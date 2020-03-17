bicycle-repairs-are-allowed,-sales-are-not

The new Corona guidelines, which require numerous shops to close, also affect the bicycle trade, but it should still be possible to repair bicycles.

The associations of the bicycle industry said on Tuesday in a joint statement that the measures to contain the corona virus would be welcomed.

“In the implementation, we assume that bicycle workshops can continue to offer their services”, says the statement.

“After all, bicycles will be the most important form of transport next to the car in the next few weeks, since they can be used by anyone without risk of infection.”

Am The day before, the federal and state governments had agreed that a large number of shops must be closed.

3000 Registered craft businesses

Supermarkets and other shops that serve to supply people may remain open. In addition, it is said that service providers and craftsmen can continue to do their work.

According to the Association of German Two-Wheeled Trade, there are about 3800 Points of sale from specialist dealers – including around 3000 registered craft businesses that offer repairs. (dpa)