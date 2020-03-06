“berlin-was-a-good-time-for-me”

Mr. Krupp, the Kölner Haie, for whom you have been working again for almost two weeks after a break of five and a half years, have taken part in the play-off in the German Ice Hockey League ( DEL) already missed. What is it still about for Cologne when they receive the polar bears in Berlin on Friday, the penultimate round of the main round – probably more than 15 000 Spectators?

It is our last one Home game of the season, the boys want to present themselves again, say goodbye to the fans with the best possible performance against a good opponent. Despite the disappointment, because the season has a bland aftertaste. For some players, it is of course also about recommending themselves for new contracts.

They are successors on Rosenmontag in Cologne of the unsuccessful trainer Mike Stewart and celebrated three victories in a row with the sharks. What happened to the team before 17 times in succession had lost?

What I am happy about is how the team works, also the team I like the atmosphere in the team. I don't think anyone is too euphoric or happy. But everyone got a little more self-confidence. This is the most positive in the situation, although of course the season did not go as the players wanted.

Before you came to Cologne, you worked for Sparta Prague in the Czech Republic for almost two years. During your time abroad, did you follow what was going on in the DEL?

Yes, on a regular basis.

What do you say about the development of the polar bears for which you were given December 2014 until April 2018 worked?

Die the first season after I left was a bit bumpy, but Berlin has a good organization. There have been good player reinforcements in the past two years since I left. For example, Landon Ferraro is a good commitment. In the goalkeeper position you drove in different directions. And at the moment they are well positioned with Justin Pogge and Sebastian Dahm. Berlin is a good team with quality in the squad that plays a good season.

Video 25. 02. 2020, 13: 56 Clock 01: 00 min. Haie coach Krupp starts: 'Try to use a few levers'

What do you think Berlin can do in the play-offs?

Of course it starts all over again, and even a team that is on three or four must re-establish itself. But I think Berlin has good leaders and a lot of experience in the team. You can already achieve something.

What do you remember from your polar bear time?

The development of the team was very good. We have strengthened step by step, kept turning the adjusting screws, made a few small changes in the squad. So over the almost four years I have been in Berlin, we have found a way to improve every season. This was primarily due to the development of the team and the development of the players in the team, but also to the management, who brought in a few good professionals.

Do you still have contact with your fellow polar bear companions?

contact in this sense, but you already know the players who 2018 were important people – until the final, which we lost in the seventh game against Munich. For example James Sheppard, Louis-Marc Aubry, Frankie Hördler. Or the two young defenders who are now two years older: Jonas Müller and Kai Wissmann. Marcel Noebels is playing a huge season – there are some names, I have probably forgotten a few now. It was a good time.

Uwe Krupp worked from 2014 to 2018 for the Eisbären Berlin. Photo: Britta Pedersen / dpa

Prague came to Berlin. Has your experience abroad in the Czech league as an ice hockey coach changed you?

It was a really good change of scenery for me. With a different ice hockey, a different style, different players, a different mentality of the players, a different game system. I learned a lot in the Czech Republic. From this point of view, it was a really good thing for me as a coach.

Czech professionals are very playful, it is said – truth or cliché?

They are a little more playful, but they can also play. Ice hockey in the Czech league is fast, it goes up and down quickly. And it's significantly more physical than I thought before. As a coach you always learn the most from your players, then also from your surroundings and your opponents.

So that's ice hockey -Trainer Uwe Krupp to Prague a different one than before?

I wouldn't say that , in any case the time influenced me, I took a lot with me.