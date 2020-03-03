berlin-would-have-been-the-better-place-for-the-auto-show

It is always bitter when the favorite does not win. Especially for the favorite himself, who has to explain the second place: Why didn't Berlin get the IAA, although Berlin presented the best concept at the casting at the end of January and went ahead with Munich and Hamburg in the final round?

As always in the game, the outcome depends on the performance of everyone involved. The winner Munich has recently increased and the loser could not reduce the distrust of Berlin.



Bavaria has money

Markus Söder provided millions from the state budget 15 for the IAA and thus missed the application from Messe München. Berlin's governing mayor had no cent for Messe Berlin. Otherwise, Michael Müller would have had problems in the red-red-green coalition. Especially with the green Senator for Economic Affairs, who expressed her weeks of booming indifference to the topic of the IAA.

Because Pop did not want to, the IHK President had to be flown in from South Africa to complete the Berlin application team. What kind of business senator is that who cannot assess the importance of the largest German trade fair? The political and financial support was considerably higher in Munich than in Berlin.



Munich is safe

Security and organizational skills were required – and although Messe Berlin has demonstrated with its fan mile and New Year's Eve party that large events can be held safely in the middle of the city, the industry goes to the “safest city in the world”, as the boss the Munich trade fair says.

There is also the environment: the Munich region is as rich as no other in Germany, and since trade fairs are marketing events, the Bavarian market for BMW and Mercedes, Porsche and Audi is more attractive than the Berlin one.

IAA: The decision for Munich is surprising



And still: Munich as a location remains surprising. The fact that Mercedes has not vetoed the city of BMW may have something to do with the co-operation that will link the two upper-class brands even more closely in the in-depth transformation of the industry in the future.

Berlin as a “neutral” place, in which no German manufacturer is based, but the federal government would have been the right place for political reasons. Because the terms and conditions of the industry increasingly depend on regulations.

That is why the VDA car association is based in Berlin, which is why the capital would have been the right place for the IAA. In the end, the industry played it safe. In Munich you know what you have, in Berlin the traffic senator wants to handle the traffic on bicycles.