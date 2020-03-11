berlin-universities-postpone-the-start-of-the-semester

The lecture period in the summer semester will start later than planned due to the corona virus at the Berlin universities. Lecture operations at all universities should only start on 20. Start April.

The Senate Chancellery for Science agreed on this in coordination with the state universities. The Governing Mayor and Senator for Science Michael Müller (SPD) had already announced measures for the universities in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The semester at the universities of applied sciences will start three weeks later than planned, at the universities one week later.

“Further shifts are to be expected”

However, students and scientists have to be prepared that the break will take even longer . “A further shift in the beginning is to be expected,” tweeted State Secretary Steffen Krach.

The universities should therefore prepare measures “to counter necessary postponements of teaching and examination measures or shortening of semesters”. Online formats and block seminars are mentioned as examples.

Attendance courses that are currently scheduled for the lecture-free period – such as preparatory courses – should be canceled immediately, and the universities should consider switching to online formats.

Research operations, libraries and administrative work should be maintained. However, the TU announced that it would close its libraries from Thursday until further notice.

In order to stop the outbreak of the corona virus, the universities have also agreed to cancel all conferences, meetings and events with immediate effect, they should even until 20. July does not take place.

As already reported, numerous conferences in the scientific community have already been canceled, business trips to risky areas are not permitted.

Berlin universities have now agreed on a common approach. University members who return from the risk areas defined by the Robert Koch Institute – be it from a professional or private stay – become “14 – Daily self-quarantine “.

State Secretary Steffen Krach will also set up a permanent task force with scientific representatives and regularly advise on further steps.

The TU is already preparing online formats

TU President Christian Thomsen, currently Chairman of the State Conference of Rectors and Presidents, praised State Secretary Krach. He reacted “quickly and prudently”: “This is an exceptional situation for all of us, but a necessary step. We will respond with goodwill, creativity and prudence. ”

According to Thomsen, the TU is already preparing online formats: Large lectures are to be recorded by video or broadcast live by the start of the summer semester. Students could then access them from home. This should already apply to the math preparatory courses that start next week.

“It's all about simple solutions”

The TU also wants to enable video chats between lecturers and students.

Thomsen said at the beginning it was all about simple solutions, not so much about new formats of e-learning: ” Via video from a textbook 20 to 30 Reading pages may not be innovative, but it is still very effective in times of the corona virus. “

Nonetheless, the TU, of course, are working on continuously expanding the range of formats for digital teaching and adapting them to the needs of the students. The TU wants to support the teachers with its own experts on the subject of digital teaching. In any case, you want to do everything you can to not lose a whole semester: “That would be really dramatic,” says Thomsen.

“Scientifically advised decision”

Also Günter M. Ziegler, who President of the Free University, called the decision “correct, sensible and scientifically required” on request: “As a university, we take our responsibility seriously and welcome the fact that there are stringent measures coordinated with the Senate Chancellery for all Berlin universities.”

Everything must now be done to slow down the infection rate as much as possible so that the health system is not completely overloaded.

The FU is prepared for the now occurring case , The university management has been working on suitable measures for some time, said Ziegler. “It is important to us to find suitable solutions.” He thinks of online teaching formats, small groups, block seminars or video conferences. But it is also becoming apparent that “we will not be able to present our full teaching program online in the short term.”

Other universities are also considering crisis scenarios

In other German federal states, universities are also preparing for the fact that classroom teaching may be severely restricted.For example, at the University of Cologne, which begins with 50. 000 students is one of the largest universities in Germany and lies in the middle of one of the regions most affected by coronavirus infections.

“Wherever possible, we will also hold lectures online,” said spokesman Patrick Honecker on request. Lectures would be checked in the livestream or as previously recorded video.

Problems: the required data volume and the technical infrastructure

Ask the question all the more as there are numerous lectures at the University of Cologne with a large number of students who might also be affected by a corresponding ban on events.

The university is currently also appealing to students to register online or by post for the new semester. Nevertheless, it will certainly not be possible to switch the entire teaching operation to online formats, said Honecker: That would not give the technical infrastructure and the required data volume.

The scenario is already real in Austria

In Austria, the scenario for the universities is already real across the board: after the semester break in February, the courses there had already started again on March 2. From next Monday at the latest, all lectures, seminars and exercises nationwide will only be given in digital formats.

The University of Innsbruck, located in Tyrol, started on Tuesday – “in coordination with all other Tyroleans Unis ”, as a spokeswoman told the Tagesspiegel.

Two guest students, one from Spain, had previously been infected at an Erasmus celebration – by a Norwegian who had previously been a Tyrolean Corona Case was known. The Austrian Ministry of Health and the Tyrolean Medical Directorate had South Tyrol since the 9th and 10. March declared a risk area.

The immediate changeover of all courses from classroom teaching to “distance learning” is not a sure-fire success, says the spokeswoman on request. “We are not a distance learning university, so far we have been focused on face-to-face events.” The central IT service of the university is currently trying to “create the framework” to enable lectures via video streaming.

On the homepage of the university it says that the courses should “be carried out using digital technologies as far as possible”. There is no central reference to links that students can use to dial into their lectures and seminars. Rector Tilmann Märk should write to the students in a message that the teaching should be continued as far as possible. They and the teachers would be informed about how this can be implemented in practice.

The University of Innsbruck is preparing for a longer crisis period

All locations of the university library are closed, also for university employees, who could otherwise “get to work as usual” under more stringent hygiene and other precautionary measures. The study department, for example, should only communicate with the students by email and telephone, it says.

In all of this, the University of Innsbruck is apparently preparing for a longer crisis period. The events were initially until 20. Suspended April, it is now stressed that this applies “until further notice”. The situation is being re-evaluated every day.

Harvard also canceled the classroom teaching

Austria is not the only country that shoots all universities . This is now also the case in Greece.

In the USA, some universities in the west coast regions particularly affected by the coronavirus outbreak have done this, including Stanford. But Harvard also followed suit on Tuesday – the elite university is located on the east coast of the USA.