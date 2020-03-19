Biotechnology Reagents Market Analysis Report Promising Industry Bright Future A Report By Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Global Biotechnology Reagents Market report is an analytical estimation of the key challenges in terms of sales, export or import, and revenue that an organization may have to face in the approaching years. This Global Biotechnology Reagents Market report also comprises of strategic profiling of key players in the market, systematic analysis of their core competencies, and draws a competitive landscape for the market. The report makes use of an excellent research methodology which focuses on market share analysis and key trend analysis. Not to mention, the data is collected only from the dependable sources such as journals, newspapers, company websites and annual reports of the companies on which industry can rely confidently.

Market Analysis: Global Biotechnology Reagents Market

Global biotechnology reagents market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 65.82 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 118.53 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.63% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant investments by private players in biotechnology.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the biotechnology reagents market are Abbott, Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., General Electric, bioMérieux SA, LONZA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Hoefer, Inc., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, Quality Biological, Siemens AG, Bio-Techne, TAKARA HOLDINGS INC., Sysmex Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, WATERS, W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Olympus Corporation and Fitzgerald Industries International among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global biotechnology reagents market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of biotechnology reagents market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Biotechnology Reagents Market

Biotechnology reagents are the substances or compounds used to detect or synthesize another substance in order to provide a test reading. These reagents are used in the field of research, genetics, molecular biology, diagnosis, immunology and bioscience. Biotechnology reagents comprises of technologies such as cell culture, spectrometry, IVD, PCR, chromatography, expression and transfection, flow cytometry, and electrophoresis, and find their application in areas such as immune phenotyping, fluorescent microscopy, DNA analysis and cell cycle analysis.

According to the Innovative Research, in U.S., around 65% of biotech companies are involved in drug developed with an intention to serve them for medical purposes and pharmaceuticals. Growing number of biotechnology firms in various countries is expected to act as a driver for the market growth.

Global Biotechnology Reagents Market By Technology (Life Sciences, Analytical), Applications (Protein Synthesis & Purification, Gene Expression, DNA & RNA Analysis, Drug Testing), Geography (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers

Increasing interest in stem cell research

Increasing usage of reagents in commercial and research fields

Market Restraints

Stringent government regulations for the approval of reagents

High cost of reagents will act as a restraint for the market

Segmentation: Global Biotechnology Reagents Market

By Technology

Life Sciences

Analytical

By Applications

Protein Synthesis & Purification

Gene Expression

DNA & RNA Analysis

Drug Testing

Key Developments in the Market:

In March, 2019, Thermo Fisher acquired Brammer Bio for approximately $1.7 billion in cash. This acquisition is designed to gain buyer’s presence in gene therapy with the viral vector contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).

In February 2019, Bio-techne signs a strategic cooperation agreement in the precision medicine field with Lisen Imprinting Diagnostics. This agreement will help both the companies to accelerate the development of molecular diagnostics in the Chinese market.

