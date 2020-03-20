Biosensors for Point of Care Testing Market 2020-2028| Key Players – Analog Devices, Robert Bosch, Nippon Denso, Omron, Roche Nimblegen

The Report Consultant report gives a complete analysis of the important trends in the field of medical biosensors and lists the new technologies and devices which are likely to be highly disruptive to the in-vitro diagnostics market.

Biosensors are used to detect and quantify biological material associated with a disease state or health condition (biomarkers). Biosensors are therefore powerful tools for diagnosis and monitoring. As technological advances allow for such tests to be conducted faster and on smaller devices, these tests are moving out of specialized laboratories and closer to the patient at the point-of-care.

Key Players Biosensors for Point of Care Testing Market :-

Analog Devices, Robert Bosch, Nippon Denso, Omron, Roche Nimblegen, Freescale, STMicorelectronics, Sensonor, Toshiba, Advanced Liquid Logic, Agilent Technologies, Axxicon, Lifesensors, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers

Market Segment by Type, covers

Optical Sensor, Electrochemical, Acoustic

Biosensors for Point of Care Testing Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Food and Beverage, Aerospace and Defense

This report is the first to comprehensively look at all commercial applications for point-of-care biosensors. It gives you a complete picture of the types of biosensors, the key players on the market and the emerging technologies.

Table of Content :-

Chapter 1 Biosensors for Point of Care Testing Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2020-2028)

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2020-2028)

Chapter 6 Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Biosensors for Point of Care Testing Market Analysis by Application

Chapter Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Biosensors for Point of Care Testing Market Forecast (2020-2028)

Chapter 13 Appendix

