bicycle-lobby-demands:-more-cycle-paths-and-speed-30-for-cars-in-corona-crisis

Technical progress does not stop at us cyclists . Nevertheless: Real mountains and real wind still feel different.

by MICHAEL WIEDERSICH

The subject of e-sports is now also ubiquitous among ambitious cyclists. Modern people “tweak”, do “indoor cycling”, sweat in the “pain cave”. The crowd of those who improve their fitness on the racing bike at home is steadily increasing. When it is dark outside, you can still indulge in your hobby. And there is no danger of being overlooked by a driver in traffic. This year there will even be a virtual world championship of the UCI world cycling association for the first time. But that was not always the case.

Back then, in the analogue period when the winters were still long and cold and the computers were the size of wardrobes cycling in the four walls is a rather joy-free affair. Your own racing bike was placed on a frame consisting of three wheels. Then it took a little skill, overcoming and a good sense of balance to be able to hold onto it permanently.

It was important to kick with it in any case the roles kept moving. Of course there was also a bracket, but everyone who kept something on himself drove without this aid.

If you finally succeeded in the basic course in roller riding had completed training for two hours or more was not a real pleasure. At the latest after 15 minutes ran Streams of sweat and the seat turned dead. If you didn't want to stare at the wall all the time, turned on the television and let series, films or, best of all, a cycling broadcast motivate you to do longer training sessions.

In addition to boring, roller-skating was one thing above all, and quite loud. The melange of the roll noise when pedaling and the television set to far above room volume was sometimes a real hardness test for the tolerance threshold of the neighbors. Between November and February, training on the roll was only used by particularly ambitious racing drivers.

But technical progress does not stop at us cyclists, of course. The latest craze are ergo trainers, some of which are reminiscent of an Imperial Shuttle from Star Wars. Your own racing bike is clamped there without the rear wheel, and off you go on a wild ride. If you are looking for a challenge, go for a training session with like-minded people in virtual worlds or take part in bike races. On gradients, the braking performance of the mountain is automatically simulated, and when you drive over cobblestones you notice a slight shake. The training is no longer just sweaty, but also demanding.

Of course, I also went with the times and call such utensils my property. When it storms and rains outside, I'm drawn to the Ergo-Trainer. Equipped with a laptop, tablet and projector, I set up my personal training center in the wifi-optimized basement. Fans are also mandatory. They provide the heated body with a little cooling.