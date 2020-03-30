“between-twelve-and-two-everyone-does-something-nice-in-the-fresh-air”

Birgit Wahmes is managing director of the management consultancy offstandard. Before that, the 53 year old worked for many years in the area of ​​personnel and organizational development. One of her topics: leadership at a distance. In her free time Birgit Wahmes loves cycling.

Ms. Wahmes, how do I guide people without seeing them?

Basically I lead as usual, with the same methods, but by a factor of two. I have to be structured twice, communicate twice as well. The level is much higher.

In Germany, many companies did not want to shake the presence culture. Suddenly bosses have to give up control and trust.

This is mostly a vague distrust. A manager should reflect on himself: Why do I think that my employee does nothing at home? When did I have good, when bad experiences? What was my part in it? The image I have of other people has more to do with me than with my counterpart. I say to managers: jump into the cold water! Make new experiences! You have no other choice right now – and you will definitely experience positive things!

Surveys show: Employees often work more in the home office. Nobody should think you are just lying on the sofa.

As boss I have to say clearly what I do expect. An example: The project has to be finished the day after tomorrow. Can you do that without overtime? If not, say it calmly. If so, it's settled and they both stick to it. You can also negotiate rules with the team: Mails not after 19. Answers can always be reached within two hours or between nine and 13 o'clock.

To create a framework for the day …

I can no longer see whether my colleague is getting a coffee or talking on the phone. It is also good to discuss working hours: when do we all want to talk to each other in the morning? Do we want a fixed lunch break? How do we want to communicate with each other? Which app? Which program? Can everyone handle it?

How can you record what is being discussed?

Many tools such as zoom have a whiteboard function. Basically everyone can write on it digitally like on a flipchart. After a meeting, it also makes sense for someone to make a short conversation log and send it to everyone. Did everyone understand the same thing? Then there are fewer misunderstandings.

Is one conference a day enough?

There is no one-size-fits-all solution. But: There are binding and centrifugal forces in a team. Some things bind employees. Some things push them out like in a carousel. Now that everyone is sitting in their apartments, I have to bind people even more to me and the team. But I can't smile for a moment. So I need words. Better too many than too few. It is not just about managing the crisis. It is also extremely important to guide people who are completely insecure. To compensate for what is reduced: the emotional, interpersonal level. Closeness. Connectedness.

How can this be achieved with so much distance?

Once a week, the boss could call a conference on the mood: How would someone describe you who sees you? Do you have enough contact? What are you overwhelmed with? What does isolation do to you? It can also sharpen the positive view: Everyone tells of a nice moment in the past few days. What was particularly successful in the team? What are you proud of? Allocate a hashtag for the week!

Good criticism is difficult in itself. But now …

Good feedback applies even more than usual: Send me messages, factually stay. I can definitely explain that we agreed. The result is different – which annoys me. But not: you excite me! You are lazy! Constructive questions are also good: Why was it? How can things go better next time? And appreciation is very important. Praise a lot!

How can someone motivate their team when the ceiling soon falls on everyone's head?

Call the employees in the evening. For no reason. Just to ask if everything is good or if he needs help. Are you missing the exchange? Then we form a team of two. A joint gymnastics session is also possible. Or the team determines: We extend the lunch break. Between twelve and two o'clock everyone does something nice in the fresh air. At two there will be a brief conference: What have you done?

How do I deal fairly with the fact that some can work all day and others have to take care of their children on the side?

Who doesn't address this conflict provokes one. I advise you to talk to each other as openly as possible, also on all other topics. Otherwise the displeasure swells. One feels like working for three? Understandable. The mother of two children also suffers, has a guilty conscience and has to be an employee, educator and teacher. The group should think about how everyone is doing best in such a difficult time. We are currently experiencing a lot of help and acceptance. That is why I believe that most groups will find a solution if problems are discussed without charge and allegations. We often think we know the colleague and his private needs. But we don't.

Do you see opportunities right now?

Yes! This is just a booster for a new culture. There is no need for meetings. People can work more flexibly. The way of working is becoming more digital, more agile. At best, you trust each other more, get to know each other more personally. We can learn a lot of good things right now. But if you do not change your mind as a manager and continue to make strict announcements from above, you will not make it.