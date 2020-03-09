Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market was valued at US$ 10.4 billion in 2018 and is set to grow at a CAGR of around 16% by 2027

An erudite report of a worldwide Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market is recently published by Absolute Markets Insights. The statistical report offers an appropriate analysis of recent trends and technological advancements in global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and India. The data further also apply useful tools, methodologies and standard operating procedures carried out by top-level industries to support its analysis. Moreover, it also applies other effective exploratory techniques such as primary and secondary research techniques.

Biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing has become a major investment area for traditional pharmaceutical companies owing to the enhanced production capabilities at relatively lower prices coupled with added expertise on quality control from service providers which is responsible for the huge growth of Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market . The growth in prevalence of disorders which may be old or new across the world have alerted regulatory authorities to strategize vaccine development in their jurisdictions. Biopharmaceutical companies are hoping to seize this opportunity in order to create optimized vaccines for disease prevention. The use of biopharmaceuticals in vaccine development is expected to grow in the recent years owing to the operational benefits received in using biopharmaceuticals as opposed to traditional products while reducing the dependence on chemicals in traditional pharmaceutical products. Notable forms of vaccines that are produced through biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing include preventative vaccines, pandemic vaccines, seasonal vaccines, and conjugates amongst others. These vaccines have been receiving clinical and commercial adoption at a growing rate due to demand from health authorities from various countries along with optimized manufacturing practices used by product manufacturers and contract manufacturing companies. The global biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is expected to surpass USD 30.80 Billion by 2027.

“Global biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is expected to gain demand owing to growing focus towards disease prevention across the world. The investments towards vaccine development along with production process development are aiding the growth of the market.”

Different case studies are also referred in order to understand the historical developments of the Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market. Moreover, the global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing industry evaluates an in-depth understanding of the business framework. Significant market players have also been aggregated on the basis of various market attributes such as productivity and manufacturing base.

Key report suggestions-

Monoclonal antibodies are the major products which are produced through the contract manufacturing route. The application of monoclonal antibodies in curing diseases such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and various cardiovascular diseases amongst others is responsible for the surge in demand for these products.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) is observed to a major revenue generating source in the application segment for the market. The increasing awareness regarding APIs coupled with dedicated service provision for their synthesis are expected to aid the growth of the segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a major Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market share in the Global biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market, growing at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period. The proliferation of pharmaceutical manufacturers coupled with conducive government initiatives in the region are attributed to be major factors for market growth.

Key players operating in the Global biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market are AbbVie Inc., Abzena Ltd, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Catalent, Inc., Cytovance Biologics, FUJIFILM Corporation, KBI Biopharma, Lonza, ProBioGen AG, Rentschler Biopharma SE, Sai Life Sciences Ltd., Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd., Sandoz International GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Patheon), Vetter, WuXi Biologics amongst others.

Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market participants are increasing their investments in product development in order to provide comprehensive fleet management solutions.

Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

By Therapeutic Area

Autoimmune Diseases

Oncology

Metabolic Diseases

Ophthalmology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Neurology

Respiratory Disorders

Others

By Platform

Mammalian

Microbial

By Product Type

Growth Factors

Interferons

Monoclonal Antibodies

Recombinant Hormones

Vaccines

Insulin

Others

By Application

Clinical

Commercial

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API)

Finish Product

By Region

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



