berlin's-iaa-application-decides-between-the-victory-column-and-the-brandenburg-gate

Can Christo save Munich? If the almost 85 year-old packaging artist made the BMW towers disappear, then Munich's biggest flaw would also be gone. Because the headquarters of the car manufacturer is clearly visible from the Olympic site, where the outdoor area of ​​the new IAA is planned. A bizarre idea for the management of Mercedes and Audi: hundreds of thousands of car fans come to the car show in the shadow of the BMW towers. So cover the building. But that increases the visibility – we know it from Berlin.

Three out of seven cities are left

So everything stays the same is – and because of BMW, Munich has at best outsider chances in the competition for the International Motor Show, which in September 2021 was not in Frankfurt for the first time in decades will take place on the Main. Munich, Hamburg and Berlin had survived the first application round with seven cities. The board of the Association of the Auto Industry, which organizes the fair, will decide on the location on March 3rd.

Berlin won the presentation at the end of January, and Berlin trade fair boss Christian Göke can bring the lead to the finish , if he knows how to answer convincingly two questions: Is the security of the largest German trade fair in sometimes chaotic Berlin guaranteed? There are supposed to be medium-sized auto suppliers from the Swabian Jura and Lower Bavaria who think Berlin is Sin City. Secondly, does the VDA car association make enough money with the new IAA to continue to fund its lobbying work largely with the proceeds from the trade fair?

Car fan mile on Straße des 17. June

We can do IAA and we want IAA – that was the key message of the Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) at the presentation of the Berlin concept at the VDA headquarters four weeks ago. At that time, Göke explained to the marketing people from industry the major event competence of the city or the trade fair company: Fan miles and New Year's Eve parties on the street of the 17. June work smoothly. Why shouldn't this also be possible with the mobility spectacle?

The most famous two kilometers in Germany between the Victory Column and the Brandenburg Gate play a key role in Göke's IAA concept. Chancellor and pop concert at the opening of the IAA in front of the gate provide the images for the world. Young people should have fun and try out cars here during the fair. For the millennials, i.e. the generation born around the turn of the millennium, “the Brandenburg Gate is more important than anything else,” Göke believes. He has the car fan mile in front of the gate in front of him as a big “happening”: Just as the soccer world champions of Rio celebrate here in summer 2014 Göke would like to celebrate the world's leading trade fair for the automotive industry in a historic location.

Innovations through cooperation

“The new IAA is a concept with which the host city should develop into a Smart City together with us”, the VDA describes the task , That is also why cooperation partners are part of the Berlin concept: The energy providers Vattenfall and Gasag are part of it, a start-up platform with a few hundred thousand young companies in the database that provides contacts to industry, the influencer event “Glow”, the mobility app Jelbi and Springer Verlag. “Innovations arise from partnerships,” says Göke. That is why the new IAA is intended to bring automakers together with suppliers, founders and tech companies. And with politics. Göke has an automotive summit in his head and is looking exceptionally to Munich: What the security conference for global foreign policy is, could be the new IAA for mobility policy in metropolitan areas.

“Berlin is a new beginning”

Trade fairs are marketing events and fair bosses are usually eloquent sellers. “Berlin is a fresh start. Without further communication needs. Nationally and internationally, ”argues Göke. With the Berlin IAA he wants to involve the whole city and show “how increasing car-hostility in cities and high esteem for cars can be harmoniously integrated into a larger system.”

The IAA should last six days, which is four days less than previously, but it does have a larger area: In the middle of the exhibition halls at the radio tower, where the cars can be seen, Göke wants to set up an off-road course for them in the summer garden popular SUV. The famous Avus next to the exhibition center offers itself as a “heritage drive” for classic cars, and the Formula E electric car race is planned for the Tempelhofer Feld. Berlin therefore provides its best seats and also advertises with the soft entertainment factor of the big city: Göke showed the car association people a line in front of the Berghain club. Then there is the hard infrastructure: in Berlin there are 147 000 Hotel beds ready in Munich 80 000 and in Hamburg 68 000. Hotels in all categories are an important point, because transport and accommodation are usually twice as expensive for exhibitors as the actual stand rental. Which brings us to the money. The most difficult at the end.

Munich waves with money

This week, the crucial talks will take place in the VDA headquarters at Bebelplatz. Prime Minister Müller told Göke what he can expect from the country: not a cent. The Hamburg Senator for Economic Affairs said the same: There is nothing for the IAA from the budget of the Hanseatic city. In Bavaria, on the other hand, the trade fair organizers draw on plenty. A few days ago, the state government decided to provide 15 million euros for the IAA – if Munich wins the contract. The money comes from the 300 million euro pot of the “Future Forum Automobile”, with which the Free State is promoting the transformation of the auto industry , “Please come to Munich, we want you here”, Minister of Economics Hubert Aiwanger (free voters) appeals to the car bosses.

Ramona Pop remains in cover

You don't hear such warm words from the Berlin Senator for Economic Affairs; Rather, Ramona Pop has been remarkably silent since a Greens party conference voted against the IAA at the end of last year. So far, this has not harmed the Berlin application.

It all depends on the computing skills of Christian Göke, who has to explain to the car association and at the same time to the owner of the trade fair company, the State of Berlin not only carries the new IAA in the capital, but also earns money for the VDA. Around the 20 million, it is rumored in the industry, the car association has so far as the organizer of the IAA

Munich would be – at least for the first new IAA in September 2021 – the most profitable place. But which city has the most sustainable business model for the next ten years? Berlin, of course, says Göke and dreams of leaping forward: with the IAA, Berlin would be the largest German trade fair venue with even more charisma and appeal. The political center of the country is experiencing golden 20 years because “IAA is coming home “.