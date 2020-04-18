berlin's-greatest-basketball-talent-satou-sabally-moves-to-the-usa

Berliner Satou Sabally, 21, is considered one of the world's greatest talents in basketball. In her youth she played for DBC Berlin and TuS Lichterfelde, among others, before 19 years at the University of Oregon. Her younger sister Nyara followed her a year later. With the Oregon Ducks, Satou Sabally won her regional college league three times. On Friday, she switched from the college to the North American professional league WNBA to the Dalls Mavericks as the second pick of the draft.

Ms. Sabally, you recently won the Cheryl Miller Award for Best Winger of the Past College Season. For your Oregon Ducks, you scored just under 17 points . What does this award mean to you?

That is really blatant. It's been a number to be recognized as the best winger in America. Especially since Cheryl Miller is also a real legend, she really is an inspiring personality.

You have Seen a lot of the world at a young age and lived on three continents. How did that come about?

I I was born in New York. My mother worked in the city and loved her. My father comes from The Gambia, where we lived for three years afterwards before I had to go to school. Then we moved to Berlin. There I attended the Spreewald primary school in Pallasstrasse, we lived not far from Nollendorfplatz.

How did you come into contact with basketball in Berlin?

I always say that I was discovered on the playground (laughs). I was very tall for my age. My trainer at the time approached my mother in the playground, I was nine years old, I think. She asked if I didn't want to take part in the German Basketball Federation's Girls Day in the Max Schmeling Hall.

It was a lot of fun, even if I couldn't play basketball at all. I didn't understand the game at first. I thought my team was called “Defense” (laughs). Then I started playing at the DBC Berlin in Schöneberg. Back then with the boys.

With energy: Satou Sabally (left) was named the best winger of the college season. Photo: Imago

So you did find a certain talent after all? Or was the fun moving you to join the club?

It was a mix of talent and fun. I have always been very athletic, which meant that my skills fell into my hands relatively quickly.

With only 14 you were part of the first time Women's team from TuS Lichterfelde, which played in the second Bundesliga. How important was this step for your development?

I quickly realized that I have to play harder and think more clearly. When you are young, you are quicker and have more energy. But the older players had experience. They anticipated passports well in advance. American players often came to us, and I could see a lot of them. That was a very important experience.

How realistic did the dream of professional sports or going to the WNBA appear at the time?

It didn't seem to be attainable in Germany at the time. I didn't know a German player who played in the WNBA, nor a player who was on the way there. Over time, I heard about players going to college in the United States.

Die League is still strongly underrepresented in the media in Germany. Did you know stars like Sue Bird at the time or were the male players of the NBA your role models?

At the beginning I actually only had male role models. I just didn't know women. That has changed through the use of social media, especially Instagram. Skylar Diggins-Smith became my first favorite player. I really loved her. Also because we looked so similar and have the same hair. I could hardly talk to people about it anyway. The boys in my class only talked about male basketball players.

How did your change come about? the University of Oregon?

i was discovered via the national team. A referee who whistled a game from us called the coaches in the USA, who then watched games from me. I was contacted on Facebook and so I developed a relationship with the individual coaches.

If you develop and play well, the colleges offer the scholarships. When the time comes, the individual universities can be officially visited. I have attended the University of Oregon and Oregon State University. It became the former, even if the decision was difficult. This is really an intensive process that I mostly went through on my own.

It must be a great one Feel like flying to the USA thanks to basketball and arriving at such a level, right?

Definitely. It was very cool, but in many ways it was also a culture shock. And you have to know: If you as a player attend the official visit, you will of course be treated like a goddess. There is no slime (laughs).

How easy or difficult was it for you to make a sporty transition to the game in the USA?

There is definitely another game here. It's much less about moves and systems. Scoring is the first priority here. And I think that's exactly what is sometimes missing in Germany. Since the moves are slowly built up, you run through the systems disciplined again and again. Things are going faster in the USA, the players want to score points much faster. But there were also very frustrating moments, especially in the first year. I made five step errors in one of my first games due to the different set of rules and cried totally after the game.

Your sister Nyara is also part of the team, but due to injuries you could hardly play with her.

Yes, that was really shit … That was really stupid (laughs). In the first year she tore the cruciate ligament with the national team. And again in the second year. It's a shame that we couldn't play together. We really wanted that, that was the goal of our time together.

During your time in Oregon with the Ducks three times the title of your regional league, the Pacific – 12 Conference, won. Only the title win of the national championship is still missing. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, you were deprived of the chance to win the title at the end of your college career.

That was a slap in the face. After winning the Pacific – 12 conference we have a week off. Everything collapsed there. We got the message from our trainer that the best place to stay is where we are. And everything sporting was canceled. It's really bitter.

You even beat the US national team in a friendly. After 1999 it was only the second time that a college team was against team USA could win. What does this game mean to you and how did it come about?

As part of the preparation for the Olympic Games, the US national team traditionally also plays against college teams. It's a training game for the US team, and publicity for the college teams. I can hardly remember a scene today because I poured out so much adrenaline. It was amazing to play against these legends and stars. We went into the game with the goal of losing with a maximum of ten points. In the third quarter we realized for the first time that we can and want to win. That was a great experience.

Did you finally realize with this game that you are good enough for the WNBA?

Yes, this game was very important for my decision to leave college and become a professional to become. The game was also mentally important. Whenever I had a bad game afterwards, my trainer reminded me of this game.

A new collective agreement for the league was recently adopted, which guarantees the players more salary and more security. What does this step mean for women's basketball?

This is extremely important. I already knew that the decisions should be taken soon. And if it hadn't happened this year, I would probably have played college for a year longer. Pay for first-year players has also been increased and maternity leave has been adjusted. I generally think that women basketball players have always been in better shape than they finally got.

The draft must now also take place digitally. How are you doing?

It will be totally strange (laughs). My graduation ceremony at the university was also digital. That was bitter.

To earn more , WNBA players have been playing in Europe for years after the season in the USA. There they sometimes earn even more. Is this your plan too?

Over time I realized that the WNBA is a lot of show. Without question: it is the best league in the world. But it's also a lot about PR. There is more attention and therefore more advertising deals. However, the money is still in Europe and I will definitely play there in winter. Of course, this does not last a lifetime, but the first three years is planned.

You then play two seasons in a row. Do you have anything like a seasonal break then?

You have to contractually agree that you can take two weeks off here and there despite the two seasons.

Which European countries are lucrative for you as a player?

In Turkey you earn very well. But also in Spain, Italy, the Czech Republic and especially in Russia. Outside of Europe, China is also a very popular destination.

How far is the German Bundesliga from these dimensions removed?

Very far . I don't think I will play in Germany again during my professional career. I could certainly earn some money there, but a lot still needs to be done to make the league really competitive.

How much respect do you have for this double burden?

I respect above all not having a main residence. Commuting from season to season from the USA to Europe is certainly not without. For me as a Berliner, who does not expect to play again in her hometown, it will be difficult to visit my family and be in Berlin. I totally miss the city.

Team Germany: Satou Sabally also plays for the German national team. Photo: Imago

Which connection do you still have to Berlin today?

I am mostly there in summer. Of course it is difficult to keep in touch with everyone. When I am in Berlin everything immediately feels normal again. Of course I have the closest connection to my family and my closest friends. It's a shame, of course, that I can't be there more often. What I also find a shame is missing out on many cultural developments. I hardly have an overview of German-language music.

How do you rate the development at Alba Berlin? , where the efforts for the own women's team have recently been significantly increased?

I very much welcome that! Alba has always been successful in the men's field, so the club also has resources. They were missing from other Berlin women's teams such as the TuS Lichterfelde or the ASV Moabit. It is important to continue to work on it now and to give German players the necessary playing time.

For teams in the Bundesliga or the Second League, it quickly happens that American players are increasingly used becomes. But this is a problem for the DBB, which should find other rules that guarantee German players more playing time. In the long run, the way to a better league can only be that German players are consciously promoted and developed.

And as a Berliner who comes from the German basketball scene, you can of course also be one of the role models as a WNBA player that you missed when you were a girl.

Absolutely. That's why I'm happy about interviews like this. So that the girls see that something is happening so that they can find role models. So that they see that everything is possible. If that is not visible, a few doors remain closed from the outset. Changing that is an important job that I also take on. I will endeavor to visit youth players' camps in Berlin and generally in Germany and show my face. I want to show that I am real, that I am there.