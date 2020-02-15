Science
Bill Gates fears dramatic situation for southern Africa
Bill Gates sees coronavirus as “huge challenge”
The new type of coronavirus Microsoft founder Bill Gates believes that the world could possibly be in a “very bad situation” . “It presents us with a huge challenge,” said Gates on Friday (local time) at the conference of the world's largest scientific association AAAS (American Association for the Advancement of Science) in Seattle. “There is a lot we do not know about this epidemic, but there is also a lot we know that shows that it could become very dramatic – especially if it is in areas like to southern Africa or southern Asia, ”Gates said. “This disease, when it comes to Africa, will be more dramatic than in China – and I don't want to play down what is happening in China.”
The virus reached Egypt on Friday, the first country in Africa , The foundation of Microsoft founder Gates and his wife Melinda has already around 100 Million dollars (about 884. 00 0 Euro) to fight the virus and to develop a vaccine , (AP)
Now more than 1500 Deaths in China
The number of Infections and deaths confirmed by the novel corona virus in China have risen again. As China's Health Commission announced on Saturday, nationwide 143 new deaths confirmed. According to official information 1523 Victims in mainland China have been confirmed. The number of newly proven diseases rose there 2641 on 66. 492 cases. Outside of mainland China, there have been about 600 diseases confirmed. (AP)
Thailand reports another case of infection
Another person infected with the corona virus has been reported in Thailand. Overall, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is thus 34 , as the Thai Ministry of Health announced. The new case is a 35) year old Thai woman who got infected while treating patients with the virus. (Reuters)
“Aidavita” may moor in Thailand
The cruise ship “Aidavita” of the Rostock shipping company Aida Cruises has moored in the Thai port city of Laem Chabang. As a spokesman for the shipping company said, the ship left early Saturday morning at 1. 00 o'clock (local time) in the port south of Bangkok. The passengers could probably leave the ship in the morning – this is not intended at night.
Before the ship was not allowed to dock in Vietnam as planned . According to information from Thursday, the ship's journey should be on 23. February ends in Singapore. On the “Aidavita” there are around 1100 mostly passengers coming from Germany and 400 crew members. “There are no suspected cases or confirmed coronavirus diseases on board the” Aidavita “” , the Aida spokesman said in a previous statement said. No guest or crew member on board have been in the last 14 Days in China.
Aida Cruises had already announced that the Asia trips of the ” Aidavita “and” Aidabella “due to the epidemic and increasing travel restrictions for this season. Regularly the program would have lasted until April. (AP)
Quarantine in Germersheim could end on Sunday
The results of the last tests on Sars-CoV -2 at the China returnees to quarantine in Germersheim are expected to be on Sunday in front. If there are no abnormalities , the quarantine is on Canceled on Sunday noon, as the Rhineland-Palatinate Ministry of Health on Friday in Mainz announced. This is done by the health department of the Germersheim district. Regardless of the test results, is for all 122 Returnees as well as the 22 Helpers of the German Red Cross (DRK) another one final medical examination provided. Probably in the course of On Sundays there are bus transfers to transportation hubs in southern Germany, too the returnees can be picked up by relatives. The departure will be under Exclusion from the public take place, it said. (AP)
Olympic rejection? WHO does not want to comment
In the discussion about a possible cancellation of the Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo, the WHO refused to take a position and make a recommendation. It was “ not the role of WHO to cancel or not to cancel events,” said Ryan. However, the WHO is ready to give the organizers technical advice on how to deal with possible risks . (AFP)
Coronavirus has reached Africa
With the first Infection in Egypt the new type of corona virus has now reached the African continent. The Egyptian Ministry of Health reported the first infection with the virus on Friday. The patient from abroad had no symptoms of respiratory disease, but was isolated in a hospital, it said from Cairo. The Egyptian authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO), but did not disclose the nationality of the patient. In the past few weeks, experts have repeatedly warned against the virus spreading to Africa because health care there is often inadequate. (AFP)
First infected person in Egypt
U.S. military prepares for pandemic
U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has approved plans to prepare the U.S. military for a possible corona virus pandemic. This reports the US news site “The Hill” with reference to the specialist portal “Military Times”.
With the command commanders would be instructed Apply pandemic plans. This includes quarantining members of the armed forces who have traveled to China since February 2nd. The “Military Times “reports that troops across Asia have started to apply the rules at their own discretion.
On Thursday, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) confirmed a 15. Fall of the virus in the United States. Almost all confirmed US coronavirus cases concerned people who had recently traveled to China.
The youngest patient belongs to a group of Americans who had been evacuated from Wuhan and quarantined at a Texas military base.
Post discontinues parcel shipments to China and Hong Kong
Deutsche Post no longer accepts parcels and parcels to China, Hong Kong and Macau. The reason is the problems caused by the coronavirus outbreak during transport, customs clearance and delivery , a spokeswoman for the logistics group said on Friday in Bonn. In contrast, letters would be accepted and processed until further notice. However, due to the current restrictions in traffic, delays in delivery should be expected.
Also the pick-up, delivery and warehouse management company of DHL in the province of Hubei currently suspended, because the provincial government has suspended all commercial flights to and from Wuhan and sealed off all arterial roads in the provincial capital, the company said.
The post was not affected by the acceptance stop for parcels and parcels. Express shipping of documents to China is still possible in principle. But there are also restrictions in some regions – for example in Hubei. (AP)
Experts comment on the current state of knowledge: “Contagious as initially suspected ”
SPREAD
According to Wieler, previous data indicate that the new lung disease Covid – 19 in China is similar to a severe flu wave. China is taking drastic measures so that the virus has so far not spread beyond the country. It is important that so far there has always been a connection with China in the contagion chains outside of China. “This is an important statement because it can be used to prove that the virus has not yet spread widely in the world.”
VIRUS
As the virologist Christian Drosten (Charité Berlin) explained, Sars-CoV-2 multiplies like the influenza virus in the throat, which makes it more contagious than initially suspected. The origin of the virus may never be found, said Drosten. Reports that pangolin are the source, he does not make much sense, since they do not eat bats. Bats are considered a virus reservoir. The virus may have approached people somewhere in China before it was introduced to the Wuhan market, where the first cases were reported. It seems that the virus is well adapted to humans.
STRATEGY
Wieler's previous efforts to contain people in countries outside of China were “very, very successful”. According to RKI, the aim in Germany is to delay a wave of illness. It should therefore be avoided if possible that a Covid – 19 – and currently too influenza wave running in Germany coincide. However, Drosten pointed out that the options for containment were limited in perspective: “At some point it will likely happen that unnoticed infections are suddenly noticed.”
WHEN IS IT A PANDEMIC?
One cannot yet speak of a pandemic and there is also a chance that it will not happen, said Wieler. “The key feature is that it spreads across multiple continents. That is already the case at the moment. ”But the most important – and as yet unfulfilled – criterion are infection chains in the population that can no longer be traced.
SCORING
The figures currently known from China should be treated with caution, the experts emphasized. “There are trends,” said Wieler. According to Drosten, the values reflect capacities of the reporting system.
WHO DIE?
In China, the death rate can be read from the statistics at about two percent, outside of that at 0.2 percent, said Wieler. Drosten emphasized, Covid – 19 occurs for most as a common cold. Elderly patients are a particular risk group. According to the experts, even people who experience little or no symptoms can infect others.
WHAT HAPPENED IF?
In the event of a wave of infection in this country, this would mean, among other things, full waiting areas and doctor's offices, occupied intensive care beds and completely overloaded health offices, said Drosten. But it is unclear when the wave will come and how big it will be. Charité's chief executive, Heyo Kroemer, emphasized that preparations are being made intensively. The hospital system generally runs at full load in winter – in the event of infections in Germany, the facilities would have scope, for example, by postponing non-urgent operations.
WHO'S TO BLAME?
Drosten emphasized that it is a natural phenomenon – pointing the finger at others is inappropriate. Rather, it is important that everyone in Germany now acquires knowledge about the disease and, for example, asks how one can protect people with underlying illnesses in the family. In general, for example, thorough hand washing is suitable as a precaution for the population, but wearing a face mask is not, the experts made clear.
OPEN QUESTIONS
Among other things, the speed of spread of the virus and the question of how many people can be infected by an infected person are unclear, said Wieler. According to Drosten, this would make it easier to predict future developments, such as whether a creeping process or several waves of infection were imminent.
Hong Kong pledges aid of almost three billion euros
The government in Hong Kong is providing aid to hospitals and companies suffering from the epidemic almost three billion euros in prospect. In the Chinese special administrative zone there are 56 cases of infection known , a person has died from the lung disease caused by the coronavirus. The criticized Hong Kong head of government Carrie Lam has called on all residents to leave the apartments as little as possible. Schools are closed, restaurants and shopping centers are orphaned. (Reuters)
Aviation industry threatening losses in the billions
Because of the Corona crisis must set the airlines up for billions in sales. The International Civil Aviation Authority (ICAO) estimates the first quarter to be four to five billion dollars (3.7 to 4.6 billion euros). The economic effects of the novel corona virus are likely to be stronger than in the Sars epidemic in the year 2003.
According to the organization, foreign airlines have now changed their offer to mainland China by 80 percent reduced, while the domestic carrier 40 Per offer fewer international connections. Round 70 companies would have interrupted their offer completely, further 50 the connections thinned out.
The ICAO originally planned to expand its offering by nine percent in the first quarter. Now for this period with a decrease by up to 41 percent compared to the planning to calculate what up to 19, 6 Millions of passengers correspond.
Neither the freight business nor domestic flights or connections are included in the sales estimates Hong Kong, Macao or Taiwan are taken into account. Sales losses due to a lack of Chinese tourists would also i n Expect billions in Japan and Thailand. (AP)
Russian woman has to go to court for escape from quarantine
Because she escaped from her coronavirus quarantine station, a woman has to face Russia Responsible for the court. The head of a hospital in St. Petersburg has filed a lawsuit against Alla Iljina, the competent court announced on Friday.
The woman had previously complained on online networks that she was locked up and that “inedible” food was served. “I'm going to lose weight here because it's not food here” , said Iljina in an Instagram video and pointed to a plate with mashed potatoes and canned peas. In addition, there is no ventilation in their room.
Iljina also described her escape precisely: “There is an electromagnetic security lock on the door. I cracked the lock box and shorted the cables. Then I got my thing I took it and went to the elevator. “
Iljina was with me on February 1st returned by plane from the Chinese tourist island of Hainan. She was examined several times and finally quarantined on February 6 with the diagnosis of “viral disease”, where she was supposed to stay for two weeks.
The diagnosis did not rule out that it could be the novel coronavirus, the health authority explained as a justification. Iljina, in turn, said the doctors had told her that her tests had shown no evidence of the coronavirus.
A first court hearing in the case is scheduled to take place next Monday, and the woman is threatened with a fine under Russian law. (AFP)
China's President Xi announces better health care
President Xi Jinping wants it Improve health care in China. It is necessary to close the gaps that i in the course of the outbreak of the coronavirus , Xi says according to the state television , The main task of the Communist Party and the country is to ensure the safety and health of the population. To do this, health insurance and treatment in the event of serious illnesses would have to be improved. (Reuters)
Indonesian city bans the sale of bats and rats
Out of concern for the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus, an Indonesian city has sold rats , Snakes, bats and monkeys stopped. The market in Tomohon on Sulawesi is known for offering such animals there for consumption. A team was sent out to publicize the ban, as the head of the local health authority, Isye Liuw, told the German press agency on Friday.
According to the current status, the first people on a wild animal market in Wuhan, China, were infected with the new virus. Which animal the Pathogen spread to humans is unclear. Bats are probably the original reservoir. Many human infectious diseases, including rabies, Mers and Ebola, come from the animal kingdom. Mammals in particular carry pathogens that can spread to humans. Possible carriers of new corona viruses include bats and fruit bats. (dpa)
Environmentalists complain about illegal pangolin trade
The environmental organization WWF has committed the massive illegal trade of pangolins and possible carrier of the new coronavirus criticized. Pangolins are still considered the most smuggled animals in the world, the WWF warned on Friday. The spread of the corona virus shows “that the consequences of the illegal business go far beyond the loss of our biodiversity.”
In the past two years alone, despite international trade bans, the authorities have had more than 130. 00 0 tons of pangolin scales confiscated, explained Katharina Trump, WWF expert for illegal species trade, on the occasion of the World Puppet Day on Saturday. Meat from animals is also smuggled and traded. Mammals are considered threatened, commercial trade is prohibited.
According to a study, the pangolin could be a carrier of the novel corona virus. The examination of more than a thousand samples of wild animals had shown that the gene sequence of viruses in the pangolins to 99 percent agree with that of the new coronavirus , the official news agency Xinhua quoted from the study by the South China Agricultural University.
Details of the research results were not disclosed. It will assumed that the novel virus, the sometimes fatal Respiratory diseases caused themselves from a market in China Metropolis Wuhan spread from. On the market were also exotic Wildlife offered. (AFP)
Big Data and Big Brother: China fights virus with surveillance data
A Mobile phone app as virus contact detector, automatic fever measurement and face mask detection as well as 30 – Daily movement data from the mobile operator. In the fight against the spread of the new coronavirus Sars-CoV-2, China is using all its surveillance technology. The government, health commission and China Electronics Technology (CETC) are promoting a mobile phone program that users can use to determine whether they are in close contact with someone who is infected with the virus or is suspected .
People who are suspected of using the app should stay at home and contact government agencies , according to the official Xinhua news agency. So it is unclear what should motivate citizens to install this app on their cell phones. In the report of the news agency does not say, whether it for this one Force give should.
After entering the personal data and identification number, the program uses the information gathered by the authorities to compare the movement track of the person with the location of infected people. For example, it shows whether both were in a room, in the same house, or whether they used the same plane. As the official news agency Xinhua reported, it can even be determined whether a passenger on the plane was in the same row with an infected person or three rows in front or behind .
While automatic fever measurement and facial recognition take place at subway stations and airports, the internet giant Baidu also developed a Recognition software with artificial intelligence that can identify people in large crowds who do not wear a face mask . In addition, employers could use this to track whether their employees are wearing protective masks.
According to media reports, the mobile operator China Mobile also offers users a Can send a text message via SMS to their movement data of the past 30 days. There are reports that local authorities use it to check where the travelers have been. “We are now advocating the use of big data technology to track the connection between the flow of people and contagions” , said the epidemiologist Li Lanjuan of the China Daily newspaper.
The experts tracked links to Sars-CoV-2 infections in various provinces with the market with wild animals in the metropolis of Wuhan, where the outbreak probably started. “Big data helps find those who have had contact with infected people,” said Li Lanjuan. “That is why we are now promoting the use of big data methods with all means.” (Dpa)
WHO sees no reason to cancel the Olympic Games
According to the IOC, the World Health Organization (WHO) sees no reason to cancel the Olympic Games in the Summer in Tokyo. The WHO also did not recommend staging the sporting event elsewhere, says John Coates, chief of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) coordinating committee. There was no need for an emergency plan due to the coronavirus epidemic, the WHO said in its recommendation. The Summer Olympics are said to be from 24. July to August 9 in Tokyo. (RTR)
More than 1700 Infections among doctors and nurses in China
According to the authorities, six hospital employees in the People's Republic of China have already died from the novel corona virus. In addition, nationwide 1716 Medical personnel infected , the vice Chinese Health Commission chief Zeng Yixin said on Friday. The total number of coronavirus infections in the People's Republic is now more than 64. 00 0.
More than 1100 the infections among doctors and nurses were found, according to Zeng, in the metropolis of Wuhan in the central Chinese province of Hubei, where the virus first appeared in December. Round 400 more have been confirmed in other cities in Hubei. Zeng highlighted the major risks that physicians and nurses face due to bottlenecks in protective suits and respirators when treating coronavirus patients.
Especially in Wuhan, the shortages recently led to doctors having to wear the same protective clothing several times. A doctor from Wuhan told the AFP news agency , he and 16 of his colleagues would have symptoms that indicate a possible Coronavirus infection indicated. This includes coughing and shortness of breath. Nevertheless, they would still have to treat patients.
The Chinese health authorities released the figures after the young ophthalmologist Li Wenliang died of the pathogen , Li was one of the first to warn of the virus. However, according to his account, the police tried to silence him. His death caused great consternation in Chinese online services, and the call for freedom of expression was raised many times. (AFP)
Lufthansa suspends all flights to China until the end of March
Because of the Lufthansa now has a new type of corona virus until the end of the winter flight schedule on 28. Suspended in March. Until then, the flights from Lufthansa and the Lufthansa companies Swiss and Austrian Airlines to and from Beijing and Shanghai will be canceled, as the company announced on Friday. These flights were initially until 29. February was canceled.
Lufthansa had flights to Nanjing, Shenyang and Qingdao previously suspended until the end of the winter flight schedule. The flight program to and from Hong Kong will therefore be slightly reduced: At the core company Lufthansa, some flights will be canceled, Swiss will be canceling the flights from in March and to Hong Kong smaller planes.
Passengers whose flight has been canceled can use the flight for free rebook or receive a refund of your ticket price, as Lufthansa further announced. This applies to passengers with a ticket issued by Lufthansa, Swiss or Austrian Airlines and to flights with an LH, LX or OS flight number. (AFP)