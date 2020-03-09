Big growth in Oxygen Therapy Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2027 Teleflex Incorporated, ResMed

In terms of revenue, global oxygen therapy market was valued at US$ 9.399.1 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach more than US$ 22,000 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of over 10.9% over the forecast period.

The market research report on the global Oxygen Therapy Market has recently added by Absolute Markets Insights. It provides a refined view of various attributes such as applications and specifications. It throws light on recent developments and advancements of technological platforms which helps to increase the performance of the companies. This analytical report is a compilation of primary and secondary research methodologies. It offers a systematic study of the Oxygen Therapy Market that aids the readers to understand the subject matter clearly. It has been aggregated on the basis of numerous components such as, Macro and micro economic factor that impacts on the growth of the market.

Oxygen therapy is an innovative and also a prominently adopted treatment for providing required oxygen to the patients suffering from hypoxemia. According to World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution was identified to be the cause of 2.2 million deaths in Asia Pacific region in the year 2016, wherein about 22% of the deaths were due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Household air pollution was identified to be a major concern as about 40% of women and children were being constantly exposed to it. The oxygen therapy market vendors are proactively developing innovative solutions to cater to this growing demand.

Key players functioning in Global Oxygen Therapy Market include Teleflex Incorporated, ResMed, Inogen, VitalAire, DeVilbiss Healthcare, amongst others.

Invacare Corporation, a U.S. based innovative medical technology company, is shaping its business strategy in order to offer cost effective solutions and is constantly bringing innovation in oxygen home healthcare solutions thereby improving quality living across diversified geographical regions including Asia pacific and other developed countries. Lack of availability of adequate infrastructure facilities coupled with limited skillsets to adopt advanced technologies is restricting the growth of the Global Oxygen Therapy Market across developing economies.

However, specific initiatives in the direction are being largely undertaken to overcome these challenges. FREO2 Foundation Australia, an Australia based entity, has developed FREO2 – Siphon, an affordable and durable solution offering electricity-free oxygen concentrator. The technology was majorly developed to address the existing electricity challenges across clinics and hospitals located in distant and remote locations. Hence, the rising need among patients across developing nations for improved healthcare services is influencing the growth of oxygen therapy market.

The base year considered for the study is 2018 and the market has been examined for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The global Oxygen Therapy Market report is an effort taken by the experts to provide useful data for various readers. This informative report provides vital information about the leading key players operating across the several global regions. The competitive landscape has been elaborated on the basis of investment and productivity carried out by top-level companies. A viable analysis of Oxygen Therapy Market has been listed to provide the outline of the successful business strategies. This report inspects the entire demand and supply chain in the global Oxygen Therapy Market. Referring to some significant case studies, it follows the past developments of the Oxygen Therapy Market. It conveys the information about distributors operating in the global demanding regions.

Key Findings of the Report:

More than 68% of oxygen therapy market was contributed by oxygen concentrators in 2018, owing to its portability feature and improved access to oxygen therapy.

Home healthcare segment is anticipated to be the most attractive market over the forecast period owing to substantial adoption by geriatric and pediatric population in homecare settings.

Asia Pacific is estimated to demonstrate the most lucrative market over the forecast period owing to the rise in prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Key Market Segments of Oxygen Therapy Market :

By Oxygen Source Equipment

Oxygen Concentrators Compressed Oxygen Cylinders Liquid Oxygen Systems



Oxygen Therapy Market By Oxygen Delivery Devices

Oxygen Masks Bag Valve Masks Nasal Cannulas Venturi Mask Others



Oxygen Therapy Market By End Users

Hospitals & Clinics Home Healthcare Rehabilitation Centers



By Application

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Asthma Sleep Apnea Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS) Cystic Fibrosis Pneumonia Others



Oxygen Therapy Market By Region

North America Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



