big-plans,-little-accomplishments

The dreary, wet and cold weather was a perfect match for the mood that settled on Hertha BSC on Sunday. The football professionals, who had not been able to actively watch the 0: 5 debacle from the previous day against 1. FC Köln, trained in the Berlin drizzle. The other part of the team worked in the rear area. Only Alexander Nouri found a few words, he had to find them too. The Jürgen Klinsmann successor held the mandatory media round. And he tried to explain what could hardly be explained, how he admitted.

In the background, club president Werner Gegenbauer scurried across the parking lot and disappeared without a word or greeting into the player wing as usual. Yes, he had seen and greeted the President briefly, said Nouri, there was no time for more. And yes, he also had a brief exchange with manager Michael Preetz, although it remained unclear whether the small conversation might have taken place on the match day. At any rate, the day after, Preetz was out of sight. “There will still be a debriefing,” said Nouri only.

The 40 year old could almost be a little sorry. Not even two weeks ago, his boss was in a pile and now he has to rearrange and reassemble the mess that decisively caused Klinsmann. A week ago it went well in the away game in Paderborn, now against 1. FC Köln the undertaking failed with a crash.

The weak performance of his team was completely unexpected. “There were no signs of this in the good training week,” said Nouri, “on the contrary, we were very optimistic.” Against Cologne, Hertha “lacked all the virtues that were still present at the away win in Paderborn. “Helping each other in duels, the team spirit, the switching behavior”, Nouri listed, “all elementary things”. Everyone on the team slept badly or spent a restless night, he said. “Finding a correct explanation is difficult, but we didn't solve too many situations in the game as a team.”

Hertha is looking for support and composure. After the almost historic defeat, only twice, 1980 against HSV and 2012 against FC Bayern, Hertha lost in Bundesliga history in the home Olympic stadium higher, the situation has deteriorated dramatically for the pompously upgraded team with 77 million in the winter break. Now crisis management is needed, but none of it was heard on Sunday, let alone seen.

No, Hertha BSC doesn't give a good picture this February. On the one hand there are the exalted goals, formulated by the renegade Klinsmann and fueled by the statements of the investor Lars Windhorst. On the other hand is the precarious sporting situation. Never before since the turn of the millennium did the gap between reality and reality differ so much. Everything was so bitter, “we have to apologize to the spectators,” Nouri had said immediately after the game. Nouri can understand that the mood in the east curve of Hertha fans after the meantime 0: 4 turned into a mocking “Oh-how-is-that-beautiful song” and that their own team was whistled after the final whistle. “I understand the reaction of the fans,” said Nouri.

Hertha's coach must be accused of not intervening vigorously during the game. A system correction would have been appropriate at the latest after the second counter goal after just 22 minutes of play. Away from the 3-5-2 system with built-in counter-vulnerability to the conventional 4-4-2 system, which would probably have given the wavering team more security and stability.

“We have to raise each other up, ”said the coach on Sunday. Now that Hertha has also fallen behind 1. FC Köln in the table, the upcoming away game on Friday evening at Fortuna Düsseldorf will gain additional explosiveness. Then comes Werder Bremen, who is also struggling to stay in the class.

Above all, Alexander Nouri has to pacify and straighten out the hierarchy, which was also chopped up by Klinsmann's actions, and the team that is agitated as a result. At the moment there are no players on the pitch who take responsibility at critical moments and sometimes overcome resistance when necessary. It is alarming when a player like Niklas Stark said after the game that after the early deficit, the players were unable to overcome “our bastard”. Simply going over to the agenda might be the wrong way to go. But that's exactly what Hertha seems to want to do.