berlin-universities-have-to-finance-metropolitan-area-allowances-themselves

If the Berlin universities want to pay their employees in science and administration a metropolitan area allowance, they have to finance this themselves.

The Senate Department for Finance confirmed this in response to a parliamentary question of the CDU MPs Adrian Grasse and Hans-Christian Hausmann, which is available to the Tagesspiegel. In this case, it is a “non-tariff benefit for which the Senate has no regulatory competence.”

From November this year, the officials and employees of the head office and districts, the day care centers and the so-called LHO companies including candidates and trainees receive a metropolitan area allowance of 150 euros per month

Part of the total can be replaced by a BVG monthly card (tariff area AB) on request. The allowance is paid up to grade / remuneration group A 13 or EG 13. 135. 000 employees are expected to benefit from the salary increase from the state budget.

But the technical colleges and universities are left out because they are not part of the direct state service, but are independent employers as a body under public law. “You decide on your own responsibility,” says the tax authorities. In October 2019 the state conference of rectors and presidents for all 13 Berlin institutions had unsuccessfully requested that the allowance at least for the middle and lower income groups of the university administration is financed by the state of Berlin.

It concerns costs of 37, 6 million Euro

If all 20. 000 Employees, civil servants and trainees of the Berlin universities received a metropolitan area allowance up to the fixed salary limit, this would 37, cost 6 million euros, goes from the answer the CDU request. If it were limited to non-scientific staff, it would still be 30, 6 million euros per year.

For the universities that this would have to pay itself, would be an unsustainable burden, as the spokesman for the state conference, Christian Thomsen, told the Tagesspiegel in autumn 2019.

So far It is not known whether and which Berlin state companies and other public institutions that are not part of the direct state service want to finance the allowance out of their own pockets. Daycare centers and day care facilities are also outside, because only in-house businesses receive the allowance. The inclusion of the independent providers with 26. 900 full-time positions in the metropolitan area allowance would be annually 60, cost 5 million euros.

