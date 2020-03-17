berliner-volksbank-closes-more-than-half-of-its-branches

Due to Corona, Berliner Volksbank is also closing more than half of its branches in the city for the time being. 24 locations close, while 21 branches remain open. The institute announced on Tuesday. The Volksbank is now following the Berliner Sparkasse, Commerzbank and Hypovereinsbank, which announced branch closures on Monday. In the branches that remained open at the Volksbank, additional hygiene measures were taken, it said.

ATMs would also continue to be filled, as at all institutions, and payment transactions would continue as before. “The cash supply for our customers is a high priority for us,” says Carsten Jung, CEO of the Berliner Volksbank. That is why all precautions have been taken “to ensure that there are no bottlenecks even in this exceptional situation.” Nevertheless, he cannot rule out the fact that there are no tickets coming out of the machine at the particularly well-visited locations. Customers should then switch to another location or to a supermarket where cash can also be withdrawn.

Bundesbank: No contagion through cash

The Bundesbank also wants to take care of the Germans that banknotes could become scarce in the following days and weeks . “The cash will not run out in Germany, our safes are filled to the brim, the logistics are right,” said Bundesbank board member Johannes Beermann on Tuesday. This also applies if the virus spreads further and additional measures are taken as a result. At the same time, Beermann emphasized that bills and coins pose no particular risk of infection. The main transmission path of the corona virus is droplet infections through coughing, sneezing, but also speaking, added the infectiologist and head of the Frankfurt Health Office, René Gottschalk. If the virus were transmitted via banknotes or rags, the number of cases would be higher, said Gottschalk.

In order to protect the banks themselves against financial bottlenecks, the European Central Bank (ECB) now has more liquidity for them made available as 100 billion euros. This refinancing is part of a package that the ECB launched last week to cushion the virus crisis. ( with dpa)