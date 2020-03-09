between-berlin-brat-and-lady-of-the-world

The long red hair is her trademark: Even half a century after her musical breakthrough, Katja Ebstein still has her characteristic long hairstyle with bangs – most recently seen as the pop singer at the funeral service for the former SPD prime minister in Brandenburg in January Manfred Stolpe took part. This Monday the artist celebrates her 75. Birthday.

Public life began for Ebstein when she 1970 third place at the Grand Prix d'Eurovision with the catchy tune “There are always miracles”. Since then she has had a diverse career.

Peter Maffay once described the artist as “an interesting mixture of a Berlin brat and a world lady”.

A street inspired she became her stage name

Ebstein 1945 as Karin Witkiewicz was born near Wroclaw in Silesia. Shortly thereafter, her family fled to Berlin – there she later lived in the Reinickendorf district on Epensteinstrasse, from which the singer derived her stage name. She was urged to do so by her record company, as Ebstein once said in an interview: she would never have changed the name if the record company had not said that nobody could say it.

Berlin, that was her city, she says, Berliner Schnauze and such. But the Silesians also praised them: They are “a cosmopolitan tribe”, Ebstein appreciates the peaceful coexistence of the religions there, visible, for example, in the cemeteries where graves of Christians, Jews and Muslims lay side by side.

“I have a great relationship with Russia or Poland because for me they are large cultural groups from which the whole world benefits. That kind of mindset suits me. I'm a bit like that too. I am so open that you always have to count on getting one on the cover. ”

Her songs became classics

When she was then competed at the Grand Prix d'Eurovision, Germany, just like today, regularly mocked its constant defeats in the competition. Already in the 60 years the “Spiegel” reported in connection with the singing competition of Nastiness of neighboring countries: “Better German tanks than German hits”, it was said in post-war Europe.

And then came Katja Ebstein: Although she did not take the first place, she did twice the third and once the second. Her breakthrough came: Her hits “Miracles are always there”, “Theater” and “This world” became hit classics, sometimes the songs also appeared in Japanese, Spanish or Portuguese.

You sings Heine, Brecht and Weill

more than 30 Ebstein released records in the course of her long career – not just as a pop singer. She is much closer to music by Heine and Brecht, songs by Kurt Weill and all the other Berlin greats from the twenties to the present day, from Tucholsky to Biermann. Sociocritical, political art. “I just want to encourage people with what I do on stage,” says Ebstein. “And I learned from the many different stage work that it is easier to say the difficult things today than before.” This is important to her: “I don't let people go home without a slight hope of change.”

Friends of Rudi Dutschke

Even before her world success, Ebstein led an eventful life: In Berlin she was friends with the student leader Rudi Dutschke, the 1968 a neo-Nazi shot down and seriously injured. It demonstrated against nuclear power, against the Vietnam War, against the building of the wall. 1972 she supported the SPD Chancellor Willy Brandt in the election campaign.

She did not only trips to chanson music and poetry. In the meantime, the singer was also on theater and musical stages. And she also fell into the entertainment of private television: 2007 Katja Ebstein took at the age of 62 years on the RTL dance show “Let's Dance” and came to the finals.

Woidke recognizes it as “straightforward, human, politically clear”

2017 the State of Brandenburg sent Katja Ebstein to the Federal Assembly at the suggestion of the SPD, which Frank-Walter Steinmeier elected as Federal President . The close connection to Brandenburg is also shown in the congratulations of Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) on her birthday: “As a great artist with an attitude, you have always remained true to yourself: straightforward, human, politically clear,” it says in a congratulatory letter that was published on Sunday.

In reference to a great hit by the singer, Woidke continued: “With your great social commitment, not only in Brandenburg, you ensure that there are always miracles.”

Katja Ebstein is also involved in the children's aid organization. Her “Katja Ebstein Foundation” in Potsdam with patron Ingrid Stolpe looks after children of financially weak families. According to the state government, Ebstein was one of the first signatories to the “Alliance for Brandenburg”. 2008 she was awarded the Federal Cross of Merit for her social commitment. 2015 she received the Brandenburg Order of Merit.

Brandenburg's Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke presented Katja Ebstein with the Brandenburg Order of Merit. Photo: Ralf Hirschberger / dpa

She also speaks in clear terms when it comes to social hotspots, exclusion and migration: “Assimilation is part of it,” she says, and migrants should also respect women: “Without denying their own culture, you have to get closer to us. ”

No more dates for concerts are listed on their website.

But Ebstein has not withdrawn: she performed together last year with Ralph Siegel live in the ZDF television garden. She also had a brief appearance 2019 in the music video of the band Deichkind for their song “Who says that?”.

For years, Ebstein has been asked repeatedly how she will stay so young despite her age. “It comes from the pear,” the pop singer with the Berlin snout said casually a few years ago. And pointed to her head with the red mane. (AFP, dpa)