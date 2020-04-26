better-later-than-not-at-all

Sometimes there is good news in the bad news. The new Berlin lawn tennis tournament has been finally canceled due to the worldwide corona virus pandemic for 2020. Instead of June this year, it should now have its premiere twelve months later.

While sporting events are under scrutiny due to financial uncertainties alone and therefore there are only vague prospects for future events, there have been Organizer and main sponsor of the “ bett1open ” clearly known about the Berlin location.

At least the recreational players can go back to the tennis courts

For the tennis club Rot-Weiß, which has been battered in the past, this is of immense importance in view of the efforts that have recently been undertaken to host a world class tournament for women on the facility.

The club had to at least logistically advance, so there was criticism from individual members. But in times of the Corona crisis, some things come into perspective. Because in the meantime it is simply nice for many recreational players in Berlin to be able to play tennis on the court again.

Now there is more time for those responsible to prepare such a large tournament in more detail. Courts, cabins and everything around it 2021 may spray a little more shine than was the case last. In the end, this benefits everyone who has to do with the tournament – whether directly or indirectly.

At the moment it is all still far away. Other things are more important now. However, if points and sets really matter again next year, much more would be won than just a tennis match. And that doesn't just apply to Berlin.