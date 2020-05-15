Bioprocessing Systems Market to 2026 : Pall Corporation, General Electric, Nordson Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH

Bioprocessing systems are used in manufacturing of bioprocessed products such as fatty acids and vegetable oils, vaccines, biosensors and tissue engineering. Bioprocessing systems are majorly used in biopharmaceutical manufacturing of therapeutic cells, biologics and bio based products. Bioprocessing systems are in high demand due to wide applicability in various industries and various processes such as in bioprocessing of enzymes, the food related process of filtration, cells, medical equipment, distillation and other. Increasing benefits of bioprocessed products is one of major factor contributing growth in the global bioprocessing systems market.

Bioprocessing Systems Market By Type (Upstream, Downstream, Single Use, Integrated), Applications (Vaccine Development, Cell Therapy and Plant Cell Cultivation, Filters, Tissue Engineering, Biosensors, Bioreactors and Mixers, Plasma Fractionation, Chromatography, Bio-therapeutic Molecule Production), End User (Biopharmaceuticals Industry, Pharmaceuticals Industry, Nutraceuticals Industry, Chemicals Industry, Research Laboratories, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Few of the major competitors currently working in global bioprocessing systems market are PBS Biotech, Inc., Lonza, Pall Corporation, General Electric, Nordson Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA among others.

Global bioprocessing systems market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to increasing demand for bioprocessed products.

Market Drivers

Increasing number of chronic disease is expected to drive the growth of the market

Infrastructure improvisation in life science research is expected to drive the growth of the market

Low manufacturing costs as compared to the artificial source of materials is expected to increase growth of the market

Increasing demand for bio-based products is expected to enhance growth of the market

Market Restraints

Lack of technical knowledge is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of skilled operators in bioprocessing systems is expected to hinder the market growth

Bioprocessing systems is a complex work process which is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation:

By Type

Upstream

Downstream

Single Use

Integrated

By Applications

Vaccine Development

Cell Therapy and Plant Cell Cultivation

Filters

Tissue Engineering

Biosensors

Bioreactors and Mixers

Plasma Fractionation

Chromatography

Bio-therapeutic Molecule Production

By End User

Biopharmaceuticals Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Nutraceuticals Industry

Chemicals Industry

Research Laboratories

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, RoosterBio, Inc has Launched RoosterVial-hUC-XF. The product is designed to meet the high volume and quality requirements of transnationally focused product developers. The product launch will help company to increase market share as product is a first human umbilical cord (hUC) MSC paired cell and media system for development of regenerative medicine

In September 2019, UK Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) have launched Phase I of military waste recycling competition. DASA has invited ideas to enable the development of a bioprocessing prototype system across The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) sites. The recycling competition will help encourage companies to increase research and development which will speed up growth of global bioprocessing systems market

Competitive Analysis:

Global bioprocessing systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bioprocessing systems market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

