44 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2019 and 2025.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers :

EMD, Basf, Geotech, Orrion Chemicals, Sajan Overseas, Maiteer, XinMingzhu Pharma, Nova Oleochem,

Market Segment by Type, covers :

Industrial Grade, Cosmetic Grade, Others,

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into :

Paint and Coating, Mineral Cosmetics, Others,

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers :

:- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

:- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

:- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

:- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

:- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

