berlin-universities-want-to-offer-eight-out-of-ten-events-online

FU President Günter M. Ziegler calls it “creative semester”, HU President Sabine Kunst calls it “experimental semester”. The university management thus appeals to its lecturers and students not to miss the summer semester because of the Corona crisis, but to use digital formats to manage it – even if it requires a lot of spontaneous creativity and experimentation.

And the universities actually see themselves able to offer a large part of their lectures and seminars online when the summer semester starts on Monday. This results in a current query of the daily mirror.

“Much more than expected”, says the HU President

This is how Humboldt speaks -University of digitally providing more than 80 percent of the regular offer for the summer semester. “It is fantastic what works,” says President Sabine Kunst: “It is much more than I expected”. She speaks of an “act of strength” that leads to “high stress” for many university members.

Some HU institutes have even moved their complete range of courses online: For that belongs to Islamic theology, Catholic theology and language education, which is the subject of much public discussion, and which belongs to the Professional School of Education, in which teaching students are trained.

Laboratory internships are not easy to replace

From university-wide 80 to 90 percent runs out of the technical university, where the offer also varies depending on the department: For mathematics it is 90 percent, for the master entrance to the teaching profession 100 Percentage of the range of courses.

In chemistry, however, students can only 60 to 70 Percent of courses take “difficult ig ”also looks in the brewery and in food chemistry and technology. The laboratory internships required for these subjects cannot simply be replaced digitally.

A Twitter lecture in theater studies

The situation at Freie Universität is similar to that at HU and TU: This assumes that the whole University around 80 percent of the originally planned around 4. 500 Courses will take place digitally – almost all of them in individual areas.

Some are completely new and also for the general public Open to the public. An example of this: A Twitter lecture in theater studies, which embarks on a foray into the art of acting.

University-wide 88 Percentage of teaching in digital formats will be at Beuth University, one of the city's major universities of applied sciences. Here too the situation differs depending on the course: While in twenty courses only 55 until 70 percent of the degree program could be converted, it is in 33 Degree programs 85 to 100 percent. For the first time, students should also receive interactive offers for self-directed learning here – to “make it easier for students to start learning independently.”

According to President Carsten Busch, the University of Applied Sciences for Technology and Economics (HTW) offers “as much as always”. At the University of Economics and Law (HWR) “almost all courses” can be taken, there are more than 1300 courses .

For the VIadrina University in Frankfurt / Oder, President Julia von Blumenthal 80 Percentage of the “normal” range of courses is realistic: “There is a very high willingness of the teachers to get involved in this experiment.”

Tip to the Freshmen: Have patience with yourself and the university

And what do universities recommend to freshmen, who now have to do without the usual freshman breakfasts, campus rallies and introductions? “Have patience with yourself and the TU,” says the Technical University, for example – and: “Ask a lot what was not understood”. The TU will also provide special online tools for group work and communication between the students.

The HU refers to “a great deal of creativity and commitment throughout the university”. Despite the many unanswered questions, freshmen should not be discouraged, but should begin the first semester with curiosity, joy and confidence and take advantage of all offers of the (virtual) exchange and gladly take them forward. ”

Müller speaks of a semester that “has never existed before”

Berlin's Governing Mayor and Science Senator Michael Müller (SPD) spoke on Friday of a “summer semester, that has never existed in the history of our city “.

With the digital offer a “feat” was successful. Nevertheless, everyone is aware that the semester will be a challenge for everyone involved, explained Müller. He called for the situation to be dealt with with solidarity, patience, understanding and consideration. “We know that not everyone can teach and study online and have agreed to goodwill regulations.” One also wants to give those people among the almost 200 000 Help students who don't have the technology to participate in the digital study.