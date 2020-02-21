berlin-universities-can-also-digitize

The Berlin universities lack comprehensive digitalization strategies, which include learning platforms and other digital courses as well as the digitalization of research and administration. This was criticized at the beginning of Monday by Olga Burkova, Vice President of HAW Hamburg for digitization, as a guest on the Science Committee of the House of Representatives. The announced joint strategy of the Berlin universities is still pending, Burkova noted in a hearing on the status of digitization, as reported. All in all, universities and universities of applied sciences lag behind in a nationwide comparison in e-learning and digital administration, the lonely beacon is the common open access strategy of the universities. The President of the Technical University, Christian Thomsen, replies to the deficit analysis in the Science Committee.

The debate in the Science Committee about the “Digitization strategy of the Berlin universities” has shown us again that digitization is a complex challenge for all of us. It affects many areas, is dynamic and does not end. Digitization at universities is not limited to a field of knowledge, a faculty or an administrative area, but permeates the organization as a whole.

If you look at universities like the TU Berlin, the key data are With 34.000 students, 8400 employees and a budget including third party funding of around 500 million euros expression of this complexity. Our challenge is that we have to implement digitization in form and content equally and sustainably in order to remain modern and attractive.

In terms of content – i.e. in research projects and degree programs – we are top of Germany , The Einstein Center Digital Future, initiated from the TU Berlin, learned to walk in a very short time. Since its foundation three years ago, we have been able to realize additional appointments in the field of digitization in Berlin 38. We find imitators worldwide.

Then came the national centers for Big Data (BBDC), for machine learning (BZML), for the basics of learning and data processing (BIFOLD) and for the networked society (Weizenbaum Institute). Many millions of euros in funding go into these projects.

Doctorates in data science are funded

But Berlin is also a pioneer in doctoral programs. Our research school, which offers ten positions a year for a joint top doctorate in data science between a Berlin university and a partner Helmholtz center, is already the godfather: The Helmholtz Association has now expanded the program.

With this strategy, we promote talents in professorships, doctoral positions and in studies. Our universities are therefore engines of digitization, for knowledge transfer, professional qualification and economic growth. Clever minds, courageous action and the willingness of politics to support this are essential for this.

Christian Thomsen, President of the Technical University of Berlin. Photo: Fabian Sommer / dpa

The result: There is no other location in Germany where you can find such diverse study content, research projects, equipment and experts in digitization as on the Spree. What about the transfer of knowledge – i.e. our form? I myself at the end of the 90 years as a physicist, dean and vice president pushed e-learning forward. Several million euros flowed into real-time experiments that students could control from home or into a powerful unit for digital innovations in teaching.

learning platforms and chats are standard

In retrospect we look at a world in which there was no cloud, no virtual reality and no smartphone. Today we are faced with something else. Digital learning platforms for learning material with upload and download function, chats, blogs and dialogue forums are standard at Berlin universities. Video recordings of courses have been running for years – at the TU Berlin alone there are 900 lectures that 96. 000 looked at users. Digital feedback tools and digital tests are used.

We recently bought around 200 more laptops for secure online exams. We also plan the space for thousands of courses digitally every semester using mathematical optimization software. Since January 2020 all student support has been handled by SAP. With this and with the services for the administration, the TU Berlin runs the largest SAP project at a German university.

Within our Berlin University Alliance (BUA) network of excellence, the Free University of Berlin wants to HU Berlin and we work closely together in the area of ​​e-learning, expand the offers together and open learning platforms across universities. Likewise, within the scope of the BUA, the IT services are gradually synchronized and sometimes operated together, as is already visible with cloud services, Internet telephony or the purchase of joint software solutions for teaching and science.

The examples show that we are ahead in terms of content and that there is still room for improvement in digital communication and cooperation. We know this. The TU Berlin is still one of the few German universities that have a vice president for digitization. We combine the department with study and teaching as well as sustainability – one of our other important development lines. Digitization remains a multi-faceted management task.