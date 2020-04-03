berlin's-interior-senator-speaks-of-“modern-piracy”

A delivery of protective equipment ordered by the State of Berlin in China for the corona virus is said to have been intercepted by the USA and diverted to the United States. The Tagesspiegel learned from Berlin security circles.

Berlin had ordered respiratory masks with the protection classes FFP2 and FFP3 from the manufacturer, which protect emergency services and nursing staff against infection with the corona virus. It is supposed to be a delivery of 200. 000 Act protective masks.

Berlin's Senator for the Interior, Andreas Geisel (SPD), confirmed in the afternoon that the masks in Bangkok had been “confiscated” and therefore had not actually reached their destination – Berlin. “We consider this an act of modern piracy. This is not how you deal with transatlantic partners, “said the interior senator.

Even in times of global crisis,” no wild west methods should apply, “said Geisel:” I call on the federal government urge the United States to comply with international rules. ”

Berlin's Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) also said:“ The actions of the US President are everything other than solidarity and responsible, ”said Müller. “It's inhumane and unacceptable.”

Masks were made by a US company in China

According to Tagesspiegel information, the masks were ordered by the Berlin police from the manufacturer 3M. The masks ordered were produced in a 3M factory of the US company in China. The goods were to be reloaded at the airport in Bangkok and flown to Germany by air freight. Instead, the delivery was brought directly from Bangkok to the USA.

Police President Barbara Slowik told Tagesspiegel: “We have an order for 400 000 FFP2 masks one American manufacturer abandoned. ”A partial delivery via 200 000 FFP2 masks have been confiscated at the airport in Bangkok. “We assume that this is in connection with the export ban of the United States government.”

The company disagreed with this statement at the request of the Tagesspiegel. A spokesman for Europe said: “We know nothing of an order from the Berlin police for 3M masks that come from China.” And the White House told the online portal T-Online that the US had not confiscated masks that were in another country should be delivered.

The Berlin authorities assure that the protective equipment is still sufficient. But the fire brigade had to get expired masks from the camp. The issue of masks and disinfectants is strictly limited.

Germany has also issued strict rules on the purchase and sale of masks. The crisis team from the Ministry of Health and the Interior has imposed an export ban on protective clothing – including surgical and FFP masks.

At least one truck with the appropriate load has already been stopped at the border with Switzerland. The NZZ on Sunday had reported that in the truck around 240. 000 protective masks were loaded.

France also accused the USA

Previously, France had also accused the USA of buying protective masks from China. “The U.S. government has not bought a single mask that China should deliver to France,” said a U.S. government official to AFP.

The presidents of three French regions had accused the United States of non-solidarity, Canada also has such reports examined. A government spokeswoman in Paris said on Friday that there was “global tension” in the protective apparel market.

The US government official, who wanted to remain anonymous, called the allegations from France “completely wrong”. They come from the two most affected regions in the border area with Germany and the Paris region. France now has almost 5400 corona deaths, the USA with its population five times as large more than 5900.

“We have a delivery snatched away by Americans who have outbid us,” said the president of the French capital region Ile- de-France, Valérie Pécresse, on the LCI television station. The president of the Grand Est region bordering Germany, Jean Rottner, emphasized that the Americans would buy masks ordered by France “on the tarmac” in China: “They pull out cash and pay three or four times as much as our order price.”

The southern province of Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur also confirmed that it had heard of such incidents. French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe spoke of “real difficulties” in obtaining protective masks and “considerable US demand in China”. French orders are “not always delivered,” he said, without giving any further details. France has ordered more than a billion protective masks in China.

Allegations to the USA are meanwhile also loud in Canadian media become. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered the “worrying” reports to be reviewed. He can understand the huge demand from the United States, said Trudeau with regard to the more than 5900 deaths in the neighboring country. But the situation is also serious in Canada. “We have to make sure that equipment intended for Canada comes to Canada and stays there,” he said.

Because of the coronavirus crisis, there are bottlenecks in medical equipment in many countries. Above all, there is a lack of professional protective masks, such as those required by doctors and nurses as well as geriatric nurses.

Protective masks are also increasingly in demand among the population. Austria was the first country in Europe to announce the obligation to wear mouth-nose protection for supermarkets. Individual German communities such as Jena in Thuringia followed suit.

In Germany, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) changed its assessment of wearing face mask on Thursday. If people wear a mask as a precaution, even without symptoms, this could reduce the risk of viruses being transmitted to others, according to the website of the federal authority. But that is not scientifically proven. Previously, the RKI had recommended the mouthguard only to people with acute respiratory diseases.

Not everyone who is infected with Sars-CoV-2 also notices this, the RKI said. Some infected people do not get sick, but could still pass on the pathogen. Rules for coughing and sneezing, hand hygiene and the minimum distance should continue to be observed even with masks. With reference to a new study, virologist Christian Drosten now also recommends everyone to wear simple masks. (Tsp, AFP)